Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lovesick - Maroon 5: Lovesick, You Know I Can't Fight It Anymore
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lovesick yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2021.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lovesick yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.
Lagu Lovesick dirilis pada tahun 2021 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul JORDI.
Video lirik lagu Lovesick juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Juni 2021.
Lirik Lagu Lovesick - Maroon 5:
Lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor
Baby, baby, where'd you go?
The spotlight, the fire fly
I’ve been searchin' high and low
Like all night, my whole life
Found someone like you to really take my breath away
And I can’t be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me
'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can’t fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor
You got me lovesick
But I love it
Yeah
Lovesick, I'm falling, I can't be trusted
If that’s what you want, then rush in
Trust me when I say, I want this, want this
'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor
You got me lovesick (Yeah)
But I love it
Found someone like you to really take my breath away
And I can’t be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me, oh
'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore (Anymore)
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor
