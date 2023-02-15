Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lovesick - Maroon 5: Lovesick, You Know I Can't Fight It Anymore

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lovesick yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lovesick - Maroon 5: Lovesick, You Know I Can't Fight It Anymore
Tangkapan layar YouTube Maroon 5
Lagu Lovesick dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lovesick yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Lagu Lovesick dirilis pada tahun 2021 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul JORDI.

Video lirik lagu Lovesick juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Juni 2021.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5: Wait In The Fall For Over Two Seasons

Lirik Lagu Lovesick - Maroon 5:

Lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

Baby, baby, where'd you go?
The spotlight, the fire fly
I’ve been searchin' high and low
Like all night, my whole life

Found someone like you to really take my breath away
And I can’t be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me

'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can’t fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

You got me lovesick
But I love it
Yeah

Lovesick, I'm falling, I can't be trusted
If that’s what you want, then rush in
Trust me when I say, I want this, want this

'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

You got me lovesick (Yeah)
But I love it

Found someone like you to really take my breath away
And I can’t be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me, oh

'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore (Anymore)
'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Maroon 5
YouTube
Lagu Lovesick
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Rekomendasi Mixer Handal dari HAN RIVER, Aduk Bahan Tak Perlu Menguras Waktu dan Tenaga

    5 Rekomendasi Mixer Handal dari HAN RIVER, Aduk Bahan Tak Perlu Menguras Waktu dan Tenaga

    5 Bahan Alami yang Bisa Dimanfaatkan sebagai Lulur Pencerah Kulit, Salah Satunya Air Beras

    5 Bahan Alami yang Bisa Dimanfaatkan sebagai Lulur Pencerah Kulit, Salah Satunya Air Beras

    Review THE ORIGINOTE Ceratinol Moisturizer, Pelembap yang Ampuh untuk Cegah Penuaan

    Review THE ORIGINOTE Ceratinol Moisturizer, Pelembap yang Ampuh untuk Cegah Penuaan

    5 Rekomendasi Rantang Susun, Piknik Asik dengan Bekal Bervariatif

    5 Rekomendasi Rantang Susun, Piknik Asik dengan Bekal Bervariatif

    Gunakan 5 Aplikasi Scanner Ini Untuk Imbangi Kebutuhanmu yang Serba Digital

    Gunakan 5 Aplikasi Scanner Ini Untuk Imbangi Kebutuhanmu yang Serba Digital

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Tali tampar
    Tali tampar
    Rp15.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    DISTRIBUTOR WALLPAPER TIMBUL DI NGANJUK
    DISTRIBUTOR WALLPAPER TIMBUL DI NGANJUK
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Timur, Nganjuk
    Agen Kebuli Basmati 500gr Surabaya - Malang
    Agen Kebuli Basmati 500gr Surabaya - Malang
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Distributor Beras Basmati Bagus Aceh Barat
    Distributor Beras Basmati Bagus Aceh Barat
    Rp40.000
    Aceh, Aceh Barat
    Sedia Radio HT Handy Talky Walkie Talkie Baofeng UV-10R/UV 10R/UV10R
    Sedia Radio HT Handy Talky Walkie Talkie Baofeng UV-10R/UV 10R/UV10R
    Rp650.000
    Banten, Cilegon
    Mesin Kasir Murah Bergaransi dan Berkualitas - Belilas
    Mesin Kasir Murah Bergaransi dan Berkualitas - Belilas
    Rp7.500.000
    Riau, Indragiri Hulu
    Produsen Seragam Kaos Terbaik di Blitar
    Produsen Seragam Kaos Terbaik di Blitar
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    JASA PEMASANGAN WALLPAPER CUSTOM TEMA ANAK DI TIDAR
    JASA PEMASANGAN WALLPAPER CUSTOM TEMA ANAK DI TIDAR
    Rp190.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Souvenir Custom USB Flashdisk Kayu Putar FDWD20 Real Capacity
    Souvenir Custom USB Flashdisk Kayu Putar FDWD20 Real Capacity
    Rp35.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Souvenir Pulpen Tali Promosi Bentuk Love
    Souvenir Pulpen Tali Promosi Bentuk Love
    Rp2.900
    Banten, Tangerang
    Peredam Shock Mobil BALANCE DAMPER bikin mobil ANTI LIMBUNG & JEDUG bos. Siap bantu pasang
    Peredam Shock Mobil BALANCE DAMPER bikin mobil ANTI LIMBUNG & JEDUG bos. Siap bantu pasang
    Rp550.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarbaru
    Pakai SPRING BUFFER BALANCE DAMPER Jadikan Mobil STABIL Anti STIR OLENG & LIMBUNG
    Pakai SPRING BUFFER BALANCE DAMPER Jadikan Mobil STABIL Anti STIR OLENG & LIMBUNG
    Rp550.000
    Sumatera Utara, Medan
    Obat Penurun Kolesterol Tinggi Dan Trigliserida Darah Bio Squalene Softgel 100% Original
    Obat Penurun Kolesterol Tinggi Dan Trigliserida Darah Bio Squalene Softgel 100% Original
    Rp99.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    jasa import kursi kantor, kertas copy, pi kehutanan | hq import
    jasa import kursi kantor, kertas copy, pi kehutanan | hq import
    Rp5.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Aplikasi Kasir Terbaik di Daerah Pekanbaru
    Aplikasi Kasir Terbaik di Daerah Pekanbaru
    Rp2.500.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    DI TENGAH KOTA, 0812-2353-6083 Penginapan Penginapan Harian Bantul
    DI TENGAH KOTA, 0812-2353-6083 Penginapan Penginapan Harian Bantul
    Rp295.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Produsen Segel Meter PLN/PDAM | Segel Double Lock Berkualitas Batu, WA : 0813-3355-9012
    Produsen Segel Meter PLN/PDAM | Segel Double Lock Berkualitas Batu, WA : 0813-3355-9012
    Rp1.500
    Jawa Timur, Batu
    Merchandise Jam Meja Promosi JMP-05
    Merchandise Jam Meja Promosi JMP-05
    Rp40.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    PRODUSEN KOPI BUBUK BLITAR
    PRODUSEN KOPI BUBUK BLITAR
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar Kota
    Jasa Sosmed Sekolah dengan Harga Terjangkau
    Jasa Sosmed Sekolah dengan Harga Terjangkau
    Rp3.500.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan