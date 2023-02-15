Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lovesick - Maroon 5: Lovesick, You Know I Can't Fight It Anymore

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lovesick yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Lagu Lovesick dirilis pada tahun 2021 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul JORDI.

Video lirik lagu Lovesick juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Juni 2021.

Lirik Lagu Lovesick - Maroon 5:

Lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore

'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

Baby, baby, where'd you go?

The spotlight, the fire fly

I’ve been searchin' high and low

Like all night, my whole life

Found someone like you to really take my breath away

And I can’t be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me

'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can’t fight it anymore

'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

You got me lovesick

But I love it

Yeah

Lovesick, I'm falling, I can't be trusted

If that’s what you want, then rush in

Trust me when I say, I want this, want this

'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore

'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor

You got me lovesick (Yeah)

But I love it

Found someone like you to really take my breath away

And I can’t be lonely, no, you gon' be the death of me, oh

'Cause I’m lovesick, you know I can't fight it anymore (Anymore)

'Cause I love it, the way my heart drops to the floor