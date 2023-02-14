Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5: Wait In The Fall For Over Two Seasons

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasons yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5: Wait In The Fall For Over Two Seasons
Tangkapan layar YouTube Maroon 5
Lagu Seasons dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasons yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Lagu Seasons dirilis pada tahun 2021 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul JORDI.

Video lirik lagu Seasons juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Juni 2021.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5: And When The Daylight Comes Ill Have To Go

Lirik Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5:

Ooh, weekend (Weekend), oh
Weekend, I’m bad, I’m in love
Stay for the weekend
What if you try? Weekend
What if you try? Weekend
Weekend, no weak links, no weak links, no weekend
Feel like a kid after school, on the weekend

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin' the trust
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They’ve been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin’ to love
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

You wanna leave, I won't stop ya
Wish you're the one I was die for
The other ones come with sad stories
You're the one I’ll go round for
Wait in the fall for over two seasons
In spring, I’m sprung for the wrong reasons
Baby, forgive me for rivers that I can’t stop
'Cause my heart freeze in winter
I don't wanna be a savage
Done with summertime madness
Your sunshine was magic
The thought of it, never know what this is

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I'm learnin' the trust
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I'm turnin' the page, I’m learnin' to love
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

Ooh, ooh
Oh, oh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Yeah, yeah

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin’ the trust
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
I’ve been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Weekend, weekend

Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5:

Ooh, akhir pekan (Akhir Pekan), oh
Akhir pekan, aku buruk, aku jatuh cinta
Menginap di akhir pekan
Bagaimana jika Anda mencoba? Akhir pekan
Bagaimana jika Anda mencoba? Akhir pekan
Akhir pekan, tidak ada tautan lemah, tidak ada tautan lemah, tidak ada akhir pekan
Merasa seperti anak kecil sepulang sekolah, di akhir pekan

Saya sudah menjalaninya, coba hancurkan saya, sekarang ambil kembali
Mereka bertanya-tanya di mana, bertanya-tanya apa, saya tetap di tempat
Tidak ingin menunggu dengan sia-sia, saya membalik halaman, saya belajar kepercayaan
Anda adalah cahaya bintang dan minuman keras saya dan matahari yang membakar
Saya sudah menjalaninya, coba hancurkan saya, sekarang ambil kembali
Mereka bertanya-tanya di mana, bertanya-tanya apa, saya tetap di tempat
Tidak ingin menunggu dengan sia-sia, saya membalik halaman, saya belajar untuk mencintai
Anda adalah cahaya bintang dan minuman keras saya dan matahari yang membakar

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Maroon 5
Lirik Lagu
YouTube
lagu Seasons
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Tips Mengurangi Kelembapan Ruangan, Termasuk Penggunaan Dehumidifier dan Cat Antilembap

    5 Tips Mengurangi Kelembapan Ruangan, Termasuk Penggunaan Dehumidifier dan Cat Antilembap

    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Wireless Murah Terjangkau, Harga di Bawah Rp 300 Ribuan

    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Wireless Murah Terjangkau, Harga di Bawah Rp 300 Ribuan

    Review SKINDOZE Hi Moisture Silky Smooth Water Cream, Pelembap dengan Ekstrak Sarang Burung Walet

    Review SKINDOZE Hi Moisture Silky Smooth Water Cream, Pelembap dengan Ekstrak Sarang Burung Walet

    Review NOTALE Mini Dehumidifier Air Dryer, Mampu Kurangi Lembap Hingga Cegah Tungau

    Review NOTALE Mini Dehumidifier Air Dryer, Mampu Kurangi Lembap Hingga Cegah Tungau

    Tak Takut Lowbat, 5 Rekomendasi Power Bank Wireless Ini Membuatmu Nyaman di Mana Saja

    Tak Takut Lowbat, 5 Rekomendasi Power Bank Wireless Ini Membuatmu Nyaman di Mana Saja

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah Desain Joglo Etnik di Prambanan Klaten
    Dijual Rumah Desain Joglo Etnik di Prambanan Klaten
    Rp425.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH DESAIN ELEGANT 4 MENIT KE RS RAJAWALI BANTUL
    RUMAH DESAIN ELEGANT 4 MENIT KE RS RAJAWALI BANTUL
    Rp395.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    HOTEL MEWAH DI KAWASAN STRATEGIS DEKAT STADION MAGUWOHARJO FULL FURNISHED
    HOTEL MEWAH DI KAWASAN STRATEGIS DEKAT STADION MAGUWOHARJO FULL FURNISHED
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH CANTIK DI KLATEN DEKAT PASAR PRAMBANAN
    RUMAH CANTIK DI KLATEN DEKAT PASAR PRAMBANAN
    Rp245.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH TERLARIS TEPI JALAN DEKAT MERCUBUANA JOGJA
    RUMAH TERLARIS TEPI JALAN DEKAT MERCUBUANA JOGJA
    Rp420.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Distributor Baju Gamis Couple Terbaru Attin Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Couple Terbaru Attin Blitar Jatim
    Rp620.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    PERUMAHAN PAN CILEUNGSI RESIDENCE
    PERUMAHAN PAN CILEUNGSI RESIDENCE
    Rp389.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Distributor Baju Gamis Couple Terbaru Attin Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Couple Terbaru Attin Blitar Jatim
    Rp620.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Pusat Vitamin Ayam Petelur Yang Bagus Kolaka
    Pusat Vitamin Ayam Petelur Yang Bagus Kolaka
    Rp25.000
    Sulawesi Tenggara, Kolaka
    0813-8778-8183 Berkualitas, Jasa Penerjemah Tersumpah Banten
    0813-8778-8183 Berkualitas, Jasa Penerjemah Tersumpah Banten
    Rp40.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Obat Penghilang Bulu Yang Bagus Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Obat Penghilang Bulu Yang Bagus Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Rp77.200
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    RUMAH IDAMAN 2 LANTAI DEKAT CANDI SAMBISARI PURWOMARTANI
    RUMAH IDAMAN 2 LANTAI DEKAT CANDI SAMBISARI PURWOMARTANI
    Rp1,4 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    CETAK CUSTOM MOJOKERTO 085731593992
    CETAK CUSTOM MOJOKERTO 085731593992
    Rp9.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    HP iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Terjangkau Fullset - Sleman
    HP iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Terjangkau Fullset - Sleman
    Rp7.250.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    TERPERCAYA!! 0852-5877-3400, Pelatihan Tiktok Marketing di Lampung
    TERPERCAYA!! 0852-5877-3400, Pelatihan Tiktok Marketing di Lampung
    Rp1.000.000
    Lampung, Lampung Utara
    HP iPhone 11 64 GB Bekas Fullset Siap Pakai Kondisi Mulus Seperti Baru - Yogyakarta
    HP iPhone 11 64 GB Bekas Fullset Siap Pakai Kondisi Mulus Seperti Baru - Yogyakarta
    Rp7.600.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Mesin Las Pipa Hdpe 500-200 Hydraulic | Mesin Las Pipa Hdpe 8-20 Inch Hydraulic2
    Mesin Las Pipa Hdpe 500-200 Hydraulic | Mesin Las Pipa Hdpe 8-20 Inch Hydraulic2
    Rp9.999
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    BESTSELLER!! 0896-3577-7335, konveksi kemeja cowok ramadhan lebaran di Sukoharjo , konveksi kemeja c
    BESTSELLER!! 0896-3577-7335, konveksi kemeja cowok ramadhan lebaran di Sukoharjo , konveksi kemeja c
    Rp70.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sukoharjo
    Mobil Honda Freed PSD Tahun 2009 Bekas Pajak Panjang Mesin Halus Harga Nego - Surakarta
    Mobil Honda Freed PSD Tahun 2009 Bekas Pajak Panjang Mesin Halus Harga Nego - Surakarta
    Rp141.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G Tahun 2007 Bekas Manual Siap Pakai Harga Terjangkau - Sukoharjo
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G Tahun 2007 Bekas Manual Siap Pakai Harga Terjangkau - Sukoharjo
    Rp94.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sukoharjo
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan