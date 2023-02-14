Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5: Wait In The Fall For Over Two Seasons
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasons yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2021.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasons yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.
Lagu Seasons dirilis pada tahun 2021 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul JORDI.
Video lirik lagu Seasons juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Juni 2021.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Daylight - Maroon 5: And When The Daylight Comes Ill Have To Go
Lirik Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5:
Ooh, weekend (Weekend), oh
Weekend, I’m bad, I’m in love
Stay for the weekend
What if you try? Weekend
What if you try? Weekend
Weekend, no weak links, no weak links, no weekend
Feel like a kid after school, on the weekend
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin' the trust
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They’ve been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin’ to love
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
You wanna leave, I won't stop ya
Wish you're the one I was die for
The other ones come with sad stories
You're the one I’ll go round for
Wait in the fall for over two seasons
In spring, I’m sprung for the wrong reasons
Baby, forgive me for rivers that I can’t stop
'Cause my heart freeze in winter
I don't wanna be a savage
Done with summertime madness
Your sunshine was magic
The thought of it, never know what this is
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I'm learnin' the trust
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I'm turnin' the page, I’m learnin' to love
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
Ooh, ooh
Oh, oh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Yeah, yeah
I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin’ the trust
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
I’ve been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up
They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut
Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love
You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Weekend, weekend
Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5:
Ooh, akhir pekan (Akhir Pekan), oh
Akhir pekan, aku buruk, aku jatuh cinta
Menginap di akhir pekan
Bagaimana jika Anda mencoba? Akhir pekan
Bagaimana jika Anda mencoba? Akhir pekan
Akhir pekan, tidak ada tautan lemah, tidak ada tautan lemah, tidak ada akhir pekan
Merasa seperti anak kecil sepulang sekolah, di akhir pekan
Saya sudah menjalaninya, coba hancurkan saya, sekarang ambil kembali
Mereka bertanya-tanya di mana, bertanya-tanya apa, saya tetap di tempat
Tidak ingin menunggu dengan sia-sia, saya membalik halaman, saya belajar kepercayaan
Anda adalah cahaya bintang dan minuman keras saya dan matahari yang membakar
Saya sudah menjalaninya, coba hancurkan saya, sekarang ambil kembali
Mereka bertanya-tanya di mana, bertanya-tanya apa, saya tetap di tempat
Tidak ingin menunggu dengan sia-sia, saya membalik halaman, saya belajar untuk mencintai
Anda adalah cahaya bintang dan minuman keras saya dan matahari yang membakar
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Payphone - Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa: If Happy Ever After Did Exist
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5: Here's to The Ones That We Got Cheers to The Wish You Were
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu This Love - Maroon 5: She Said Goodbye Too Many Times Before
|Chord Maroon 5 - Maps, Kunci Gitar Dasar dari F: Following Following Following