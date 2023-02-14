Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5: Wait In The Fall For Over Two Seasons

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seasons yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Lagu Seasons dirilis pada tahun 2021 dan merupakan single dari album berjudul JORDI.

Video lirik lagu Seasons juga diunggah di YouTube Maroon 5 pada 11 Juni 2021.

Lirik Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5:

Ooh, weekend (Weekend), oh

Weekend, I’m bad, I’m in love

Stay for the weekend

What if you try? Weekend

What if you try? Weekend

Weekend, no weak links, no weak links, no weekend

Feel like a kid after school, on the weekend

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up

They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin' the trust

You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up

They’ve been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin’ to love

You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

You wanna leave, I won't stop ya

Wish you're the one I was die for

The other ones come with sad stories

You're the one I’ll go round for

Wait in the fall for over two seasons

In spring, I’m sprung for the wrong reasons

Baby, forgive me for rivers that I can’t stop

'Cause my heart freeze in winter

I don't wanna be a savage

Done with summertime madness

Your sunshine was magic

The thought of it, never know what this is

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up

They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I'm learnin' the trust

You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up

They've been wonderin’ where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait in vain, I'm turnin' the page, I’m learnin' to love

You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

Ooh, ooh

Oh, oh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Yeah, yeah

I've been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up

They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I’m learnin’ the trust

You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

I’ve been livin' it up, try breakin' me down, now take it back up

They've been wonderin' where, wonderin' what, I stay in the cut

Don't wanna wait in vain, I’m turnin' the page, I'm learnin' to love

You're my starlight and moonshine and burnin' sun

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Weekend, weekend

Terjemahan Lagu Seasons - Maroon 5:

Ooh, akhir pekan (Akhir Pekan), oh

Akhir pekan, aku buruk, aku jatuh cinta

Menginap di akhir pekan

Bagaimana jika Anda mencoba? Akhir pekan

Bagaimana jika Anda mencoba? Akhir pekan

Akhir pekan, tidak ada tautan lemah, tidak ada tautan lemah, tidak ada akhir pekan

Merasa seperti anak kecil sepulang sekolah, di akhir pekan

Saya sudah menjalaninya, coba hancurkan saya, sekarang ambil kembali

Mereka bertanya-tanya di mana, bertanya-tanya apa, saya tetap di tempat

Tidak ingin menunggu dengan sia-sia, saya membalik halaman, saya belajar kepercayaan

Anda adalah cahaya bintang dan minuman keras saya dan matahari yang membakar

Saya sudah menjalaninya, coba hancurkan saya, sekarang ambil kembali

Mereka bertanya-tanya di mana, bertanya-tanya apa, saya tetap di tempat

Tidak ingin menunggu dengan sia-sia, saya membalik halaman, saya belajar untuk mencintai

Anda adalah cahaya bintang dan minuman keras saya dan matahari yang membakar