Chord Gitar Just Like Heaven - The Cure: Show Me How You Do That Trick

Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just Like Heaven dari band The Cure. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just Like Heaven yang dipopulerkan oleh band legendaris asal Inggris, The Cure.

Lagu Just Like Heaven dirilis pada tahun 1987, silam.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album ketujuh The Cure yang bertajuk Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me.

Just Like Heaven -The Cure

[Verse 1]

A                           E
"Show me how you do that trick
Bm                           D
The one that makes me scream" she said
A                                       E
"The one that makes me laugh" she said
Bm                      D
And threw her arms around my neck
A                           E
"Show me how you do it
Bm                       D
And I promise you I promise that
            A                        E
I'll run away with you
               Bm                  D
I'll run away with you"

A E Bm D

[Verse 2]

A                            E
Spinning on that dizzy edge
Bm                      D
I kissed her face and kissed her head
A                                     E                   Bm
And dreamed of all the different ways I had
                    D
To make her glow
A                       E                     Bm
"Why are you so far away?" she said
                       D                              A                   E
"Why won't you ever know that I'm in love with you 
                   Bm            D
That I'm in love with you"

[Chorus]

 

F#m
You
G
Soft and only
F#m
You
G
Lost and lonely
F#m
You
G
Strange as angels
D
Dancing in the deepest oceans

Twisting in the water

You're just like a dream

A E Bm D

[Verse 3]

A                             E
Daylight licked me into shape
Bm                          D
I must have been asleep for days
A                             E
And moving lips to breathe her name
Bm               D
I opened up my eyes
A                            E
And found myself alone alone
Bm                D
Alone above a raging sea
A                           E
That stole the only girl I loved
Bm                                   D
And drowned her deep inside of me

[Chorus]

F#m
You
G
Soft and only
F#m
You
G
Lost and lonely
F#m
You
G                       D
Just like heaven

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
