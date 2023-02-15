Chord Gitar Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley: Well, Its One For The Money, Two For The Show

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blue Suede Shoes yang dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley.

Lagu Blue Suede Shoe dirilis pada tahun 1956, silam.

Chord Gitar Lagu Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley

[Verse 1]

A

Well, its one for the money,

A

Two for the show,

A

Three to get ready,

A A A

Now go, cat, go.

D7 A

But dont you step on my blue suede shoes.

E7 A

You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.

[Verse 2]

A

Well, you can knock me down,

A

Step in my face,

A

Slander my name

A

All over the place.

A A A A

Do anything that you want to do, but uh-uh,

Honey, lay off of my shoes

D7 A

Dont you step on my blue suede shoes.

E7 A

You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.

[Verse 3]

A

You can burn my house,

A

Steal my car,

A

Drink my liquor

A

From an old fruitjar.

A A A A

Do anything that you want to do, but uh-uh,

Honey, lay off of my shoes

D7 A

Dont you step on my blue suede shoes.

E7 A

You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.

