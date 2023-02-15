Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley: Well, Its One For The Money, Two For The Show

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blue Suede Shoes yang dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Kunci dimainkan dari A.

Editor: Suci BangunDS
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blue Suede Shoes dari Elvis Presley. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blue Suede Shoes yang dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley.

Lagu Blue Suede Shoe dirilis pada tahun 1956, silam.

Chord Gitar Lagu Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley

[Verse 1]
               A
Well, its one for the money,
A
Two for the show,
A
Three to get ready,
        A    A     A
Now go, cat, go.
        D7                                              A
But dont you step on my blue suede shoes.
              E7                                                              A
You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.

[Verse 2]
A
Well, you can knock me down,
A
Step in my face,
A
Slander my name
A
All over the place.
A                                A                        A A
Do anything that you want to do, but uh-uh,

Honey, lay off of my shoes
D7                                                  A
Dont you step on my blue suede shoes.
E7                                                                           A
You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.

[Verse 3]
                  A
You can burn my house,
A
Steal my car,
A
Drink my liquor
A
From an old fruitjar.
A                               A                        A  A
Do anything that you want to do, but uh-uh,

Honey, lay off of my shoes
D7                                                A
Dont you step on my blue suede shoes.
              E7                                                            A
You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.

