Chord Gitar Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley: Well, Its One For The Money, Two For The Show
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blue Suede Shoes yang dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley. Kunci dimainkan dari A.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blue Suede Shoes yang dipopulerkan oleh Elvis Presley.
Lagu Blue Suede Shoe dirilis pada tahun 1956, silam.
[Verse 1]
A
Well, its one for the money,
A
Two for the show,
A
Three to get ready,
A A A
Now go, cat, go.
D7 A
But dont you step on my blue suede shoes.
E7 A
You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.
[Verse 2]
A
Well, you can knock me down,
A
Step in my face,
A
Slander my name
A
All over the place.
A A A A
Do anything that you want to do, but uh-uh,
Honey, lay off of my shoes
D7 A
Dont you step on my blue suede shoes.
E7 A
You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.
[Verse 3]
A
You can burn my house,
A
Steal my car,
A
Drink my liquor
A
From an old fruitjar.
A A A A
Do anything that you want to do, but uh-uh,
Honey, lay off of my shoes
D7 A
Dont you step on my blue suede shoes.
E7 A
You can do anything but lay off of my blue suede shoes.
