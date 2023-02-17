Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Better Man - Westlife: How Do You Lose The One You Love?

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Better Man yang dinyanyikan oleh Westlife dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Better Man - Westlife: How Do You Lose The One You Love?
Tangkapan layar YouTube Westlife
Lagu Better Man dinyanyikan oleh Westlife. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Better Man yang dinyanyikan oleh Westlife.

Lagu Better Man dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Lagu Better Man juga diunggah di YouTube Westlife pada 29 Maret 2019.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Queen of My Heart - Westlife: Ill Always Look Back as I Walk Away

Lirik Lagu Better Man - Westlife:

You and I had something special, baby
Something that you only see on movie screens, I know
Lately, I've been missing you like crazy
Oh, why, why'd you let me in just to let me go?

Most guys will get high when feeling low
But I don't think that that's the way to go
Sometimes I'll be sitting on my own
Thinking 'bout life, thinking 'bout you and me

How do you lose the one you love?
After giving it all, you gave it up
Maybe my love wasn't enough
You think you know, but you never can

How do you lose your only plan?
Well darling, just give me one more chance
And I'll give you everything I have
I'll try to be a better man

I felt things when we were naked
I saw an angel, but they've hidden their wings, I know
Everyone's got that special baby
Oh, I, now I only see you in my dreams

Most guys will get high when feeling low
But I don't think that that's the way to go
Sometimes I'll be sitting on my own
Thinking 'bout life, thinking 'bout you and me

How do you lose the one you love?
After giving it all, you gave it up
Maybe my love wasn't enough
You think you know, but you never can

How do you lose your only plan?
Well darling, just give me one more chance
And I'll give you everything I have
I'll try to be a better man

I've been up and I've been down
Think that's just what love's about
You took the words right out my mouth
If you feel it, say it now

It's been a while but I've figured it out
But it ain't just what love's about?
You took the words right out my mouth
But if you feel it, say it now

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Westlife
Better Man
YouTube
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review THE ORIGINOTE Cicamide Facial Cleanser, Sabun Cuci Muka yang Mengandung Ceramide

    Review THE ORIGINOTE Cicamide Facial Cleanser, Sabun Cuci Muka yang Mengandung Ceramide

    Review DEERMA Garlic Chopper Mini JS100, Haluskan Bahan Cukup Hitungan Detik

    Review DEERMA Garlic Chopper Mini JS100, Haluskan Bahan Cukup Hitungan Detik

    6 Hal yang Bisa Bikin Kulit Wajah Sehat dan Glowing, Salah Satunya Rutin Minum Air Putih

    6 Hal yang Bisa Bikin Kulit Wajah Sehat dan Glowing, Salah Satunya Rutin Minum Air Putih

    Cepat dan Mudah, Ini 5 Aplikasi Peningkat Resolusi Terbaik Untukmu

    Cepat dan Mudah, Ini 5 Aplikasi Peningkat Resolusi Terbaik Untukmu

    Bisa Mempersempit Ruang Gerak, Ini 6 Kesalahan dalam Mendekorasi Ruangan

    Bisa Mempersempit Ruang Gerak, Ini 6 Kesalahan dalam Mendekorasi Ruangan

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Minimalis Siap Huni Klipang Pesona Asri (KPA) Sendangmulyo Tembalang
    Minimalis Siap Huni Klipang Pesona Asri (KPA) Sendangmulyo Tembalang
    Rp650.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Paket Konvensional 4Aip Murah Meriah
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Paket Konvensional 4Aip Murah Meriah
    Rp2.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    RUMAH CANTIK BANTUL SIAP HUNI DEKAT JALAN WATES SEDAYU BANTUL
    RUMAH CANTIK BANTUL SIAP HUNI DEKAT JALAN WATES SEDAYU BANTUL
    Rp445.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Gudang baru GIP Gedangan, area Juanda-Waru, Sidoarjo
    Gudang baru GIP Gedangan, area Juanda-Waru, Sidoarjo
    Rp3,8 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Gudang baru gedangan, area juanda sidoarjo
    Gudang baru gedangan, area juanda sidoarjo
    Rp3 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Rumah Tengah Kota Lampersari Belakang Java Mall Peterongan
    Rumah Tengah Kota Lampersari Belakang Java Mall Peterongan
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    HARGA PABRIK, Rumput Sintetis Lapangan Futsal Di Bekasi
    HARGA PABRIK, Rumput Sintetis Lapangan Futsal Di Bekasi
    Rp115.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Bubuk Coklat Cocol Viral Kekinian
    Bubuk Coklat Cocol Viral Kekinian
    Rp55.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    Tanah Kavling Murah Malang
    Tanah Kavling Murah Malang
    Rp39.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Grand Opening Mutiarasari
    Grand Opening Mutiarasari
    Rp185.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Ruko Dijual Di Malang Sawojajar Dekat SMK Telkom | 4,5M
    Ruko Dijual Di Malang Sawojajar Dekat SMK Telkom | 4,5M
    Rp4,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    RUBBER BUMPER LOADING DOCK
    RUBBER BUMPER LOADING DOCK
    Rp800.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    kavling siap bangun cluster victoria valley citraland BSB
    kavling siap bangun cluster victoria valley citraland BSB
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    TERMURAH !!! RUMAH 300 JUTAAN BANYAK BONUSNYA DI MAGELANG
    TERMURAH !!! RUMAH 300 JUTAAN BANYAK BONUSNYA DI MAGELANG
    Rp395.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang
    Travel Lampung Jakarta CALL 0896-9548-4267
    Travel Lampung Jakarta CALL 0896-9548-4267
    Rp350.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    Tanah Kebun Jati Dekat Sungai Kerjo Karanganyar
    Tanah Kebun Jati Dekat Sungai Kerjo Karanganyar
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Jasa Pembuatan kaos partai dan Kaos Partai Terbaik Bontang
    Jasa Pembuatan kaos partai dan Kaos Partai Terbaik Bontang
    Rp12.500
    Kalimantan Timur, Bontang
    TERLARIS!! WA BAJU WANITA BATAM BLOUSE TERBARU
    TERLARIS!! WA BAJU WANITA BATAM BLOUSE TERBARU
    Rp45.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Batam
    RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI DIBAWAH HARGA PASARAN DI BANGUNJIWO
    RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI DIBAWAH HARGA PASARAN DI BANGUNJIWO
    Rp839.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah Baru Minimalis Murah Denpasar Barat
    Rumah Baru Minimalis Murah Denpasar Barat
    Rp965.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan