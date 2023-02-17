Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Better Man - Westlife: How Do You Lose The One You Love?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Better Man yang dinyanyikan oleh Westlife.

Lagu Better Man dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Lagu Better Man juga diunggah di YouTube Westlife pada 29 Maret 2019.

Lirik Lagu Better Man - Westlife:

You and I had something special, baby

Something that you only see on movie screens, I know

Lately, I've been missing you like crazy

Oh, why, why'd you let me in just to let me go?

Most guys will get high when feeling low

But I don't think that that's the way to go

Sometimes I'll be sitting on my own

Thinking 'bout life, thinking 'bout you and me

How do you lose the one you love?

After giving it all, you gave it up

Maybe my love wasn't enough

You think you know, but you never can

How do you lose your only plan?

Well darling, just give me one more chance

And I'll give you everything I have

I'll try to be a better man

I felt things when we were naked

I saw an angel, but they've hidden their wings, I know

Everyone's got that special baby

Oh, I, now I only see you in my dreams

Most guys will get high when feeling low

But I don't think that that's the way to go

Sometimes I'll be sitting on my own

Thinking 'bout life, thinking 'bout you and me

How do you lose the one you love?

After giving it all, you gave it up

Maybe my love wasn't enough

You think you know, but you never can

How do you lose your only plan?

Well darling, just give me one more chance

And I'll give you everything I have

I'll try to be a better man

I've been up and I've been down

Think that's just what love's about

You took the words right out my mouth

If you feel it, say it now

It's been a while but I've figured it out

But it ain't just what love's about?

You took the words right out my mouth

But if you feel it, say it now