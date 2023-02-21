Chord Gitar You've Got a Way - Shania Twain: It's In The Way You Want Me It's In The Way You Hold Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You've Got a Way yang dipopulerkan oleh Shania Twain.

Lagu You've Got a Way dirilis pada tahun 1999 silam.

Lagu ini menjadi singel kesembilan dalam album Come On Over.

You've Got a Way - Shania Twain

[Verse 1]

A E

You've got a way with me

D A

Somehow you got me to believe

D A F#m

In everything that I could be

Bm E

I've gotta say, you really got a way

[Verse 2]

A E

You've got a way it seems

D A

You gave me faith to find my dreams

D A F#m

You'll never know just what that means

Bm E

Can't you see, you got a way with me

[Chorus]

D A

It's in the way you want me

F#m

It's in the way you hold me

D A E

The way you show me just what love's made of

D

It's in the way we make love

[Verse 3]

A E

You've got a way with words

D A

You get me smiling even when it hurts

D A F#m

There's no way to measure what your love is worth

Bm E

I can't believe the way you get through to me

[Kembali ke Chorus]

[Bridge]

D

Oh, how I adore you

F#m

Like no one before you

E

I love you just the way you are

[Kembali ke Chorus]

[Outro]

A D A

It's just the way you are

