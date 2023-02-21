Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar You've Got a Way - Shania Twain: It's In The Way You Want Me It's In The Way You Hold Me
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu You've Got a Way yang dipopulerkan oleh Shania Twain. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You've Got a Way yang dipopulerkan oleh Shania Twain.
Lagu You've Got a Way dirilis pada tahun 1999 silam.
Lagu ini menjadi singel kesembilan dalam album Come On Over.
You've Got a Way - Shania Twain
[Verse 1]
A E
You've got a way with me
D A
Somehow you got me to believe
D A F#m
In everything that I could be
Bm E
I've gotta say, you really got a way
[Verse 2]
A E
You've got a way it seems
D A
You gave me faith to find my dreams
D A F#m
You'll never know just what that means
Bm E
Can't you see, you got a way with me
[Chorus]
D A
It's in the way you want me
F#m
It's in the way you hold me
D A E
The way you show me just what love's made of
D
It's in the way we make love
[Verse 3]
A E
You've got a way with words
D A
You get me smiling even when it hurts
D A F#m
There's no way to measure what your love is worth
Bm E
I can't believe the way you get through to me
[Kembali ke Chorus]
[Bridge]
D
Oh, how I adore you
F#m
Like no one before you
E
I love you just the way you are
[Kembali ke Chorus]
[Outro]
A D A
It's just the way you are
