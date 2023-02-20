Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Don't Leave Me Alone - David Guetta feat Anne Marie: I Don't Wanna Lie, Can We Be Honest

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Don't Leave Me Alone yang dipopulerkan oleh David Guetta feat Anne-Marie.

Freepik
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Don't Leave Me Alone dari David Guetta feat Anne-Marie. 

Lagu Don't Leave Me Alone dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Lagu Don't Leave Me Alone dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Don't Leave Me Alone - David Guetta feat Anne-Marie

[Verse 1]
G                  Am                 Em
I don't wanna lie, can we be honest?
C                                   D                  Em
Right now while you're sitting on my chest
G                            Am                      Em
I don't know what I'd do without your comfort
                 C               D              Em
If you really go first, if you really left

[Pre-Chorus 1]
G Am                 Em
I don't know if I would be alive today
C                                    D                    Em
With or without you like night and day, read and repeat every conversation
G Am                Em
Being with you every day is a Saturday
C                                    D        Em
But every Sunday you've got me praying

[Chorus]
                        G                 Am           Em
Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go 
                      C       D              Em
I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes
                             G      Am                  Em
Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold
                       C                D                     Em
Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone (don't leave me a)

[Drop]

Don't leave me a
G Am Em
Ah, ah, alo-o-o-one
C D Em
Ah, ah
G Am Em
Ah, ah, alo-o-o-one
C D Em
Ah, ah

[Verse 2]
G                  Am                    Em
I don't wanna call and you not answer
C                            D                     Em
I never see your face light up my phone
G                     Am               Em
Never see you singing tiny dancer 
                      C                 D           Em
Every time my head hurts, every time I'm low

 

[Pre-Chorus 2]
G Am                          Em
'Cause I don't know if I would be alive today
C                                       D                             Em
With or without you like night and day, everything about you uncomplicated
G Am                  Em
Here with you, every day is a Saturday
C                                     D           Em
But every Sunday you've got me praying

[Kembali ke Chorus dan Drop]

[Bridge]
                          G             Am Em
Don't you ever leave me
                        C D Em
Don't you ever go
                       G             Am Em
Don't you ever leave me
C D
No, oh

[Ulangi Chorus 2x]

[Outro]
                             G      Am                   Em
Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold
                          C                 D                    Em
Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
