Chord Gitar Don't Leave Me Alone - David Guetta feat Anne Marie: I Don't Wanna Lie, Can We Be Honest

Lagu Don't Leave Me Alone dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Don't Leave Me Alone - David Guetta feat Anne-Marie

[Verse 1]

G Am Em

I don't wanna lie, can we be honest?

C D Em

Right now while you're sitting on my chest

G Am Em

I don't know what I'd do without your comfort

C D Em

If you really go first, if you really left

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G Am Em

I don't know if I would be alive today

C D Em

With or without you like night and day, read and repeat every conversation

G Am Em

Being with you every day is a Saturday

C D Em

But every Sunday you've got me praying

[Chorus]

G Am Em

Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go

C D Em

I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes

G Am Em

Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold

C D Em

Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone (don't leave me a)

[Drop]

Don't leave me a

G Am Em

Ah, ah, alo-o-o-one

C D Em

Ah, ah

G Am Em

Ah, ah, alo-o-o-one

C D Em

Ah, ah

[Verse 2]

G Am Em

I don't wanna call and you not answer

C D Em

I never see your face light up my phone

G Am Em

Never see you singing tiny dancer

C D Em

Every time my head hurts, every time I'm low

[Pre-Chorus 2]

G Am Em

'Cause I don't know if I would be alive today

C D Em

With or without you like night and day, everything about you uncomplicated

G Am Em

Here with you, every day is a Saturday

C D Em

But every Sunday you've got me praying

[Kembali ke Chorus dan Drop]

[Bridge]

G Am Em

Don't you ever leave me

C D Em

Don't you ever go

G Am Em

Don't you ever leave me

C D

No, oh

[Ulangi Chorus 2x]

[Outro]

G Am Em

Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold

C D Em

Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone

