Chord Gitar Don't Leave Me Alone - David Guetta feat Anne Marie: I Don't Wanna Lie, Can We Be Honest
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Don't Leave Me Alone yang dipopulerkan oleh David Guetta feat Anne-Marie. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Don't Leave Me Alone yang dipopulerkan oleh David Guetta dengan Anne-Marie.
Lagu Don't Leave Me Alone dirilis pada tahun 2018.
Don't Leave Me Alone - David Guetta feat Anne-Marie
[Verse 1]
G Am Em
I don't wanna lie, can we be honest?
C D Em
Right now while you're sitting on my chest
G Am Em
I don't know what I'd do without your comfort
C D Em
If you really go first, if you really left
[Pre-Chorus 1]
G Am Em
I don't know if I would be alive today
C D Em
With or without you like night and day, read and repeat every conversation
G Am Em
Being with you every day is a Saturday
C D Em
But every Sunday you've got me praying
[Chorus]
G Am Em
Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go
C D Em
I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes
G Am Em
Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold
C D Em
Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone (don't leave me a)
[Drop]
Don't leave me a
G Am Em
Ah, ah, alo-o-o-one
C D Em
Ah, ah
G Am Em
Ah, ah, alo-o-o-one
C D Em
Ah, ah
[Verse 2]
G Am Em
I don't wanna call and you not answer
C D Em
I never see your face light up my phone
G Am Em
Never see you singing tiny dancer
C D Em
Every time my head hurts, every time I'm low
[Pre-Chorus 2]
G Am Em
'Cause I don't know if I would be alive today
C D Em
With or without you like night and day, everything about you uncomplicated
G Am Em
Here with you, every day is a Saturday
C D Em
But every Sunday you've got me praying
[Kembali ke Chorus dan Drop]
[Bridge]
G Am Em
Don't you ever leave me
C D Em
Don't you ever go
G Am Em
Don't you ever leave me
C D
No, oh
[Ulangi Chorus 2x]
[Outro]
G Am Em
Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold
C D Em
Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone
