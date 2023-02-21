Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Great War - Taylor Swift: If We Survived The Great War

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Great War yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu The Great War dirilis pada tahun 2022 dan merupakan single dalam album Midnights (3am Edition).

Lagu The Great War menceritakan tentang perjalanan sepasang kekasih yang melewati pertikaian besar yang terjadi dalam hubungan mereka.

Terlepas dari betapa parah pertikaian tersebut, pasangan ini berhasil melaluinya.

Lirik video lagu The Great War juga diunggah di YouTube Taylor Swift pada 22 Oktober 2022.

Lirik Lagu The Great War - Taylor Swift:

My knuckles were bruised like violets

Sucker punching walls

Cursed you as I sleep talked

Spineless in my tomb of silence

Tore your banners down

Took the battle underground

And maybe it was egos swinging

Maybe it was her

Flashes of the battle come back to me in a blur

All that bloodshed, crimson clover

Uh-huh, sweet dream was over

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the Great War

Always remember, uh-huh

Tears on the letter, I vowed

Not to cry anymore

If we survived the Great War

You drew up some good faith treaties

I drew curtains closed

Drank my poison all alone

You said I have to trust more freely

But diesel is desire

You were playing with fire

And maybe it's the past that's talking

Screaming from the crypt

Telling me to punish you for things you never did

So I justified it

All that bloodshed, crimson clover

Uh-huh, the bombs were closer

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the great war

Always remember, uh-huh

The burning embers, I vowed

Not to fight anymore

If we survived the Great War

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It turned into something bigger

Somewhere in the haze

Got a sense I'd been betrayed

Your finger on my hairpin triggers

Soldier down on that icy ground

Looked up at me with honor and truth

Broken and blue

So I called off the troops

That was the night I nearly lost you

I really thought I'd lost you

We can plant a memory garden

Say a solemn prayer

Place a poppy in my hair

There's no morning glory

It was war, it wasn't fair

And we will never go back to that

Bloodshed, crimson clover

Uh-huh, the worst was over

My hand was the one you reached for

All throughout the great war

Always remember, uh-huh

We're burned for better, I vowed

I would always be yours

'Cause we survived the Great War

Uh-huh, uh-huh

I will always be yours

'Cause we survived the Great War

Uh-huh

I vowed I will always be yours

Terjemahan Lagu The Great War - Taylor Swift: