Chord Gitar Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creepin' Up On Me

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lavender Haze yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creepin' Up On Me
YouTube Taylor Swift
Cuplikan video klip Shake It Off dari Taylor Swift - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lavender Haze dari Taylor Swift. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lavender Haze yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Lavender Haze termuat dalam album studio ke-10 Taylor Swift yang bertajuk Midnights.

Album tersebut dirilis pada Oktober 2022 oleh label Republic Records.

Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift

capo 1

[Intro]
D E
                                  Bm
Meet me at midnight

D E Bm

[Verse 1]
D                                             E
Staring at the ceiling with you
                                            Bm
Oh, you don't ever say too much
        D                                     E
And you don't really read into
                   Bm
My melancholia

[Pre-Chorus]
D                                                       E
I've been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)
                                                           Bm
You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)

All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)

 

[Chorus]
D
I feel
         E
The lavender haze creepin' up on me
Bm
Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
D
No deal
         E
The 1950s shit they want for me
Bm
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

[Instrumental]
D E Bm

[Verse 2]
D                                                             E
All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)
                                     Bm
Is if I'm gonna be your bride
         D                                                     E
The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)
                               Bm
Is a one-night or a wife

[Pre-Chorus]
D                                            E
I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)
                                                                  Bm
They're bringin' up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)

But you ain't even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Oh

[Chorus]
D
I feel
         E
The lavender haze creepin' up on me
Bm
Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
D
No deal
         E
The 1950s shit they want for me
Bm                                                 D     E
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

[Post-Chorus]
                       Bm
The lavender haze

 

[Bridge]
D
Talk your talk and go viral
E
I just need this love spiral
Bm
Get it off your chest
Bm
Get it off my desk (Off my desk)
D
Talk your talk and go viral
E
I just need this love spiral
Bm
Get it off your chest
Bm
Get it off my desk

[Chorus]
D           E
I feel (I feel)

The lavender haze creepin' up on me
Bm
Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
D                   E
No deal (No deal)

The 1950s shit they want for me
Bm                                                D         E
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze (Oh)

[Outro]
Bm
Get it off your chest
Bm                        D
Get it off my desk
         E
The lavender haze
                     Bm
I just wanna stay
                     Bm                             N.C.
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

