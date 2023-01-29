Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creepin' Up On Me
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lavender Haze yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lavender Haze yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.
Lagu Lavender Haze termuat dalam album studio ke-10 Taylor Swift yang bertajuk Midnights.
Album tersebut dirilis pada Oktober 2022 oleh label Republic Records.
Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift
capo 1
[Intro]
D E
Bm
Meet me at midnight
D E Bm
[Verse 1]
D E
Staring at the ceiling with you
Bm
Oh, you don't ever say too much
D E
And you don't really read into
Bm
My melancholia
[Pre-Chorus]
D E
I've been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Bm
You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)
All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)
[Chorus]
D
I feel
E
The lavender haze creepin' up on me
Bm
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
D
No deal
E
The 1950s shit they want for me
Bm
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
[Instrumental]
D E Bm
[Verse 2]
D E
All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)
Bm
Is if I'm gonna be your bride
D E
The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)
Bm
Is a one-night or a wife
[Pre-Chorus]
D E
I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Bm
They're bringin' up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)
But you ain't even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)
Oh
[Chorus]
D
I feel
E
The lavender haze creepin' up on me
Bm
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
D
No deal
E
The 1950s shit they want for me
Bm D E
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
[Post-Chorus]
Bm
The lavender haze
[Bridge]
D
Talk your talk and go viral
E
I just need this love spiral
Bm
Get it off your chest
Bm
Get it off my desk (Off my desk)
D
Talk your talk and go viral
E
I just need this love spiral
Bm
Get it off your chest
Bm
Get it off my desk
[Chorus]
D E
I feel (I feel)
The lavender haze creepin' up on me
Bm
Surreal
I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say
D E
No deal (No deal)
The 1950s shit they want for me
Bm D E
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze (Oh)
[Outro]
Bm
Get it off your chest
Bm D
Get it off my desk
E
The lavender haze
Bm
I just wanna stay
Bm N.C.
I just wanna stay in that lavender haze
