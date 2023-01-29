Chord Gitar Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift: I Feel The Lavender Haze Creepin' Up On Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lavender Haze yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Lavender Haze termuat dalam album studio ke-10 Taylor Swift yang bertajuk Midnights.

Album tersebut dirilis pada Oktober 2022 oleh label Republic Records.

Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift

capo 1

[Intro]

D E

Bm

Meet me at midnight

D E Bm

[Verse 1]

D E

Staring at the ceiling with you

Bm

Oh, you don't ever say too much

D E

And you don't really read into

Bm

My melancholia

[Pre-Chorus]

D E

I've been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Bm

You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)

All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)

[Chorus]

D

I feel

E

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

Bm

Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

D

No deal

E

The 1950s shit they want for me

Bm

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

[Instrumental]

D E Bm

[Verse 2]

D E

All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)

Bm

Is if I'm gonna be your bride

D E

The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)

Bm

Is a one-night or a wife

[Pre-Chorus]

D E

I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Bm

They're bringin' up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)

But you ain't even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Oh

[Chorus]

D

I feel

E

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

Bm

Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

D

No deal

E

The 1950s shit they want for me

Bm D E

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

[Post-Chorus]

Bm

The lavender haze

[Bridge]

D

Talk your talk and go viral

E

I just need this love spiral

Bm

Get it off your chest

Bm

Get it off my desk (Off my desk)

D

Talk your talk and go viral

E

I just need this love spiral

Bm

Get it off your chest

Bm

Get it off my desk

[Chorus]

D E

I feel (I feel)

The lavender haze creepin' up on me

Bm

Surreal

I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say

D E

No deal (No deal)

The 1950s shit they want for me

Bm D E

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze (Oh)

[Outro]

Bm

Get it off your chest

Bm D

Get it off my desk

E

The lavender haze

Bm

I just wanna stay

Bm N.C.

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

