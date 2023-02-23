Breaking News:
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I Feel Like Dancing - Jason Mraz: I Feel Like Dancing, I Feel Like Dancing

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu I Feel Like Dancing yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz dan telah dirilis pada 16 Februari 2023.

Editor: Endra Kurniawan
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I Feel Like Dancing - Jason Mraz: I Feel Like Dancing, I Feel Like Dancing
Tangkapan layar YouTube Jason Mraz
Lagu I Feel Like Dancing dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu I Feel Like Dancing yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz.

Lagu I Feel Like Dancing dirilis pada 16 Februari 2023.

Musik video lagu I Feel Like Dancing juga diunggah di YouTube Jason Mraz pada 16 Februari 2023.

Baca juga: Kunci Gitar Living in the Moment - Jason Mraz, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu I Feel Like Dancing - Jason Mraz:

I like to dance and it looks like this
I like to dance and it looks like this
I like to pop and lock
And hit you with a little bit of robot
Gotta hit it, get it, love it, live it
Get a little silly with a lyrical ridiculousness

I like to shake a leg, I like to nod my head
I like to walk into a party with a pirouette
A little move goes a long way
Like a soul train line in the hallway
It's your way, my way all day

My kind of magic is automatic
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
Even if it's rainin', I'm not complainin'
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

Every time I feel myself gettin' frantic
Maybe too much coffee did it
I bump up the music, bump up the click
I pick up the speed till I'm deep in it
Then I give it a hat tip and just like magic
I feel it come back in it, my body's electric
I'm feeling elastic and super fantastic
And flipping like I know gymnastics

I like to shake a leg, I like to nod my head
I like to make a snow angel while lyin' in my bed
But don't give me no smooth talk
Unless you got a good moonwalk
And smile with your hips, smile with your hips, smile with your hips

My kind of magic is automatic
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
Even if it's rainin', I'm not complainin'
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, now everybody freeze

I like to dance and it looks like this
I like to dance and it looks like this (Yeah, lookin' good)
We like to dance and it looks like this (Come on)
Smile with your hips, smile with your hips, smile with your hips

My kind of magic is automatic
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
Even if it's rainin', I'm not complainin'
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing
I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

We feel like dancing, we feel like dancing
We feel like dancing, we feel like dancing
We feel like dancing, we feel like dancing
We feel like dancing, we feel like dancing

Terjemahan Lagu I Feel Like Dancing - Jason Mraz:

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
