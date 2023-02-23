Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I Feel Like Dancing - Jason Mraz: I Feel Like Dancing, I Feel Like Dancing

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu I Feel Like Dancing yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Mraz.

Lagu I Feel Like Dancing dirilis pada 16 Februari 2023.

Musik video lagu I Feel Like Dancing juga diunggah di YouTube Jason Mraz pada 16 Februari 2023.

Lirik Lagu I Feel Like Dancing - Jason Mraz:

I like to dance and it looks like this

I like to dance and it looks like this

I like to pop and lock

And hit you with a little bit of robot

Gotta hit it, get it, love it, live it

Get a little silly with a lyrical ridiculousness

I like to shake a leg, I like to nod my head

I like to walk into a party with a pirouette

A little move goes a long way

Like a soul train line in the hallway

It's your way, my way all day

My kind of magic is automatic

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

Even if it's rainin', I'm not complainin'

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

Every time I feel myself gettin' frantic

Maybe too much coffee did it

I bump up the music, bump up the click

I pick up the speed till I'm deep in it

Then I give it a hat tip and just like magic

I feel it come back in it, my body's electric

I'm feeling elastic and super fantastic

And flipping like I know gymnastics

I like to shake a leg, I like to nod my head

I like to make a snow angel while lyin' in my bed

But don't give me no smooth talk

Unless you got a good moonwalk

And smile with your hips, smile with your hips, smile with your hips

My kind of magic is automatic

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

Even if it's rainin', I'm not complainin'

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, now everybody freeze

I like to dance and it looks like this

I like to dance and it looks like this (Yeah, lookin' good)

We like to dance and it looks like this (Come on)

Smile with your hips, smile with your hips, smile with your hips

My kind of magic is automatic

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

Even if it's rainin', I'm not complainin'

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

I feel like dancing, I feel like dancing

We feel like dancing, we feel like dancing

We feel like dancing, we feel like dancing

We feel like dancing, we feel like dancing

We feel like dancing, we feel like dancing

Terjemahan Lagu I Feel Like Dancing - Jason Mraz: