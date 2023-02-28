Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers: You are the One, the Sun, The Light of Day
Jonas Brothers baru saja merilis tembang teranyar mereka yang bertajuk Wings, Sabtu (25/2/2023). Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wings.
Penulis:
Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor:
Nuryanti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak chord gitar lagu Wings dari Jonas Brothers dalam artikel ini.
Grup music Jonas Brothers baru saja merilis tembang teranyar mereka yang bertajuk Wings, Sabtu (25/2/2023).
Lagu Wings tergabung dalam album ke-4 Jonas Brothers yang berjudul THE ALBUM.
Tembang Wings terinspirasi dari Bee Gees, dengan harmoni vokal dan bass line yang funky.
Meski liriknya easy listening, lagu ini berdurasi cukup singkat yakni 1 menit 56 detik saja.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Sanes - Guyon Waton x Denny Caknan: Ngancani Nanging Ora Iso Nduweni
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers:
[Intro]
Em C Em D Em
You are the one, the sun, the light of day
Em Am7 D G
You are the wings I need to fly away
Bm
When you give me love, I
[Pre-Chorus]
Am7 Bm Em
Feel it, I feel it, I feel like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'
Am7
No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'
Bm C D Em
You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say
[Chorus]
C Em D Em
You are the one, the sun, the light of day, yeah
Em Am7 D
You are the wings I need to fly away
G Bm
When you give me love, when you give me love, I
[Pre-Chorus]
Am7 Bm Em
Feel it, I feel it, I feel like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'
Am7
No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'
Bm C D Em
You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say
[Chorus]
Gmaj7 C
You are the wings I need to fly away (The wings I need to fly)
G Gmaj7 C
You are the wings I need to fly away
[Bridge]
Am7
It was you (It was you)
Am7 D G
It was you, it was you from the first time, oh
Am7
Always knew (Always knew)
Am7 C D Em
Always knew, you know you gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say
[Outro]
C Em D Em
You are the one, the sun, the light of day
Mm, mm, mm
Em C Em D Em
You are the wings I need to fly away
(Tribunnews.com)