Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers: You are the One, the Sun, The Light of Day

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak chord gitar lagu Wings dari Jonas Brothers dalam artikel ini.

Grup music Jonas Brothers baru saja merilis tembang teranyar mereka yang bertajuk Wings, Sabtu (25/2/2023).

Lagu Wings tergabung dalam album ke-4 Jonas Brothers yang berjudul THE ALBUM.

Tembang Wings terinspirasi dari Bee Gees, dengan harmoni vokal dan bass line yang funky.

Meski liriknya easy listening, lagu ini berdurasi cukup singkat yakni 1 menit 56 detik saja.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Sanes - Guyon Waton x Denny Caknan: Ngancani Nanging Ora Iso Nduweni

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers:

[Intro]

Em C Em D Em

You are the one, the sun, the light of day

Em Am7 D G

You are the wings I need to fly away

Bm

When you give me love, I

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7 Bm Em

Feel it, I feel it, I feel like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'

Am7

No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'

Bm C D Em

You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

[Chorus]

C Em D Em

You are the one, the sun, the light of day, yeah

Em Am7 D

You are the wings I need to fly away

G Bm

When you give me love, when you give me love, I

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7 Bm Em

Feel it, I feel it, I feel like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'

Am7

No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'

Bm C D Em

You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

[Chorus]

Gmaj7 C

You are the wings I need to fly away (The wings I need to fly)

G Gmaj7 C

You are the wings I need to fly away

[Bridge]

Am7

It was you (It was you)

Am7 D G

It was you, it was you from the first time, oh

Am7

Always knew (Always knew)

Am7 C D Em

Always knew, you know you gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

[Outro]

C Em D Em

You are the one, the sun, the light of day

Mm, mm, mm

Em C Em D Em

You are the wings I need to fly away

(Tribunnews.com)