Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers: You are the One, the Sun, The Light of Day

Jonas Brothers baru saja merilis tembang teranyar mereka yang bertajuk Wings, Sabtu (25/2/2023). Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wings.

Editor: Nuryanti
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers: You are the One, the Sun, The Light of Day
YouTube
Jonas Brothers baru saja merilis tembang teranyar mereka yang bertajuk Wings, Sabtu (25/2/2023). Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wings. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak chord gitar lagu Wings dari Jonas Brothers dalam artikel ini.

Grup music Jonas Brothers baru saja merilis tembang teranyar mereka yang bertajuk Wings, Sabtu (25/2/2023).

Lagu Wings tergabung dalam album ke-4 Jonas Brothers yang berjudul THE ALBUM.

Tembang Wings terinspirasi dari Bee Gees, dengan harmoni vokal dan bass line yang funky.

Meski liriknya easy listening, lagu ini berdurasi cukup singkat yakni 1 menit 56 detik saja.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Sanes - Guyon Waton x Denny Caknan: Ngancani Nanging Ora Iso Nduweni

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers:

[Intro]

Em            C        Em       D        Em

  You are the one, the sun, the light of day

Em            Am7             D        G

  You are the wings I need to fly away

         Bm

When you give me love, I

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7                               Bm              Em

Feel it, I feel it, I feel like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'

                            Am7

No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'

    Bm        C                    D                         Em

You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

[Chorus]

            C        Em       D        Em

You are the one, the sun, the light of day, yeah

Em            Am7             D

  You are the wings I need to fly away

         G                      Bm

When you give me love, when you give me love, I

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7                               Bm              Em

Feel it, I feel it, I feel like I ran through the ceilin', the ceilin', the ceilin'

                            Am7

No, my life, it never had a meanin', a meanin', a meanin'

    Bm        C                    D                         Em

You gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

[Chorus]

            Gmaj7           C

You are the wings I need to fly away (The wings I need to fly)

G            Gmaj7           C

 You are the wings I need to fly away

[Bridge]

       Am7

It was you (It was you)

       Am7                      D           G

It was you, it was you from the first time, oh

       Am7

Always knew (Always knew)

       Am7                          C                    D                         Em

Always knew, you know you gave me a reason, you got me believin', you're makin' me say

[Outro]

            C        Em       D        Em

You are the one, the sun, the light of day

Mm, mm, mm

Em            C       Em      D    Em

  You are the wings I need to fly away

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Wings
Jonas Brothers
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    7 Bahan Alami Paling Ampuh Mengatasi Kerontokan Rambut, Murah dan Mudah Ditemukan

    7 Bahan Alami Paling Ampuh Mengatasi Kerontokan Rambut, Murah dan Mudah Ditemukan

    5 Tips Pakaian Bebas Noda Deodoran, Bisa Gunakan Baking Soda dan Garam

    5 Tips Pakaian Bebas Noda Deodoran, Bisa Gunakan Baking Soda dan Garam

    Semakin Mengudara, Ini 4 Alasan Laptop Lenovo ThinkPad Diminati Segala Kalangan

    Semakin Mengudara, Ini 4 Alasan Laptop Lenovo ThinkPad Diminati Segala Kalangan

    5 Rekomendasi Rak Piring yang Cocok untuk Dapur Minimalis

    5 Rekomendasi Rak Piring yang Cocok untuk Dapur Minimalis

    Ampuh Atasi Kerontokan, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Hair Serum Terbaik yang Bisa Kamu Andalkan

    Ampuh Atasi Kerontokan, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Hair Serum Terbaik yang Bisa Kamu Andalkan

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Kamera DSLR Canon EOS 70D Kit Wifi Bekas Fungsi Normal - Bekasi
    Kamera DSLR Canon EOS 70D Kit Wifi Bekas Fungsi Normal - Bekasi
    Rp5.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Nutrisi Cair Terbaik untuk Ayam Petelur - Tuban
    Nutrisi Cair Terbaik untuk Ayam Petelur - Tuban
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    SEWA LIFT BARANG UNTUK PROYEK,JAKARTA-CV MULYA PERKASA TLP(085175079191)
    SEWA LIFT BARANG UNTUK PROYEK,JAKARTA-CV MULYA PERKASA TLP(085175079191)
    Rp7.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Jam Tangan Seiko Land Prospex Solar SSC707P1 Black Chronograph Bekas Full Original Normal - Bogor
    Jam Tangan Seiko Land Prospex Solar SSC707P1 Black Chronograph Bekas Full Original Normal - Bogor
    Rp1.875.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    TERMURAH!! 081320205426 KAOS POLOS MALUKU KAOS POLOS MURAH
    TERMURAH!! 081320205426 KAOS POLOS MALUKU KAOS POLOS MURAH
    Rp30.000
    Maluku, Buru
    Rumah Nyaman 2 Lantai Free Instalasi AC Waterheater di Ciputat
    Rumah Nyaman 2 Lantai Free Instalasi AC Waterheater di Ciputat
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Jam Tangan Seiko Daytona SBTR009 Chronograph All Silver Bekas Like New - Bogor
    Jam Tangan Seiko Daytona SBTR009 Chronograph All Silver Bekas Like New - Bogor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Rumah Murah Sidoarjo Lokasi Strategis 0895329691203 (Alfin)
    Rumah Murah Sidoarjo Lokasi Strategis 0895329691203 (Alfin)
    Rp320.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Jam Tangan Seiko Presage SRPD36J1 Limited Edition Like New Fullset Box Paper - Pekalongan
    Jam Tangan Seiko Presage SRPD36J1 Limited Edition Like New Fullset Box Paper - Pekalongan
    Rp4.750.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Paket Radius 85 Meter, Free Instalasi dan Garansi
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Paket Radius 85 Meter, Free Instalasi dan Garansi
    Rp8.300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    WA 0819-1129-2829 All Package Gedung Pernikahan Harapan Indah Bekasi Citarum Bandung Harga Gedung Pe
    WA 0819-1129-2829 All Package Gedung Pernikahan Harapan Indah Bekasi Citarum Bandung Harga Gedung Pe
    Rp10.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Jam Tangan Seiko Monster SRPG57K1 Bekas Mulus Like New Original Fullset - Tangerang
    Jam Tangan Seiko Monster SRPG57K1 Bekas Mulus Like New Original Fullset - Tangerang
    Rp4.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    knalpot bobokan merk csr barang baru ada semua type motor
    knalpot bobokan merk csr barang baru ada semua type motor
    Rp150.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    perbaikan AC DAIKIN VRV & Sparepart bergaransi di Jakarta Selatan
    perbaikan AC DAIKIN VRV & Sparepart bergaransi di Jakarta Selatan
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jasa Import Borongan
    Jasa Import Borongan
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Daihatsu Terios TX Manual 1.5 2015 Bekas Tangan Pertama Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Daihatsu Terios TX Manual 1.5 2015 Bekas Tangan Pertama Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Timur
    Rp137.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Laundry stroller terdekat di cibinong bogor 085890758688
    Laundry stroller terdekat di cibinong bogor 085890758688
    Rp135.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Taman Anggrek Condominium 2 Bedroom, Fully Furnished, Pool View
    Taman Anggrek Condominium 2 Bedroom, Fully Furnished, Pool View
    Rp75.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Honda HRV E CVT 2017 Bekas Terawat Pajak Panjang - Serpong
    Mobil Honda HRV E CVT 2017 Bekas Terawat Pajak Panjang - Serpong
    Rp245.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    TERBAIK, 0851-7236-1020 Distributor Panel Ats Asco Cilacap
    TERBAIK, 0851-7236-1020 Distributor Panel Ats Asco Cilacap
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan