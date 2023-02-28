Breaking News:
Pesawat Wings Air Rute Semarang-Ketapang Terlambat 37 Menit Akibat Penumpang Bercanda Soal Bom

Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Christmas Tree Farm yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift
IG @taylorswift
Taylor Swift - Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Christmas Tree Farm 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Christmas Tree Farm yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Christmas Tree Farm dirilis pada pada 6 Desember 2019.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang suasana natal di perkebunan pohon natal.

Lagu Christmas Tree Farm juga sudah ditonton 15 juta kali di YouTube.

Lirik Lagu Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift:

My winter nights are taken up by static
Stress and holiday shopping traffic
But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else
Just like magic

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Where the people would come
To dance under sparkling lights
Bundled up in their mittens and coats
And the cider would flow
And I just wanna be there tonight

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everythin' is icy and blue
And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe
Watchin' the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Just bein' in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm

Under the mistletoe
Watchin' the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Just bein' in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
There's a light in the barn
We run inside out from the cold
In the town, kids are dreamin' of sleighs
And they're warm and they're safe

They wake to see a blanket of snow
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everythin' is icy and blue
And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe
Watchin' the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Just bein' in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
Baby, yeah
And when I'm feelin' alone
You remind me of home

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Lirik Lagu
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review POLYTRON SMART Neuva Pro AC 1/2 PK PAC 05VZS, Pendingin Sekaligus Pembersih Udara

    Review POLYTRON SMART Neuva Pro AC 1/2 PK PAC 05VZS, Pendingin Sekaligus Pembersih Udara

    5 Rekomendasi Gel Scrub yang Worth It Kamu Coba, Paling Ampuh Menghaluskan Kulit

    5 Rekomendasi Gel Scrub yang Worth It Kamu Coba, Paling Ampuh Menghaluskan Kulit

    5 Rekomendasi Laptop ASUS Murah Rp 5 Jutaan, Spesifikasi Mumpuni untuk Harian

    5 Rekomendasi Laptop ASUS Murah Rp 5 Jutaan, Spesifikasi Mumpuni untuk Harian

    Review Mad For Makeup Spotless Second Skin Serum Concealer, Ringan dengan Centella Asiatica

    Review Mad For Makeup Spotless Second Skin Serum Concealer, Ringan dengan Centella Asiatica

    Review TWS F9-5, Kualitas Suara Renyah dengan Charging Case Multifungsi

    Review TWS F9-5, Kualitas Suara Renyah dengan Charging Case Multifungsi

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Kerajinan Sumpit Korea Kayu Ulin Finishing Food Grade - Banjarbaru
    Kerajinan Sumpit Korea Kayu Ulin Finishing Food Grade - Banjarbaru
    Rp20.599
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarbaru
    Kerajianan Dompet Pendek Kulit Asli Handmade Ukuran 9x11,5cm - Kuningan
    Kerajianan Dompet Pendek Kulit Asli Handmade Ukuran 9x11,5cm - Kuningan
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Barat, Kuningan
    Kerajinan Tas Anyaman Aruna Set Dapat Tali Panjang Size 24x16x16cm - Yogyakarta
    Kerajinan Tas Anyaman Aruna Set Dapat Tali Panjang Size 24x16x16cm - Yogyakarta
    Rp95.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Jual Baju Anak Motif Gambar
    Jual Baju Anak Motif Gambar
    Rp35.000
    Jawa Tengah, Jepara
    ASLI ! Supplier Baju Anak Terbaru Boyolali
    ASLI ! Supplier Baju Anak Terbaru Boyolali
    Rp35.000
    Jawa Tengah, Blora
    Pompa Dosing
    Pompa Dosing
    Rp4.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    PROYEK HUNIAN MENAWAN DI KAWASAN CAGAR BUDAYA CANDI PRAMBANAN
    PROYEK HUNIAN MENAWAN DI KAWASAN CAGAR BUDAYA CANDI PRAMBANAN
    Rp615.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Promo bonus furniture Rumah murah syariah cicilan developer 2-3 tahun flat sampai lunas
    Promo bonus furniture Rumah murah syariah cicilan developer 2-3 tahun flat sampai lunas
    Rp185.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Modern !!! Jasa Web Hosting Terpercaya Cigondewah Rahayu Bandung
    Modern !!! Jasa Web Hosting Terpercaya Cigondewah Rahayu Bandung
    Rp1.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Motor Honda Scoopy Tahun 2020 Bekas Surat Lengkap Pajak On Harga Nego - Yogyakarta
    Motor Honda Scoopy Tahun 2020 Bekas Surat Lengkap Pajak On Harga Nego - Yogyakarta
    Rp17.800.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Baofeng UV-10R di Serang Kota/Cipocok Jaya
    Baofeng UV-10R di Serang Kota/Cipocok Jaya
    Rp650.000
    Banten, Serang Kota
    Rumah murah di Bandung Selatan Bisa di cicil via developer
    Rumah murah di Bandung Selatan Bisa di cicil via developer
    Rp272.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Motor Yamaha Mio Tahun 2008 Bekas Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup Harga Nego - Bantul
    Motor Yamaha Mio Tahun 2008 Bekas Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup Harga Nego - Bantul
    Rp5.250.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Laptop Asus X453SA Intel N3050 RAM 2GB HDD 500GB Bekas Normal - Jakarta Barat
    Laptop Asus X453SA Intel N3050 RAM 2GB HDD 500GB Bekas Normal - Jakarta Barat
    Rp1.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Tas mika bahan mendong pakai kancing magnet
    Tas mika bahan mendong pakai kancing magnet
    Rp40.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Tas mika bening full vynil warna merah
    Tas mika bening full vynil warna merah
    Rp35.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Tas pandan natural seagrass
    Tas pandan natural seagrass
    Rp85.000
    Bali, Klungkung
    RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI SIAP HUNI DI SAMBISARI SLEMAN
    RUMAH MEWAH 2 LANTAI SIAP HUNI DI SAMBISARI SLEMAN
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 320 AMD A9 9420 Radeon R5 Ram 4 GB SSD 128 GB Bekas Siap Pakai - Bekasi
    Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 320 AMD A9 9420 Radeon R5 Ram 4 GB SSD 128 GB Bekas Siap Pakai - Bekasi
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Souvenir Kantor Gift Set 2in1 Kode 201
    Souvenir Kantor Gift Set 2in1 Kode 201
    Rp50.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan