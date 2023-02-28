Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Christmas Tree Farm yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lagu Christmas Tree Farm dirilis pada pada 6 Desember 2019.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang suasana natal di perkebunan pohon natal.

Lagu Christmas Tree Farm juga sudah ditonton 15 juta kali di YouTube.

Lirik Lagu Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift:

My winter nights are taken up by static

Stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else

Just like magic

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkling lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everythin' is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe

Watchin' the fire glow

And tellin' me, "I love you"

Just bein' in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Under the mistletoe

Watchin' the fire glow

And tellin' me, "I love you"

Just bein' in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

There's a light in the barn

We run inside out from the cold

In the town, kids are dreamin' of sleighs

And they're warm and they're safe

They wake to see a blanket of snow

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everythin' is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Under the mistletoe

Watchin' the fire glow

And tellin' me, "I love you"

Just bein' in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

Baby, yeah

And when I'm feelin' alone

You remind me of home