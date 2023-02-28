Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Christmas Tree Farm yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Christmas Tree Farm yang dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.
Lagu Christmas Tree Farm dirilis pada pada 6 Desember 2019.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang suasana natal di perkebunan pohon natal.
Lagu Christmas Tree Farm juga sudah ditonton 15 juta kali di YouTube.
Lirik Lagu Christmas Tree Farm - Taylor Swift:
My winter nights are taken up by static
Stress and holiday shopping traffic
But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else
Just like magic
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Where the people would come
To dance under sparkling lights
Bundled up in their mittens and coats
And the cider would flow
And I just wanna be there tonight
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everythin' is icy and blue
And you would be there too
Under the mistletoe
Watchin' the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Just bein' in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Under the mistletoe
Watchin' the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Just bein' in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
There's a light in the barn
We run inside out from the cold
In the town, kids are dreamin' of sleighs
And they're warm and they're safe
They wake to see a blanket of snow
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everythin' is icy and blue
And you would be there too
Under the mistletoe
Watchin' the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Just bein' in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
Baby, yeah
And when I'm feelin' alone
You remind me of home
