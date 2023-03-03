Chord Gitar You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last: When We Woke Up, The World Was Figured Out

Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Are Enough yang dipopulerkan oleh Sleeping At Last.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Are Enough yang dipopulerkan oleh Sleeping At Last.

Lagu You Are Enough dirilis pada tahun 2013 lalu.

Lagu tersebut termuat dalam mini album Sleeping At Last yang bertajuk Atlas: Light.

You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last

F G

When we woke up, the world was figured out

Am Em

Beyond the beauty, we've dreamt about

F G

This brilliant light is brighter than we've known

Am Em

Without our darkness to prove it so

F G

Still we can't help but to examine it

Am Em

To add our question marks to periods

F G Am

At the foot of our bed, we found an envelope

F

You're enough

You're enough

G

You're enough

Am

You are enough

Em

These little words somehow they're changing us

F

You're enough

G

You're enough

G

You're enough

Am

You're enough

Em

So we let our shadows fall away like dust

F G Am Em

F G

When we grew up, our shadows grew up too

Am Em

But they're just old ghost that we grow attached to

F G Am

The tragic flaw is that they hide the truth

F

That you're enough

You're enough

G

You're enough

Am

I promise you're enough

You're enough

Em

You're enough

F

I promise you're enough

You're enough

G

You're enough

Am

I promise you

F

You're enough

You're enough

G

You're enough

Am

You are enough

Em

These little words, somehow they're changing us

F

You're enough

G

You're enough

You're enough

Am

You're enough

Em

So we let our shadows fall away like dust

F

You're enough

G

You're enough

You're enough

Am

You're enough

Em

These little words, somehow they're changing us

F G

Let it go, let it go

Am

You are enough

Em

So we let our shadows fall away like dust

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Over Again - One Direction: If Youre Pretending From The Start Like This

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers: You are the One, the Sun, The Light of Day

(Tribunnews.com)