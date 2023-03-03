Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last: When We Woke Up, The World Was Figured Out
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Are Enough yang dipopulerkan oleh Sleeping At Last. Kunci dimainkan dari F.
Penulis:
Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor:
Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Are Enough yang dipopulerkan oleh Sleeping At Last.
Lagu You Are Enough dirilis pada tahun 2013 lalu.
Lagu tersebut termuat dalam mini album Sleeping At Last yang bertajuk Atlas: Light.
You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last
F G
When we woke up, the world was figured out
Am Em
Beyond the beauty, we've dreamt about
F G
This brilliant light is brighter than we've known
Am Em
Without our darkness to prove it so
F G
Still we can't help but to examine it
Am Em
To add our question marks to periods
F G Am
At the foot of our bed, we found an envelope
F
You're enough
You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
You are enough
Em
These little words somehow they're changing us
F
You're enough
G
You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
You're enough
Em
So we let our shadows fall away like dust
F G Am Em
F G
When we grew up, our shadows grew up too
Am Em
But they're just old ghost that we grow attached to
F G Am
The tragic flaw is that they hide the truth
F
That you're enough
You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
I promise you're enough
You're enough
Em
You're enough
F
I promise you're enough
You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
I promise you
F
You're enough
You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
You are enough
Em
These little words, somehow they're changing us
F
You're enough
G
You're enough
You're enough
Am
You're enough
Em
So we let our shadows fall away like dust
F
You're enough
G
You're enough
You're enough
Am
You're enough
Em
These little words, somehow they're changing us
F G
Let it go, let it go
Am
You are enough
Em
So we let our shadows fall away like dust
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Over Again - One Direction: If Youre Pretending From The Start Like This
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wings - Jonas Brothers: You are the One, the Sun, The Light of Day
(Tribunnews.com)