Chord Gitar You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last: When We Woke Up, The World Was Figured Out

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Are Enough yang dipopulerkan oleh Sleeping At Last. Kunci dimainkan dari F.

Chord Gitar You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last: When We Woke Up, The World Was Figured Out
Pixabay/FirmBee
Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Are Enough yang dipopulerkan oleh Sleeping At Last. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu You Are Enough yang dipopulerkan oleh Sleeping At Last.

Lagu You Are Enough dirilis pada tahun 2013 lalu.

Lagu tersebut termuat dalam mini album Sleeping At Last yang bertajuk Atlas: Light.

You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last

F                        G
When we woke up, the world was figured out
Am                         Em
Beyond the beauty, we've dreamt about
F                        G
This brilliant light is brighter than we've known
Am                  Em
Without our darkness to prove it so
F                     G
Still we can't help but to examine it
Am                     Em
To add our question marks to periods
F                           G                                   Am
At the foot of our bed, we found an envelope
F
You're enough

You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
You are enough
                         Em
These little words somehow they're changing us
F
You're enough
G
You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
You're enough
                            Em
So we let our shadows fall away like dust

F G Am Em 

F                          G
When we grew up, our shadows grew up too
Am                        Em
But they're just old ghost that we grow attached to
F                    G                           Am
The tragic flaw is that they hide the truth
F
That you're enough

You're enough
G
You're enough
                                 Am
I promise you're enough

You're enough
Em
You're enough
                               F
I promise you're enough

 

You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
I promise you
F
You're enough

You're enough
G
You're enough
Am
You are enough
                         Em
These little words, somehow they're changing us
F
You're enough
G
You're enough

You're enough
Am
You're enough
                         Em
So we let our shadows fall away like dust
F
You're enough
G
You're enough

You're enough
Am
You're enough
                    Em
These little words, somehow they're changing us
F                   G
Let it go, let it go
Am
You are enough
                         Em
So we let our shadows fall away like dust

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
