10 Daftar Lagu Populer Harry Styles di Spotify, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah 10 daftar lagu populer milik Harry Styles, lengkap dengan lirik dan video klipnya.

Harry Styles menggelar tur di beberapa negara Asia pada Maret 2023.

Mengutip dari Instagram @harrystyles, kemarin Senin, 20 Maret 2023, Harry Styles telah melaksanakan konsernya di Korea Selatan.

Dikutip dari soompi.com, para idol Korea Selatan seperti Jennie dan Rose BLACKPINK hingga Jungkook, RM, dan V BTS juga tampak hadir dalam konser Harry Styles tersebut.

Kemeriahan konser Harry Styles ini berhasil menyita perhatian publik.

Selain karena penampilannya, lagu-lagu Harry Styles juga sangat populer.

10 Daftar Lagu Harry Styles yang Paling Populer di Spotify:

1. As It Was

Holdin' me back

Gravity's holdin' me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don't we leave it at that?

Nothin' to say

When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I'm the one who will stay, oh

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

Answer the phone

"Harry, you're no good alone

Why are you sittin' at home on the floor?

What kind of pills are you on?"

Ringin' the bell

And nobody's comin' to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you're well, oh

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don't wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids follow her

I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first

As it was

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

2. Late Night Talking