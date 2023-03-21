Lirik Lagu

10 Daftar Lagu Populer Harry Styles di Spotify, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

Simak 10 daftar lagu populer milik Harry Styles, lengkap dengan lirik lagu dan juga video klipnya berikut ini.

YouTube Harry Styles
Harry Styles - Simak 10 daftar lagu populer milik Harry Styles, lengkap dengan lirik lagu dan juga video klipnya berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah 10 daftar lagu populer milik Harry Styles, lengkap dengan lirik dan video klipnya.

Harry Styles menggelar tur di beberapa negara Asia pada Maret 2023.

Mengutip dari Instagram @harrystyles, kemarin Senin, 20 Maret 2023, Harry Styles telah melaksanakan konsernya di Korea Selatan.

Dikutip dari soompi.com, para idol Korea Selatan seperti Jennie dan Rose BLACKPINK hingga Jungkook, RM, dan V BTS juga tampak hadir dalam konser Harry Styles tersebut.

Kemeriahan konser Harry Styles ini berhasil menyita perhatian publik.

Selain karena penampilannya, lagu-lagu Harry Styles juga sangat populer.

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Grapejuice - Harry Styles

10 Daftar Lagu Harry Styles yang Paling Populer di Spotify:

1. As It Was

Holdin' me back
Gravity's holdin' me back
I want you to hold out the palm of your hand
Why don't we leave it at that?
Nothin' to say
When everything gets in the way
Seems you cannot be replaced
And I'm the one who will stay, oh

In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it's not the same

Answer the phone
"Harry, you're no good alone
Why are you sittin' at home on the floor?
What kind of pills are you on?"
Ringin' the bell
And nobody's comin' to help
Your daddy lives by himself
He just wants to know that you're well, oh

In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it's not the same

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet
I don't wanna talk about the way that it was
Leave America, two kids follow her
I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first
As it was
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was

2. Late Night Talking

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
