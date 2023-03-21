Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Beatbox - NCT Dream Versi Inggris, Rilis Hari Ini

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Beatbox dalam versi bahasa Inggris yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream dalam artikel ini.

Boyband di bawah naungan SM Entertainment, NCT Dream merilis single terbaru Beatbox dalam bahasa Inggris pada hari ini, Selasa (21/3/2023).

Video lirik lagu Beatbox versi Inggris sudah diputar lebih dari 89 ribu kali pada menit ke-33, sejak diunggah di kanal YouTube SMTOWN pada pukul 11.00 WIB.

Lagu ini merupakan remake dari versi aslinya yang berbahasa Korea.

Lagu Beatbox versi asli dirilis pada 30 Mei 2022 lalu dengan genre Korea Dance atau Electronic, K-Pop.

Lagu ini mengajak pendengarnya untuk tidak banyak berpikir ketika menginginkan atau memiliki cita-cita, bahkan tujuan dalam hidup.

Secara lengkap lirik dan terjemahan lagu Beatbox versi Inggris yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream dapat disimak di bawah ini:

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu BOOM - NCT Dream, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox (ver. Inggris) - NCT Dream

[Verse 1]

Yeah, wake up to my heartbeat, bum-bum-bum

New kicks for the kick on the drum, drum, drum

Sugar pop, I got some, some, some (Hoo)

Music in my head like a morning call

Uh, watch it go like we puttin' on a show

Everyone about to know who bring the boom to radio

Dance the, dance the, dance, dance

That's when the radio's bumpin' to my jam (Woo)

[Pre-Chorus]

Watch me

Ooh, 24/7, I be doin' my thing (You want me)

I can run it back, put it on replay

[Chorus]

Yeah, pull up to the spot, turn it up (Yeah, yeah)

Make a beatbox-box and it bump (Yeah, yeah)

Rhythm with the flow is the gunghap

Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox

Yeah, hands up to the top, bring 'em up (Yeah, yeah)

Make a beatbox-box and it bump (Yeah, yeah)

Everywhere I go make the room hop

Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox

[Post-Chorus]

Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka

Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka

(Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox)

Boom, chicka, chicka

Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka

(Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox)

[Verse 2]

Get low with the bass goin' boom, boom, boom

Fill it up with a cherry top, yum, yum, yum

Call your friends, better ring, ring, ring 'em up

Throw your worries in the air, gotta listen up

Let me hit you with the snap, got you flippin’ on the track

Take your tongue and make it pop like soda

Yeah, make it pop like soda

Shout it out from the top new flavor (New flavor)

[Pre-Chorus]

Watch me (Ooh, just watch me)

'Cause I could do this all day (Do this all day)

Make you feel that rhythm, put it back on replay (Woo)