Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Beatbox - NCT Dream Versi Inggris, Rilis Hari Ini

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Beatbox versi Inggris milik NCT Dream, yang dirilis pada hari ini, Selasa (21/3/2023).

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Beatbox dalam versi bahasa Inggris yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream dalam artikel ini.

Boyband di bawah naungan SM Entertainment, NCT Dream merilis single terbaru Beatbox dalam bahasa Inggris pada hari ini, Selasa (21/3/2023).

Video lirik lagu Beatbox versi Inggris sudah diputar lebih dari 89 ribu kali pada menit ke-33, sejak diunggah di kanal YouTube SMTOWN pada pukul 11.00 WIB.

Lagu ini merupakan remake dari versi aslinya yang berbahasa Korea.

Lagu Beatbox versi asli dirilis pada 30 Mei 2022 lalu dengan genre Korea Dance atau Electronic, K-Pop.

Lagu ini mengajak pendengarnya untuk tidak banyak berpikir ketika menginginkan atau memiliki cita-cita, bahkan tujuan dalam hidup.

Secara lengkap lirik dan terjemahan lagu Beatbox versi Inggris yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream dapat disimak di bawah ini:

Lirik Lagu Beatbox (ver. Inggris) - NCT Dream

[Verse 1]
Yeah, wake up to my heartbeat, bum-bum-bum
New kicks for the kick on the drum, drum, drum
Sugar pop, I got some, some, some (Hoo)
Music in my head like a morning call
Uh, watch it go like we puttin' on a show
Everyone about to know who bring the boom to radio
Dance the, dance the, dance, dance
That's when the radio's bumpin' to my jam (Woo)

[Pre-Chorus]
Watch me
Ooh, 24/7, I be doin' my thing (You want me)
I can run it back, put it on replay

[Chorus]
Yeah, pull up to the spot, turn it up (Yeah, yeah)
Make a beatbox-box and it bump (Yeah, yeah)
Rhythm with the flow is the gunghap
Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox
Yeah, hands up to the top, bring 'em up (Yeah, yeah)
Make a beatbox-box and it bump (Yeah, yeah)
Everywhere I go make the room hop
Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox

[Post-Chorus]
Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka
Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka
(Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox)
Boom, chicka, chicka
Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka
(Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox)

[Verse 2]
Get low with the bass goin' boom, boom, boom
Fill it up with a cherry top, yum, yum, yum
Call your friends, better ring, ring, ring 'em up
Throw your worries in the air, gotta listen up
Let me hit you with the snap, got you flippin’ on the track
Take your tongue and make it pop like soda
Yeah, make it pop like soda
Shout it out from the top new flavor (New flavor)

[Pre-Chorus]
Watch me (Ooh, just watch me)
'Cause I could do this all day (Do this all day)
Make you feel that rhythm, put it back on replay (Woo)

