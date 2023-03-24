Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Saturday Drip - NCT Dream, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Saturday Drip milik NCT Dream. Lagu ini menjadi bagian dari album kedua NCT Dream bertajuk Glitch Mode.

Penulis: Dian Hastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik beserta terjemahan lagu Saturday Drip yang dinyanyikan oleh boyband Korea Selatan, NCT Dream.

Grup vokal pria asuhan SM Entertainment, NCT Dream merilis lagu berjudul Saturday Drip pada 28 Maret 2022.

Sejak diunggah di kanal YouTube NCT DREAM, audio lagu ini sudah diputar lebih dari 3,5 juta kali pada Jumat (24/3/2023).

Lagu berdurasi 3 menit 01 detik ini diluncurkan menjadi track ketujuh dari album kedua NCT Dream yang bertajuk Glitch Mode.

Secara lengkap lirik dan terjemahan lagu Saturday Drip yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream dapat disimak di bawah ini:

Lirik Lagu Saturday Drip - NCT Dream

[Intro]
Yeah, what's the date today? (I told you)
Ooh

[Chorus]
Saturday drip (Drip)
Hana dulssik sseureojyeo pikpik
Saturday drip (Wow)
Me and my clique
Jjigeosseo peak, peak (Woo)

[Verse 1]
Sorichiji "Veni, vidi, vici"
Like Caeser's back
Jasingami neomchiji (Yeah)
Is it real? nollan pyojeongdeuri
Igeon kkum anijiman
We're another one
Yeogijeogi teojineun bulbitdeul (Yeah)
Syeocheu wie cuffs link
Jeonbu couture (Woo)
Urin meotjige sal geoya (Uh-huh)
One life to livе
Neodo wonhandamyeon
Just come with mе (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]
Monday to Friday
Urin haenaesseo (Yeah, we did it, uh)
Oneul i bameun (Yeah)
Now we have to toast (Now we have to)
Workin' and playin' so hard
Geuge motto boyeojwo neomanui vibe
Like pop, pop
Ijeya mari tonghae I love it
Heulleoneomchine meosi

[Chorus]
Saturday drip (Drip)
Hana dulssik sseureojyeo pikpik
Saturday drip (Wow)
Me and my clique
Jjigeosseo peak, peak

[Post-Chorus]
We like drip, drop, drip, drip, drop
Biga ssodajin geot gatji
We like drip, drop, drip, drip, drop (Yeah)
Neomchyeoheulleo jigeum meosi, hold up
(Hold up, hold up, hol-hol-ho-ho)

[Verse 2]
This that 1960's cheoreom
Classichae sseureoneomgin slick back
Breath in sumeul gipge
Deurimasin dwie
Neoegero click, clack
Ara neon gourmet
But my life is more than
Five stars nareul ttara maseul bollae
Ara neon artist seokkeo neoui water and color
Drip, drip, drip like Jackson Pollock

[Pre-Chorus]
Neomu ppalli dallyeowasseo
Urin ijjeumeseo time off
Pull up on it on this Saturday
Nalkaropdeon gamgageul lay back
Workin' and playin' so hard
Geuge motto
Boyeojwo neomanui vibe
Like pop, pop
Ijeya mari tonghae I love it
Heulleoneomchine meosi

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
