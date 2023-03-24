Lirik Lagu Saturday Drip - NCT Dream, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik beserta terjemahan lagu Saturday Drip yang dinyanyikan oleh boyband Korea Selatan, NCT Dream.

Grup vokal pria asuhan SM Entertainment, NCT Dream merilis lagu berjudul Saturday Drip pada 28 Maret 2022.

Sejak diunggah di kanal YouTube NCT DREAM, audio lagu ini sudah diputar lebih dari 3,5 juta kali pada Jumat (24/3/2023).

Lagu berdurasi 3 menit 01 detik ini diluncurkan menjadi track ketujuh dari album kedua NCT Dream yang bertajuk Glitch Mode.

Secara lengkap lirik dan terjemahan lagu Saturday Drip yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream dapat disimak di bawah ini:

Lirik Lagu Saturday Drip - NCT Dream

[Intro]

Yeah, what's the date today? (I told you)

Ooh

[Chorus]

Saturday drip (Drip)

Hana dulssik sseureojyeo pikpik

Saturday drip (Wow)

Me and my clique

Jjigeosseo peak, peak (Woo)

[Verse 1]

Sorichiji "Veni, vidi, vici"

Like Caeser's back

Jasingami neomchiji (Yeah)

Is it real? nollan pyojeongdeuri

Igeon kkum anijiman

We're another one

Yeogijeogi teojineun bulbitdeul (Yeah)

Syeocheu wie cuffs link

Jeonbu couture (Woo)

Urin meotjige sal geoya (Uh-huh)

One life to livе

Neodo wonhandamyeon

Just come with mе (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

Monday to Friday

Urin haenaesseo (Yeah, we did it, uh)

Oneul i bameun (Yeah)

Now we have to toast (Now we have to)

Workin' and playin' so hard

Geuge motto boyeojwo neomanui vibe

Like pop, pop

Ijeya mari tonghae I love it

Heulleoneomchine meosi

[Chorus]

Saturday drip (Drip)

Hana dulssik sseureojyeo pikpik

Saturday drip (Wow)

Me and my clique

Jjigeosseo peak, peak

[Post-Chorus]

We like drip, drop, drip, drip, drop

Biga ssodajin geot gatji

We like drip, drop, drip, drip, drop (Yeah)

Neomchyeoheulleo jigeum meosi, hold up

(Hold up, hold up, hol-hol-ho-ho)

[Verse 2]

This that 1960's cheoreom

Classichae sseureoneomgin slick back

Breath in sumeul gipge

Deurimasin dwie

Neoegero click, clack

Ara neon gourmet

But my life is more than

Five stars nareul ttara maseul bollae

Ara neon artist seokkeo neoui water and color

Drip, drip, drip like Jackson Pollock

[Pre-Chorus]

Neomu ppalli dallyeowasseo

Urin ijjeumeseo time off

Pull up on it on this Saturday

Nalkaropdeon gamgageul lay back

Workin' and playin' so hard

Geuge motto

Boyeojwo neomanui vibe

Like pop, pop

Ijeya mari tonghae I love it

Heulleoneomchine meosi