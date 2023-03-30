Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus: I Know That You’re Wrong For Me
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus yang telah dirilis pada tahun 2021.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Angels Like You yang dipopulerkan oleh Miley Cyrus di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Angels Like You telah dirilis Miley Cyrus pada tahun 2021.
Lagu Angels Like You terdapat pada album Miley Cyrus yang bertajuk "Plastic Hearts".
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus:
[Intro]
E B F#m A
Mmm, mmm, mmm
[Verse 1]
E B F#m
Flowers in hand, waiting for me
A E
Every word in poetry
B F#m
Won’t call me by name, only baby
A
The more that you give the less that I
[Pre-Chorus]
C#m B A
need. Everyone says I look happy
Am
When it feels right
[Chorus]
E B
I know that you’re wrong for me
F#m A
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
E B
I brought you down to your knees
F#m A
‘Cause they say that misery loves company
E B
It's not your fault I ruin everything
F#m A
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
C#m B A
Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me
Am E B
I'm everything they said I would be
F#m
(La La la)
A (E)
I’m everything they said I would be
[Verse 2]
B F#m
I'll put you down slow, love you goodbye
A E
Before you let go, just one more time
B F#m
Take off your clothes, pretend that it's fine
A
A little more hurt won’t kill you
[Pre-Chorus]
C#m B A
tonight. Mama says you don’t look happy
Am
Close your eyes
[Chorus]
E B
I know that you're wrong for me
F#m A
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
E B
I brought you down to your knees
F#m A
'Cause they say that misery loves company
E B
It's not your fault I ruin everything
F#m A
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
C#m B A
Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me
Am (E)
I'm everything they said I would be
[Interlude]
B
La, la, la, la
F#m A
La, la, la
E B
La, la, la
F#m
Oh, ah, ah
A E B F#m A
Ah, oh ah, oh
[Chorus]
E B
I know that you're wrong for me
F#m A
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
E B
I brought you down to your knees
F#m A
'Cause they say that misery loves company
E B
It's not your fault I ruin everything (Everything)
F#m A
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
C#m B A
Baby, angels like you can't fly down here me, oh
[Outro]
C#m B A
Angels like you can't fly down here with me
NO CAPO
[Intro]
F C Gm Bb
Mmm, mmm, mmm
[Verse 1]
F C Gm
Flowers in hand, waiting for me
Bb F
Every word in poetry
C Gm
Won’t call me by name, only baby
Bb
The more that you give the less that I
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm C Bb
need. Everyone says I look happy
Bbm
When it feels right
[Chorus]
F C
I know that you’re wrong for me
Gm Bb
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
F C
I brought you down to your knees
Gm Bb
‘Cause they say that misery loves company
F C
It's not your fault I ruin everything
Gm Bb
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
Dm C Bb
Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me
Bbm F C
I'm everything they said I would be
Gm
(La La la)
Bb (F)
I’m everything they said I would be
[Verse 2]
C Gm
I'll put you down slow, love you goodbye
Bb F
Before you let go, just one more time
C Gm
Take off your clothes, pretend that it's fine
Bb
A little more hurt won’t kill you
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm C Bb
tonight. Mama says you don’t look happy
Bbm
Close your eyes
[Chorus]
F C
I know that you're wrong for me
Gm Bb
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
F C
I brought you down to your knees
Gm Bb
'Cause they say that misery loves company
F C
It's not your fault I ruin everything
Gm Bb
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
Dm C Bb
Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me
Bbm (F)
I'm everything they said I would be
[Interlude]
C
La, la, la, la
Gm Bb
La, la, la
F C
La, la, la
Gm
Oh, ah, ah
Bb F C Gm Bb
Ah, oh ah, oh
[Chorus]
F C
I know that you're wrong for me
Gm Bb
Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave
F C
I brought you down to your knees
Gm Bb
'Cause they say that misery loves company
F C
It's not your fault I ruin everything (Everything)
Gm Bb
And it's not your fault I can't be what you need
Dm C Bb
Baby, angels like you can't fly down here me, oh
[Outro]
Dm C Bb
Angels like you can't fly down here with me
Musik Video:
