Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus: I Know That You’re Wrong For Me

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus yang telah dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Musik Video Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus yang telah dirilis pada tahun 2021. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Angels Like You yang dipopulerkan oleh Miley Cyrus di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Angels Like You telah dirilis Miley Cyrus pada tahun 2021.

Lagu Angels Like You terdapat pada album Miley Cyrus yang bertajuk "Plastic Hearts".

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Angels Like You - Miley Cyrus:

[Intro]

E  B           F#m A

   Mmm, mmm, mmm

[Verse 1]

E            B                 F#m

  Flowers in hand, waiting for me

      A         E

Every word in poetry

                 B            F#m

Won’t call me by name, only baby

                  A

The more that you give the less that I

[Pre-Chorus]

C#m            B              A

need. Everyone says I look happy

     Am

When it feels right

[Chorus]

E                  B

I know that you’re wrong for me

      F#m                      A

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

E                  B

I brought you down to your knees

            F#m                   A

‘Cause they say that misery loves company

     E                          B

It's not your fault I ruin everything

         F#m                                A

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

      C#m                   B                  A

Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me

    Am                          E  B

I'm everything they said I would be

       F#m

(La La la)

    A                          (E)

I’m everything they said I would be

[Verse 2]

                  B                  F#m

I'll put you down slow, love you goodbye

               A                E

Before you let go, just one more time

              B                          F#m

Take off your clothes, pretend that it's fine

              A

A little more hurt won’t kill you

[Pre-Chorus]

  C#m              B                 A

tonight. Mama says you don’t look happy

Am

Close your eyes

[Chorus]

E                  B

I know that you're wrong for me

      F#m                      A

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

E                  B

I brought you down to your knees

            F#m                   A

'Cause they say that misery loves company

     E                          B

It's not your fault I ruin everything

         F#m                                A

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

      C#m                   B                  A

Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me

    Am                         (E)

I'm everything they said I would be

[Interlude]

            B

La, la, la, la

        F#m A

La, la, la

        E   B

La, la, la

        F#m

Oh, ah, ah

A      E  B       F#m A

Ah, oh       ah, oh

[Chorus]

E                  B

I know that you're wrong for me

      F#m                      A

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

E                  B

I brought you down to your knees

            F#m                   A

'Cause they say that misery loves company

     E                          B

It's not your fault I ruin everything (Everything)

         F#m                                A

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

      C#m                   B             A

Baby, angels like you can't fly down here me, oh

[Outro]

C#m                   B                  A

Angels like you can't fly down here with me

NO CAPO

[Intro]

F  C           Gm Bb

     Mmm, mmm, mmm

[Verse 1]

F            C                 Gm

  Flowers in hand, waiting for me

      Bb        F

Every word in poetry

                 C            Gm

Won’t call me by name, only baby

                  Bb

The more that you give the less that I

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm            C              Bb

need. Everyone says I look happy

     Bbm

When it feels right

[Chorus]

F                  C

I know that you’re wrong for me

      Gm                      Bb

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

F                  C

I brought you down to your knees

            Gm                   Bb

‘Cause they say that misery loves company

     F                          C

It's not your fault I ruin everything

         Gm                                Bb

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

      Dm                   C                  Bb

Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me

    Bbm                         F  C

I'm everything they said I would be

       Gm

(La La la)

    Bb                         (F)

I’m everything they said I would be

[Verse 2]

                  C                  Gm

I'll put you down slow, love you goodbye

               Bb               F

Before you let go, just one more time

              C                          Gm

Take off your clothes, pretend that it's fine

              Bb

A little more hurt won’t kill you

[Pre-Chorus]

  Dm              C                 Bb

tonight. Mama says you don’t look happy

Bbm

Close your eyes

[Chorus]

F                  C

I know that you're wrong for me

      Gm                      Bb

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

F                  C

I brought you down to your knees

            Gm                   Bb

'Cause they say that misery loves company

     F                          C

It's not your fault I ruin everything

         Gm                                Bb

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

      Dm                   C                  Bb

Baby, angels like you can't fly down here with me

    Bbm                        (F)

I'm everything they said I would be

[Interlude]

            C

La, la, la, la

        Gm Bb

La, la, la

        F   C

La, la, la

        Gm

Oh, ah, ah

Bb     F  C       Gm Bb

Ah, oh       ah, oh

[Chorus]

F                  C

I know that you're wrong for me

      Gm                      Bb

Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave

F                  C

I brought you down to your knees

            Gm                   Bb

'Cause they say that misery loves company

     F                          C

It's not your fault I ruin everything (Everything)

         Gm                                Bb

And it's not your fault I can't be what you need

      Dm                   C             Bb

Baby, angels like you can't fly down here me, oh

[Outro]

Dm                   C                  Bb

Angels like you can't fly down here with me

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Red Colored Lenses - Miley Cyrus

Musik Video:

