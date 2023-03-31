Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez: Death Has Come to Me

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu DEATH yang dinyanyikan oleh Melanie Martinez dan telah dirilis pada 24 Maret 2023 di YouTube Melanie Martinez.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez: Death Has Come to Me
Tangkapan layar YouTube Melanie Martinez
Lagu DEATH dinyanyikan oleh Melanie Martinez. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu DEATH yang dinyanyikan oleh Melanie Martinez.

Official musik video lagu DEATH telah dirilis pada 24 Maret 2023 di YouTube Melanie Martinez.

Hingga Jumat (31/3/2023), official musik video lagu DEATH telah ditonton lebih dari 8 juta kali .

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup - Melanie Martinez

Lirik Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez:

Death is life is death is life is death is life is
They're carvin' my name in the grave again
The flowers are fresh and their faces wet
My body has died, but I'm still alive
Look over your shoulder, I'm back from the dead
Lightin' all your candles to draw me in
Sayin' all the same things, I'm gone this time
Your words mean nothin', so take 'em back
And meet me here across the plane
The other side, I'm not far

When you aren't around, I sink into the ground
I try to pretend I'm closer to you
Never understand it
You're always on my mind, I cannot help it
I don't wanna be carryin' the weight on my shoulders
Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure
Immortal by design
I'll be meetin' you here every time

Back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the (I'm back)

(I'm back)
(I'm back)
(Death, death, death)
(I'm back)
(Death, death)
(I'm back)

They're sayin' my name in their prayers again
I flicker the lights so they understand
I won't say goodbye, I'm right by your side
We're screamin' and pleadin', this separation ends
Doin' all your witchcraft to pull me in
Burnin' all your sage to connect our line
I show my presence, you run away in fear of ghosts
I try to talk, the barriers are too strong

When you aren't around, I sink into the ground
I try to pretend I'm closer to you
Never understand it
You're always on my mind, I cannot help it
I don't wanna be carryin' the weight on my shoulders
Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure
Immortal by design
I'll be meetin' you here every time

Back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead

Please don't ever worry
(Back from the dead, back from the dead)
(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)
I know it's morbid
(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)
But we all die one day
(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the (I'm back)

Terjemahan Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez:

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Melanie Martinez
lagu DEATH
YouTube
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review HALE Reborn AHA-BHA-PHA Peeling Gel, Bikin Wajah Kamu Halus dan Bebas Kering

    Review HALE Reborn AHA-BHA-PHA Peeling Gel, Bikin Wajah Kamu Halus dan Bebas Kering

    Daftar Vitamin yang Aman dikonsumsi untuk Lambung saat Puasa

    Daftar Vitamin yang Aman dikonsumsi untuk Lambung saat Puasa

    Review SOMETHINC RESURRECT Multibiome, Serum Terbaik Cegah Breakout dan Bruntusan

    Review SOMETHINC RESURRECT Multibiome, Serum Terbaik Cegah Breakout dan Bruntusan

    Review Neozen Oven Master, Oven Sekaligus Grill Didukung Terkini untuk Kreasikan Menu Berbuka

    Review Neozen Oven Master, Oven Sekaligus Grill Didukung Terkini untuk Kreasikan Menu Berbuka

    Populer di Dunia Kecantikan, Ini 7 Manfaat Kombucha untuk Kulitmu

    Populer di Dunia Kecantikan, Ini 7 Manfaat Kombucha untuk Kulitmu

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Alfa Properti Disewakan Ruko Yam Sabran Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Properti Disewakan Ruko Yam Sabran Kota Pontianak
    Rp115.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Ahli Antena Tv & Pasang Setting Parabola - Set Top Box Tangerang
    Ahli Antena Tv & Pasang Setting Parabola - Set Top Box Tangerang
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Terjangkau! Call: 0819.101010.97 Tempat Sewa Kursi Roda Lipat Mojokerto Nganjuk Jombang
    Terjangkau! Call: 0819.101010.97 Tempat Sewa Kursi Roda Lipat Mojokerto Nganjuk Jombang
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto Kota
    Tanah 500 mtr siap Bangun di Citayam Ragajaya Bojong Gede
    Tanah 500 mtr siap Bangun di Citayam Ragajaya Bojong Gede
    Rp350.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    PABRIK KOPI DMPT MALANG
    PABRIK KOPI DMPT MALANG
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Di Janati Park Jatinangor Sangat Terawat
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Di Janati Park Jatinangor Sangat Terawat
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Advan i6a Murah Meriah Ada Minus Bisa Pakai - Denpasar
    Advan i6a Murah Meriah Ada Minus Bisa Pakai - Denpasar
    Rp270.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Obat Perontok Bulu Kaki Terbaik di Kab. Labuhanbatu Selatan Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Obat Perontok Bulu Kaki Terbaik di Kab. Labuhanbatu Selatan Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Rp77.200
    Jawa Tengah, Kebumen
    Alfa Property Disewakan Ruko Purnama 2 Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Disewakan Ruko Purnama 2 Kota Pontianak
    Rp45.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Garden Family Malakasari Rumah Diskon Hingga 10-20jt
    Garden Family Malakasari Rumah Diskon Hingga 10-20jt
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Spray Pencabut Bulu Kaki Tanpa Rasa Sakit di Kab. Lampung Tengah Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Spray Pencabut Bulu Kaki Tanpa Rasa Sakit di Kab. Lampung Tengah Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Rp77.200
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Dijual Ruko Bandung Barat Murah Siap Huni 3,5 Lantai Di Main Road Padalarang
    Dijual Ruko Bandung Barat Murah Siap Huni 3,5 Lantai Di Main Road Padalarang
    Rp5,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    TANAH MURAH, 1 JUTAAN/METER DEKAT JALAN PAKEM TURI
    TANAH MURAH, 1 JUTAAN/METER DEKAT JALAN PAKEM TURI
    Rp1.350.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rubber Fender tipe V 150, V 200, V 250, V 300, V 400, V 500 di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi Utara
    Rubber Fender tipe V 150, V 200, V 250, V 300, V 400, V 500 di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi Utara
    Rp1.500.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Bolaang Mongondow
    Rubber Fender tipe D 150, D 200, D 250, D 300, D 400, D 500 di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi Utara
    Rubber Fender tipe D 150, D 200, D 250, D 300, D 400, D 500 di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi Utara
    Rp1.200.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Bolaang Mongondow
    Bollard tipe Bitt Kapasitas 25 Ton, 35 Ton, 50 Ton, 70 Ton, 100 Ton di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi
    Bollard tipe Bitt Kapasitas 25 Ton, 35 Ton, 50 Ton, 70 Ton, 100 Ton di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi
    Rp1.500.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Bolaang Mongondow
    Bollard tipe Curve Kapasitas 25 Ton, 35 Ton, 50 Ton, 70 Ton, 100 Ton di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi
    Bollard tipe Curve Kapasitas 25 Ton, 35 Ton, 50 Ton, 70 Ton, 100 Ton di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi
    Rp2.000.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Bolaang Mongondow
    Bollard tipe Tee Kapasitas 25 Ton, 35 Ton, 50 Ton, 70 Ton, 100 Ton di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi 
    Bollard tipe Tee Kapasitas 25 Ton, 35 Ton, 50 Ton, 70 Ton, 100 Ton di Bolaang Mongondow, Sulawesi 
    Rp1.200.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Bolaang Mongondow
    Elastomeric Bearing Pad di Bolaang Mongondow - Karet Bantalan Jembatan di Sulawesi Utara
    Elastomeric Bearing Pad di Bolaang Mongondow - Karet Bantalan Jembatan di Sulawesi Utara
    Rp500.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Bolaang Mongondow
    Loading Dock Bumper tipe D di Boolangan Mongondow - Karet Bumper di Sulawesi Utara
    Loading Dock Bumper tipe D di Boolangan Mongondow - Karet Bumper di Sulawesi Utara
    Rp1.000.000
    Sulawesi Utara, Bolaang Mongondow
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan