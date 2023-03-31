Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez: Death Has Come to Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu DEATH yang dinyanyikan oleh Melanie Martinez.

Official musik video lagu DEATH telah dirilis pada 24 Maret 2023 di YouTube Melanie Martinez.

Hingga Jumat (31/3/2023), official musik video lagu DEATH telah ditonton lebih dari 8 juta kali .

Lirik Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez:

Death is life is death is life is death is life is

They're carvin' my name in the grave again

The flowers are fresh and their faces wet

My body has died, but I'm still alive

Look over your shoulder, I'm back from the dead

Lightin' all your candles to draw me in

Sayin' all the same things, I'm gone this time

Your words mean nothin', so take 'em back

And meet me here across the plane

The other side, I'm not far

When you aren't around, I sink into the ground

I try to pretend I'm closer to you

Never understand it

You're always on my mind, I cannot help it

I don't wanna be carryin' the weight on my shoulders

Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure

Immortal by design

I'll be meetin' you here every time

Back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)

I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)

I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)

I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the (I'm back)

(I'm back)

(I'm back)

(Death, death, death)

(I'm back)

(Death, death)

(I'm back)

They're sayin' my name in their prayers again

I flicker the lights so they understand

I won't say goodbye, I'm right by your side

We're screamin' and pleadin', this separation ends

Doin' all your witchcraft to pull me in

Burnin' all your sage to connect our line

I show my presence, you run away in fear of ghosts

I try to talk, the barriers are too strong

When you aren't around, I sink into the ground

I try to pretend I'm closer to you

Never understand it

You're always on my mind, I cannot help it

I don't wanna be carryin' the weight on my shoulders

Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure

Immortal by design

I'll be meetin' you here every time

Back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)

I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead

I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)

I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead

Please don't ever worry

(Back from the dead, back from the dead)

(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)

I know it's morbid

(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)

But we all die one day

(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the dead

I'm back from the dead, back from the (I'm back)

Terjemahan Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez: