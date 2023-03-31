Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez: Death Has Come to Me
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu DEATH yang dinyanyikan oleh Melanie Martinez dan telah dirilis pada 24 Maret 2023 di YouTube Melanie Martinez.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu DEATH yang dinyanyikan oleh Melanie Martinez.
Official musik video lagu DEATH telah dirilis pada 24 Maret 2023 di YouTube Melanie Martinez.
Hingga Jumat (31/3/2023), official musik video lagu DEATH telah ditonton lebih dari 8 juta kali .
Lirik Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez:
Death is life is death is life is death is life is
They're carvin' my name in the grave again
The flowers are fresh and their faces wet
My body has died, but I'm still alive
Look over your shoulder, I'm back from the dead
Lightin' all your candles to draw me in
Sayin' all the same things, I'm gone this time
Your words mean nothin', so take 'em back
And meet me here across the plane
The other side, I'm not far
When you aren't around, I sink into the ground
I try to pretend I'm closer to you
Never understand it
You're always on my mind, I cannot help it
I don't wanna be carryin' the weight on my shoulders
Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure
Immortal by design
I'll be meetin' you here every time
Back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the (I'm back)
(I'm back)
(I'm back)
(Death, death, death)
(I'm back)
(Death, death)
(I'm back)
They're sayin' my name in their prayers again
I flicker the lights so they understand
I won't say goodbye, I'm right by your side
We're screamin' and pleadin', this separation ends
Doin' all your witchcraft to pull me in
Burnin' all your sage to connect our line
I show my presence, you run away in fear of ghosts
I try to talk, the barriers are too strong
When you aren't around, I sink into the ground
I try to pretend I'm closer to you
Never understand it
You're always on my mind, I cannot help it
I don't wanna be carryin' the weight on my shoulders
Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure
Immortal by design
I'll be meetin' you here every time
Back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead (Death)
I'm back from the dead (Death), back from the dead
Please don't ever worry
(Back from the dead, back from the dead)
(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)
I know it's morbid
(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)
But we all die one day
(I'm back from the dead, back from the dead)
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the dead
I'm back from the dead, back from the (I'm back)
Terjemahan Lagu DEATH - Melanie Martinez: