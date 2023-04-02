Breaking News:
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Get You - Daniel Caesar Feat Kali Uchis: You're All I Need

Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Get You yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Daniel Caesar.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Get You - Daniel Caesar Feat Kali Uchis: You're All I Need
Instagram @danielcaesar
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Get You milik Daniel Caesar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Get You yang dinyanyikan oleh Daniel Caesar dan Kali Uchis.

Lagu Get You ini sudah dirilis sejak tahun 2016.

Lagu Get You berdurasi 4 menit 38 detik ini  merupakan lagu pertama dalam album bertajuk Freudian yang dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017.

Album ini memuat 10 trek lagu, di antaranya Hold Me Down, Take Me Away (feat. Syd), dan Blessed.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Get You milik Daniel Caesar, lengkap beserta chord gitar: 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Streetcar - Daniel Caesar: Just Like Moments Passing In Front Of Me

Em                  F#m7                        Bm

Through drought and famine, natural disasters

A7                      Em

My baby has been around for me

F#m7                                   Bm

Kingdoms have fallen, angels be calling

A7                                         Em

None of that could ever make me leave, yeah

F#m7             Bm                         A7

Every time I look into your eyes I see it

Em

You're all I need

F#m7            Bm                    A7

Every time I get a bit inside I feel it

Em                F#m7            Bm            A7

Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you

Em                 F#m7           Bm            A7

Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you

Em                    F#m7

And when we're making love

Bm                       A7

Your cries they can be heard from far and wide

Bm

It's only the two of us

A7                          Em

Everything I need's between those thighs

F#m7                  Bm                     A7

Every time I look into your eyes I see it

Em

You're all I need

F#m7                   Bm                   A7

Every time I look into your eyes I see it

Em                   F#m7            Bm            A7

Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you

Em                    F#m7           Bm             A7
Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you

Em                F#m7

And I’ll take some time

Bm

Just to be thankful

A7                        Em

That I had days full of you, you

F#m7

Before it winds down into

Bm                           A7

The memories, It’s all just memories

Em

(If you've got someone you like...)

F#m           Bm                  A7

Don't you love when I come around

(...feel something that's right somebody just tell somebody)

A7                            Em

Bill you up then I take you down

(If you've got someone you like...)

F#m             Bm                   A7

Don't you love when I come around

(...feel something that's right somebody just tell somebody)

A7

Build you up then I take...

Em                  F#m7                           Bm

Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you

A7

Oh yeah, oh yeah baby

Em                  F#m7           Bm             A7

Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you

Em              F#m7

This feels like summer

Bm                  A7

Boy you make me feel so alive

Em

Just be my lover

F#m7                        Em

Boy you'll lead me to paradise

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
