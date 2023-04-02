Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Get You - Daniel Caesar Feat Kali Uchis: You're All I Need
Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Get You yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Daniel Caesar.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Get You yang dinyanyikan oleh Daniel Caesar dan Kali Uchis.
Lagu Get You ini sudah dirilis sejak tahun 2016.
Lagu Get You berdurasi 4 menit 38 detik ini merupakan lagu pertama dalam album bertajuk Freudian yang dirilis pada 25 Agustus 2017.
Album ini memuat 10 trek lagu, di antaranya Hold Me Down, Take Me Away (feat. Syd), dan Blessed.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Get You milik Daniel Caesar, lengkap beserta chord gitar:
Em F#m7 Bm
Through drought and famine, natural disasters
A7 Em
My baby has been around for me
F#m7 Bm
Kingdoms have fallen, angels be calling
A7 Em
None of that could ever make me leave, yeah
F#m7 Bm A7
Every time I look into your eyes I see it
Em
You're all I need
F#m7 Bm A7
Every time I get a bit inside I feel it
Em F#m7 Bm A7
Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you
Em F#m7 Bm A7
Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you
Em F#m7
And when we're making love
Bm A7
Your cries they can be heard from far and wide
Bm
It's only the two of us
A7 Em
Everything I need's between those thighs
F#m7 Bm A7
Every time I look into your eyes I see it
Em
You're all I need
F#m7 Bm A7
Every time I look into your eyes I see it
Em F#m7 Bm A7
Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you
Em F#m7 Bm A7
Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you
Em F#m7
And I’ll take some time
Bm
Just to be thankful
A7 Em
That I had days full of you, you
F#m7
Before it winds down into
Bm A7
The memories, It’s all just memories
Em
(If you've got someone you like...)
F#m Bm A7
Don't you love when I come around
(...feel something that's right somebody just tell somebody)
A7 Em
Bill you up then I take you down
(If you've got someone you like...)
F#m Bm A7
Don't you love when I come around
(...feel something that's right somebody just tell somebody)
A7
Build you up then I take...
Em F#m7 Bm
Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you
A7
Oh yeah, oh yeah baby
Em F#m7 Bm A7
Oooooooh, who would've thought I'd get you
Em F#m7
This feels like summer
Bm A7
Boy you make me feel so alive
Em
Just be my lover
F#m7 Em
Boy you'll lead me to paradise
