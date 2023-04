Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Hero - Martin Garrix ft JVKE: Can't You See You Got Old

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Hero merupakan single kolaborasi yang dibawakan oleh Martin Garrix dan JVKE.

Lagu ini merupakah kolaborasi pertama antara keduanya.

Lagu Hero ini dirilis pada 8 Desember 2022 melalui STMPD RCRDS.

Lagu yang juga ditulis keduanya ini memiliki genre pop.

Berikut ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu Hero - Martin Garrix & JVKE:

Can't you see you're not ready

My arms are getting heavy

From the weight of the world

It's up to me and I'm getting

Sweaty is it too much to hold

A thousand voices

Whisper noise

They plan my fall from grace

Woah oh

I know

Say you want a hero

You don't

Say you wanna savior

Pull you off the ground

Then you wanna blame me

When you're falling down

Woah oh

I know

Don't wanna be your hero

Oh no

When's it gonna sink in

That we're sinkin' and fallin' apart

Cause love don't last in the dark

Can't you see you got old

You waited too long and you let time go

Placed your bets when it all comes down

Fold your cards and you blame the house

A thousand voices

Whisper noise

They plan my fall from grace

Woah oh

I know

Say you want a hero

You don't

Say you wanna savior

Pull you off the ground

Then you wanna blame me

When you're falling down

Woah oh

I know

Don't wanna be your hero

Oh no

When's it gonna sink in

That we're sinkin' and fallin' apart

Cause love don't last in the dark

Woah oh, woah oh

Love don't last in the dark

Woah oh, woah oh

Can't you see you got old

You waited too long and you let time go

Placed your bets when it all comes down

Fold your cards and you blame the house

Woah oh

I know

Say you want a hero

You don't

Say you wanna savior

Pull you off the ground

Then you wanna blame me

When you're falling down

Woah oh

I know

Don't wanna be your hero

Oh no

When's it gonna sink in

That we're sinkin' and fallin' apart

Cause love don't last in the dark