Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi: I Wanna Say, I Wish That You Never Left

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wish You The Best yang dinyanyikan oleh Lewis Capaldi dan telah dirilis pada April 2023.

Lewis Capaldi
Lagu Wish You The Best dinyanyikan oleh Lewis Capaldi. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wish You The Best yang dinyanyikan oleh Lewis Capaldi.

Lagu Wish You The Best dirilis pada April 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Wish You The Best memiliki lirik yang sedih dan mendalam, menceritakan tentang pria yang sangat merindukan mantan kekasihnya.

Namun, sang pria hanya dapat mendoakan yang terbaik untuk wanita itu.

Lagu Wish You The Best ini didominasi oleh instrumen piano yang bisa membawa pendengar hanyut dalam pesan sedih yang disampaikan dalam lagu ini.

Lagu Wish You The Best juga dirilis pada 13 April 2023 di YouTube Lewis Capaldi.

Lirik Lagu Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi:

I miss knowing what you're thinking
And hearing how your day has been
Do you think you could tell me everything, darling?
But leave out every part about him
Right now you're probably by the ocean
While I'm still out here in the rain
With every day that passes by since we've spoken
It's like Glasgow seems further from L.A
Maybe it's supposed to be this way

But, oh my love
I wanna say, "I miss the green in your eyes"
And when I said we could be friends, guess I lied
I wanna say, "I wish that you never left"
Oh, but instead, "I only wish you the best"
I wanna say, "Without you, everything's wrong"
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say, "I wish that you never left"
Oh, but instead, "I only wish you the best"

Well, I can't help but notice
You seem happier than ever now
And I guess that I should tell you that I'm sorry
It seems I was the problem somehow

Maybe I only brought you down

But, oh my love
I wanna say, "I miss the green in your eyes"
And when I said we could be friends, guess I lied
I wanna say, "I wish that you never left"
Oh, but instead, "I only wish you the best"
I wanna say, "without you, everything's wrong"
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say, "I wish that you never left"
Oh, but instead, "I only wish you the best"

But, oh, my love
Oh, woah
Oh, my love
Oh, woah
Oh, ooh
Wish I could say it's something I really mean
But I want you happy whether not it's with me
I wanna say, "I wish that you never left"
Oh, but instead, "I only wish you the best"

I wanna say, "Without you, everything's wrong"
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say, "I wish that you never left"
Oh, but instead, "I only wish you the best"

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
