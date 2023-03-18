Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu How I'm Feeling Now - Lewis Capaldi: That Seems to Leave Me So Unsatisfied

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu How I'm Feeling Now yang dinyanyikan oleh Lewis Capaldi dan telah dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023.

Kolase Tribunnews / Instagram @lewiscapaldi
Lagu How I'm Feeling Now dinyanyikan oleh Lewis Capaldi. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu How I'm Feeling Now yang dinyanyikan oleh Lewis Capaldi.

Lagu How I'm Feeling Now dirilis pada 17 Maret 2023.

Lagu How I'm Feeling Now merupakan bagian dari album barunya, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent yang akan dirilis.

Lagu How I'm Feeling Now menceritakan tentang kesehatan mentalnya melalui musik untuk pertama kalinya.

Bersamaan dengan rilis lagu How I'm Feeling Now, Netflix juga merilis film dokumenter Lewis Capaldi dengan judul yang sama, yakni How I'm Feeling Now pada 17 Maret 2023.

Film tersebut akan menyajikan proses kreatif hingga produksi lagu-lagu Lewis Capaldi yang laris manis di industri hiburan.

Official lirik video lagu How I'm Feeling Now juga diunggah di YouTube Lewis Capaldi pada 17 Maret 2023.

Lirik Lagu How I'm Feeling Now - Lewis Capaldi:

Will you forgive me if I'm coming off a little bit obtuse?
Well it's been a minute now since I have had to tell the truth
I know, I can, I won't
Suppose I thought that by this moment I would have it figured out
But instead I tend to spend my days consumed by seeds of doubt
I know, I can, I won't

Oh darling it goes on and on and on
Always forever 'til I'm barely holding on
End of my tether and I know it won't be long, it won't be long 'til it's gone

So here's to my beautiful life
That seems to leave me so unsatisfied
No sense of self but self-obsessed
I'm always trapped inside my fucking head
On and on and on, on and on and on
On and on and on, on and on and on, said
Thought I'd be happier somehow
If you were wondering how I'm feeling now

I try to tell myself my best days are the ones that lie ahead
But I'm always looking back on things I wish I'd never said
I know, I can, I won't

Oh darling it goes on and on and on
Always forever 'til I'm barely holding on
End of my tether and I know it won't be long, it won't be long 'til it's gone

So here's to my beautiful life
That seems to leave me so unsatisfied
No sense of self but self-obsessed
I'm always trapped inside my fucking head
On and on and on, on and on and on
On and on and on, on and on and on, said
Thought I'd be happier somehow
If you were wondering how I'm feeling now

