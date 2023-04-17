Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last: Somehow They're Changing Us

Lirik Lagu
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu You Are Enough ini masuk ke dalam album Atlas: Year One yang dirilis pada tahun 2014 silam.
Lagu ini kembali viral karena aplikasi TikTok.
Lagu yang diciptakan oleh Ryan O'Neal ini kerap dipilih para konten kreator untuk melengkapi video yang menyentuh hati tentang getirnya kehidupan.
Ryan O’Neal merupakan komposer dan penyanyi yang cover lagunya banyak digunakan di berbagai film dan series.
When we woke up, the world was figured out
Beyond the beauty we've dreamt about
This brilliant light's brighter than we've known
Without our darkness to prove it so
Still, we can't help but to examine it
To add our question marks to periods
At the foot of our bed, we found an envelope
You're enough, you're enough, you're enough, you are enough
These little words, somehow they're changing us