Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan You Are Enough - Sleeping At Last: Somehow They're Changing Us

Lirik lagu You Are Enough milik Sleeping At Last dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya.

Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Sleeping At Last

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu You Are Enough ini masuk ke dalam album Atlas: Year One yang dirilis pada tahun 2014 silam.

Lagu ini kembali viral karena aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu yang diciptakan oleh Ryan O'Neal ini kerap dipilih para konten kreator untuk melengkapi video yang menyentuh hati tentang getirnya kehidupan.

Ryan O’Neal merupakan komposer dan penyanyi yang cover lagunya banyak digunakan di berbagai film dan series.

Berikut ini lirik lagu You Are Enough milik Sleeping At Last dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya:

When we woke up, the world was figured out

Beyond the beauty we've dreamt about

This brilliant light's brighter than we've known

Without our darkness to prove it so

Still, we can't help but to examine it

To add our question marks to periods

At the foot of our bed, we found an envelope

You're enough, you're enough, you're enough, you are enough

These little words, somehow they're changing us