Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Only A Lifetime - FINNEAS: If It Was Worth It In The End?

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu Only A Lifetime milik FINNEAS, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Only A Lifetime dinyanyikan oleh FINNEAS, simak lirik lagu dan terjemahannya dalam artikel berikut.

Lagu ini dirilis pertama kali pada 16 Desember 2021, lalu.

Karyanya yang satu ini menjadi bagian dalam album yang bertajuk Optimist.

Dalam pembukaan video klipnya tertera kalimat for a family, jelas bahwa lagu ini khusus ditujukan untuk sebuah keluarga.

Dalam 12 hari sejak perilisannya, video klip lagu ini sudah diputar lebih dari 1,6 juta kali dalam akun YouTube resmi miliknya.

Berikut ini adalah Lirik Lagu Only A Lifetime milik FINNEAS, lengkap dengan terjemahannya:

How do you know
If you've done everything right?
Is it the love you have at hand
Or the cash you kiss at night?

How do you know
If it was worth it in the end?
Did every second really count
Or were there some you shouldn't spend
On anything but anyone you love?
Was this the life that you were dreaming of?
A movie night, a yellow light
You're slowing down and days are adding up

So don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass
It's only a lifetime
That's only a while
It's not worth the anger you felt as a child
Don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass
It's only a lifetime
That's not long enough
You're not gonna like it without any love
So don't waste it

I'm unimpressed
By the people preaching pain
For the sake of some small gain
In the sake of someone's name

I'm unprepared
For my loved ones to be gone
Call 'em way too often now
Worry way too much about mom

Don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass
It's only a lifetime
That's only a while
It's not worth the anger you felt as a child
Don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass
It's only a lifetime
That's not long enough
You're not gonna like it without any love
So don't waste it

It's family and friends, and that's the truth
The fountain doesn't give you back your youth
It's staying up too late at night and laughing under kitchen lights
So hard you start to cry

Don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass
It's only a lifetime
That's not long enough
You're not gonna like it without any love
So don't waste it

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
