Lirik Lagu Ready For Love - BLACKPINK, Dilengkapi Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

lirik dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia lagu berjudul Ready For Love yang dinyanyikan oleh BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK - Lirik dan terjemahan lagu Ready For Love dinyanyikan oleh BLACKPINK. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu berjudul Ready For Love yang dinyanyikan oleh BLACKPINK.

Ready For Love masuk dalam deretan lagu di album Born Pink.

Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di YouTube official BLACKPINK pada 29 Juli 2022, lalu.

Kini klip Ready For Love telah ditonton lebih dari 128 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Ready For Love - BLACKPINK:

Oneul harudo
Nae meoritsogeun ojik Y-O-U
Can't get you out of my head
Bamsae biwonaen byeongui saegeun blue

Yeah, neon dodaeche myeot beoneul nae mam gajyeoda beorin geonji molla
Saenggagui gichaneun swiji anko dallyeoga bamsae mot ja
Yeah, neon aswiul ttaeman
Yeah, geujeo aswiul ttaeman nal
Yeah, geurae aswiul ttaerado neoramyeon joeunikka

Ijen gidaril geotdo eopjana
Geomnael pillyodo eopjana
Ne simjangui saekkkareul boyeojwo
Jeongmal nae sesangen nega pillyohae
Du nuneul tteobwa ne ape
Here I am

I'm ready for love
Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm already ready (Ready, ready)
Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm ready for love
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love

Ready or not, here I come and I'm running
Like it's now or never, I never know if you want it
What if love wasn't what it was supposed to be?
What if there's no Romeo for me?
No hope, no roses, no more notes to read
So I keep my eyes closed to see
What I need is forever and forever, baby, not sometimes
When you want it, then you best come find me 'cause I'm ready

Ijen gidaril geotdo eopjana
Geomnael pillyodo eopjana
Ne simjangui saekkkareul boyeojwo
Jeongmal nae sesangen nega pillyohae
Du nuneul tteobwa ne ape
Here I am

I'm ready for love
Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm already ready (Ready, ready)
Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm ready for love
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love

Ne yeonghongwa modeun geosi
Nal hwangholhage hae gippeo utge hae
Nappeul geo eopjana
Ne modeun geol nal wihae deonjil ttae
Neol jikyeojulge

La-la-la, la-la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la-la

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
