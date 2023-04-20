Lirik Lagu Ready For Love - BLACKPINK, Dilengkapi Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu berjudul Ready For Love yang dinyanyikan oleh BLACKPINK.

Ready For Love masuk dalam deretan lagu di album Born Pink.

Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di YouTube official BLACKPINK pada 29 Juli 2022, lalu.

Kini klip Ready For Love telah ditonton lebih dari 128 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Ready For Love - BLACKPINK:

Oneul harudo

Nae meoritsogeun ojik Y-O-U

Can't get you out of my head

Bamsae biwonaen byeongui saegeun blue

Yeah, neon dodaeche myeot beoneul nae mam gajyeoda beorin geonji molla

Saenggagui gichaneun swiji anko dallyeoga bamsae mot ja

Yeah, neon aswiul ttaeman

Yeah, geujeo aswiul ttaeman nal

Yeah, geurae aswiul ttaerado neoramyeon joeunikka

Ijen gidaril geotdo eopjana

Geomnael pillyodo eopjana

Ne simjangui saekkkareul boyeojwo

Jeongmal nae sesangen nega pillyohae

Du nuneul tteobwa ne ape

Here I am

I'm ready for love

Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm already ready (Ready, ready)

Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm ready for love

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love

Ready or not, here I come and I'm running

Like it's now or never, I never know if you want it

What if love wasn't what it was supposed to be?

What if there's no Romeo for me?

No hope, no roses, no more notes to read

So I keep my eyes closed to see

What I need is forever and forever, baby, not sometimes

When you want it, then you best come find me 'cause I'm ready

Ijen gidaril geotdo eopjana

Geomnael pillyodo eopjana

Ne simjangui saekkkareul boyeojwo

Jeongmal nae sesangen nega pillyohae

Du nuneul tteobwa ne ape

Here I am

I'm ready for love

Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm already ready (Ready, ready)

Tell me when you ready 'cause I'm ready for love

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

I'm ready for love, I'm ready for love

Ne yeonghongwa modeun geosi

Nal hwangholhage hae gippeo utge hae

Nappeul geo eopjana

Ne modeun geol nal wihae deonjil ttae

Neol jikyeojulge

La-la-la, la-la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la-la

