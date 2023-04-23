Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Boat - Ed Sheeran: The Times That I Jumped Never Were Real

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Boat yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Boat dirilis pada 21 April 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Boat merupakan single kedua dari album Ed Sheeran yang akan datang, - (Subtract).

Lagu Boat adalah trek gitar yang lembut, menceritakan tentang menjadi tangguh dan mengetahui bahwa sosok tersebut tidak dapat dihancurkan setelah mengalami pengalaman yang sulit.

Official video lagu Boat juga dirilis pada 21 April 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Lirik Lagu Boat - Ed Sheeran:

Came in for the embers

Stayed out for the breeze

I need to feel elements to remind me

There's beauty when it's bleak

Stuck out long before lights down

Why do I breathe?

Oh, I know

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal but I know

Maybe I won't

But the waves won't break my boat

But the waves won't break my boat

Stones crash on the boardwalk

The wind rush through the trees

I keep my eyes peeled

The memories always fall short

Of what we could have been

Left out long before last call

What do I need?

Oh, I know