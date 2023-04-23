Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Boat - Ed Sheeran: The Times That I Jumped Never Were Real
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Boat yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan telah dirilis pada 21 April 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Boat yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.
Lagu Boat dirilis pada 21 April 2023.
Diketahui, lagu Boat merupakan single kedua dari album Ed Sheeran yang akan datang, - (Subtract).
Lagu Boat adalah trek gitar yang lembut, menceritakan tentang menjadi tangguh dan mengetahui bahwa sosok tersebut tidak dapat dihancurkan setelah mengalami pengalaman yang sulit.
Official video lagu Boat juga dirilis pada 21 April 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.
Lirik Lagu Boat - Ed Sheeran:
Came in for the embers
Stayed out for the breeze
I need to feel elements to remind me
There's beauty when it's bleak
Stuck out long before lights down
Why do I breathe?
Oh, I know
The more that I love, the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal but I know
Maybe I won't
But the waves won't break my boat
But the waves won't break my boat
Stones crash on the boardwalk
The wind rush through the trees
I keep my eyes peeled
The memories always fall short
Of what we could have been
Left out long before last call
What do I need?
Oh, I know
