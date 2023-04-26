Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lost Boy - Ruth B: I am A Lost Boy From Neverland

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lost Boy yang dipopulerkan oleh Ruth B di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Lost Boy telah dirilis Ruth B pada tahun 2016 lalu.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lost Boy - Ruth B:

[Intro]

Em G C G

[Verse 1]

Em

There was a time

G

when I was alone

C

Nowhere to go

G

and no place to call home

Em G

My only friend was the man in the moon

C G

and even sometimes he would go away too

Em G

Then one night as I close my eyes

C G

I saw a shadow flying high

Em

he came to me

G

with the sweetest smile

C G

told me he wanted to talk for awhile

Em G

He said Peter Pan that's what they call me.

C G

I promise that you'll never be lonely.

Am D

And ever since that day

[Chorus]

Em G

I am a lost boy from Neverland

C G

Usually hanging out with Peter Pan

Em G

And when we're bored we play in the woods

C G

Always on the run from Captain Hook

Em G C G

Run, run, lost boy they say to me

Em G C G

Away from all of reality

Em G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

C G

And lost boys like me are free

[Verse 2]

Em G

He sprinkled me in pixie dust and told me to believe

C G

Believe in him, and believe in me

Em G

Together we will fly away in a cloud of green

C G

To your beautiful destiny

Em G

As we soared above the town that never loved me

C G

I realized I finally had a family

Em G

Soon enough we reached Neverland

C G

Peacefully my feet hit the sand

Am D

And ever since that day

[Chorus]

Em G

I am a lost boy, from Neverland

C G

Usually hangin' out with Peter Pan

Em G

And when we're bored we play in the woods

C G

Always on the run from Captain Hook

Em G C G

Run, run, lost boy they say to me

Em G C G

Away from all of reality

Em G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

C G

And lost boys like me are free

Em G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

C G

And lost boys like me are free

[Bridge]

Em G

Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Wendy Darling,

C G

Even Captain Hook, you are my perfect storybook

Em G

Neverland I love you so, you are now my home sweet home

C G

Forever a lost boy at last

Am D

And for always I will say

[Chorus]

Em G

I am a lost boy from Neverland

C G

Usually hangin' out with Peter Pan

Em G

And when we're bored we play in the woods

C G

Always on the run from Captain Hook

Em G C G

Run, run, lost boy they say to me

Em G C G

Away from all of reality

[Outro]

Em G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

C G

And lost boys like me are free

Em G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

C G

And lost boys like me are free

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

