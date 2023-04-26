Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lost Boy - Ruth B: I am A Lost Boy From Neverland
Ruth B. telah merilis lagu 'Lost Boy' pada tahun 2016, lalu.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lost Boy yang dipopulerkan oleh Ruth B di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Lost Boy telah dirilis Ruth B pada tahun 2016 lalu.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lost Boy - Ruth B:
[Intro]
Em G C G
[Verse 1]
Em
There was a time
G
when I was alone
C
Nowhere to go
G
and no place to call home
Em G
My only friend was the man in the moon
C G
and even sometimes he would go away too
Em G
Then one night as I close my eyes
C G
I saw a shadow flying high
Em
he came to me
G
with the sweetest smile
C G
told me he wanted to talk for awhile
Em G
He said Peter Pan that's what they call me.
C G
I promise that you'll never be lonely.
Am D
And ever since that day
[Chorus]
Em G
I am a lost boy from Neverland
C G
Usually hanging out with Peter Pan
Em G
And when we're bored we play in the woods
C G
Always on the run from Captain Hook
Em G C G
Run, run, lost boy they say to me
Em G C G
Away from all of reality
Em G
Neverland is home to lost boys like me
C G
And lost boys like me are free
[Verse 2]
Em G
He sprinkled me in pixie dust and told me to believe
C G
Believe in him, and believe in me
Em G
Together we will fly away in a cloud of green
C G
To your beautiful destiny
Em G
As we soared above the town that never loved me
C G
I realized I finally had a family
Em G
Soon enough we reached Neverland
C G
Peacefully my feet hit the sand
Am D
And ever since that day
[Chorus]
Em G
I am a lost boy, from Neverland
C G
Usually hangin' out with Peter Pan
Em G
And when we're bored we play in the woods
C G
Always on the run from Captain Hook
Em G C G
Run, run, lost boy they say to me
Em G C G
Away from all of reality
Em G
Neverland is home to lost boys like me
C G
And lost boys like me are free
Em G
Neverland is home to lost boys like me
C G
And lost boys like me are free
[Bridge]
Em G
Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Wendy Darling,
C G
Even Captain Hook, you are my perfect storybook
Em G
Neverland I love you so, you are now my home sweet home
C G
Forever a lost boy at last
Am D
And for always I will say
[Chorus]
Em G
I am a lost boy from Neverland
C G
Usually hangin' out with Peter Pan
Em G
And when we're bored we play in the woods
C G
Always on the run from Captain Hook
Em G C G
Run, run, lost boy they say to me
Em G C G
Away from all of reality
[Outro]
Em G
Neverland is home to lost boys like me
C G
And lost boys like me are free
Em G
Neverland is home to lost boys like me
C G
And lost boys like me are free
Musik video dapat diklik di sini.
