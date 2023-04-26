Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lost Boy - Ruth B: I am A Lost Boy From Neverland

Ruth B. telah merilis lagu 'Lost Boy' pada tahun 2016, lalu. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lost Boy - Ruth B

Lagu Lost Boy telah dirilis Ruth B pada tahun 2016 lalu.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lost Boy - Ruth B:

[Intro]

Em G C G

[Verse 1]

Em

There was a time

     G

when I was alone

C

Nowhere to go

       G

and no place to call home

Em                     G

My only friend was the man in the moon

    C                        G

and even sometimes he would go away too

Em                 G

Then one night as I close my eyes

C               G

I saw a shadow flying high

Em

he came to me

         G

with the sweetest smile

C                     G

told me he wanted to talk for awhile

       Em         G

He said Peter Pan that's what they call me.

C                       G

  I promise that you'll never be lonely.

    Am              D

And ever since that day

[Chorus]

Em               G

  I am a lost boy from Neverland

C                       G

Usually hanging out with Peter Pan

Em                        G

  And when we're bored we play in the woods

C                     G

Always on the run from Captain Hook

Em        G       C            G

Run, run, lost boy they say to me

 Em       G     C     G

Away from all of reality

Em                   G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

    C                     G

And lost boys like me are free

[Verse 2]

   Em                             G

He sprinkled me in pixie dust and told me to believe

  C                   G

Believe in him, and believe in me

  Em                      G

Together we will fly away in a cloud of green

C                 G

To your beautiful destiny

      Em                         G

As we soared above the town that never loved me

  C                        G

I realized I finally had a family

Em                     G

Soon enough we reached Neverland

C                  G

Peacefully my feet hit the sand

    Am               D

And ever since that day

[Chorus]

Em                G

  I am a lost boy, from Neverland

C                       G

Usually hangin' out with Peter Pan

Em                        G

  And when we're bored we play in the woods

C                     G

Always on the run from Captain Hook

Em        G       C            G

Run, run, lost boy they say to me

 Em       G     C     G

Away from all of reality

Em                   G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

    C                     G

And lost boys like me are free

Em                   G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

    C                     G

And lost boys like me are free

[Bridge]

Em                     G

Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Wendy Darling,

C                             G

Even Captain Hook, you are my perfect storybook

Em                       G

Neverland I love you so, you are now my home sweet home

   C                  G

Forever a lost boy at last

        Am             D

And for always I will say

[Chorus]

Em                G

  I am a lost boy from Neverland

C                       G

Usually hangin' out with Peter Pan

Em                        G

  And when we're bored we play in the woods

C                     G

Always on the run from Captain Hook

Em        G       C            G

Run, run, lost boy they say to me

 Em       G     C     G

Away from all of reality

[Outro]

Em                    G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

    C                     G

And lost boys like me are free

Em                   G

Neverland is home to lost boys like me

    C                     G

And lost boys like me are free

