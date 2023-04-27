Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar To Live and Let Go - All Time Low: Rush of The Past I Quietly Crash and The Tables Turn
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu To Live and Let Go yang dipopulerkan oleh All Time Low.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu To Live and Let Go yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, All Time Low.
Lagu To Live and Let Go dirilis pada tahun 2012.
Lagu ini termuat dalam album studio kelima All Time Low yang bertajuk Don’t Panic.
To Live and Let Go - All Time Low
Capo di fret ke-2
Bm A Bm
Rush of the past
A Bm D E
I quietly crash and the tables turn
Bm A Bm A Bm
You're beautiful strange, defiantly brash
D E
Be careful now
D E
Kid you're a cut above
D E C#
Always just a cut above the rest
G D
If there's something left to be learned
A
Then my time is running
Bm (A) G
Why should I waste it all wasted on you?
G D A
I shouldn't be trusted to live and let go
G D
When the last of my cities have burned
A
Then what's left in nothing
Bm (A) G
Why did i waste it all wasted on you?
G D A
I couldn't be trusted to live and let go
Fill in the blanks, pencil on paper
Disposable
Throw away lines
Intentional but unbelievable
Kid you're a cut above
Always just a cut above the rest
If there's something left to be learned
Then my time is running
Why should I waste it all wasted on you?
I shouldn't be trusted to live and let go
When the last of my cities have burned
Then what's left in nothing
Why did I waste it all wasted on you?
I couldn't be trusted to live and let go
Bm A Bm
Shaken and tried
Bm A Bm D E
Fade and resign as the tables turn
Bm A Bm A Bm D E
Let's slip away the renegade life you've been dreaming of
Kid you're a cut above
Always just a cut above the rest
If there's something left to be learned
Then my time is running
Why should I waste it all wasted on you?
I shouldn't be trusted to live and let go
When the last of my cities have burned
Then what's left in nothing
Why did i waste it all wasted on you?
I couldn't be trusted to live and let go
