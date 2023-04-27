Chord Gitar To Live and Let Go - All Time Low: Rush of The Past I Quietly Crash and The Tables Turn

Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu To Live and Let Go dari All Time Low.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu To Live and Let Go yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, All Time Low.

Lagu To Live and Let Go dirilis pada tahun 2012.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album studio kelima All Time Low yang bertajuk Don’t Panic.

To Live and Let Go - All Time Low



Capo di fret ke-2

Bm A Bm

Rush of the past

A Bm D E

I quietly crash and the tables turn

Bm A Bm A Bm

You're beautiful strange, defiantly brash

D E

Be careful now

D E

Kid you're a cut above

D E C#

Always just a cut above the rest

G D

If there's something left to be learned

A

Then my time is running

Bm (A) G

Why should I waste it all wasted on you?

G D A

I shouldn't be trusted to live and let go

G D

When the last of my cities have burned

A

Then what's left in nothing

Bm (A) G

Why did i waste it all wasted on you?

G D A

I couldn't be trusted to live and let go

Fill in the blanks, pencil on paper

Disposable

Throw away lines

Intentional but unbelievable

Kid you're a cut above

Always just a cut above the rest

If there's something left to be learned

Then my time is running

Why should I waste it all wasted on you?

I shouldn't be trusted to live and let go

When the last of my cities have burned

Then what's left in nothing

Why did I waste it all wasted on you?

I couldn't be trusted to live and let go

Bm A Bm

Shaken and tried

Bm A Bm D E

Fade and resign as the tables turn

Bm A Bm A Bm D E

Let's slip away the renegade life you've been dreaming of

Kid you're a cut above

Always just a cut above the rest

If there's something left to be learned

Then my time is running

Why should I waste it all wasted on you?

I shouldn't be trusted to live and let go

When the last of my cities have burned

Then what's left in nothing

Why did i waste it all wasted on you?

I couldn't be trusted to live and let go

(Tribunnews.com)