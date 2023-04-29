Chord Gitar The Black Swan - Story Of The Year: Far Beyond The Reach of Prediction

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Black Swan yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, Story Of The Year.

Lagu The Black Swan dirilis pada tahun 2008 oleh label Epitaph.

The Black Swan dimuat dalam album studio ketiga Story Of The Year dengan judul sama.

The Black Swan - Story Of The Year

Intro:

Fm--Eb (4x)

Verse 1:

Fm

Far beyond the reach

of prediction

Lies a promise of a

Eb

break in the code

Fm

And the truth untold

Just before the

black swan rises

The horizon will

Eb

be invisible

Fm Eb

As the events unfold

C# Fm Eb

Unfold Oh no

Chorus 1:

C# Fm Eb

The explosion fathers away

C# Fm

Consequence we'll

Eb

take to the grave

Fm

To the grave!

Eb Fm

Take to the grave!

Eb Fm

Take to the grave!

Verse 2:

Far beyond the realm

of perception

Our assumptions

Eb

dissipate in the flood

Fm

And return to destroy

Everything seems

to be constant

Shifts direction and

Eb

divides what we know

Fm

Everything that we hold

Eb

So close

Chorus 2:

C# Fm

The explosion fathers

Eb C#

away (the explosion fathers away)

Fm

Consequence we'll take

Eb C#

to the grave (take to our graves)

Fm Eb

I will never anticipate

C#

(I will never anticipate)

Fm

Consequence we'll

Eb

take to the grave

Fm

To the grave!

Eb Fm

Take to the grave!

Eb Fm

Take to the grave

Eb

To the grave!

Fm Eb

To the grave!

Interlude: Fm--Eb x4

Bridge:

Yeah!

Fm

Unexpected the impact

Eb

of once it come

Fm

Everlasting the fall

Eb

that will carry on

Fm

Waiting quietly

Eb

be on the hexagon

Fm

To unravel the

Eb

cannon bearing the one

Baca juga: Chord Gitar To Live and Let Go - All Time Low: Rush of The Past I Quietly Crash and The Tables Turn

(Tribunnews.com)