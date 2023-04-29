Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar The Black Swan - Story Of The Year: Far Beyond The Reach of Prediction
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Black Swan yang dipopulerkan oleh Story Of The Year. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Black Swan yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, Story Of The Year.
Lagu The Black Swan dirilis pada tahun 2008 oleh label Epitaph.
The Black Swan dimuat dalam album studio ketiga Story Of The Year dengan judul sama.
The Black Swan - Story Of The Year
Intro:
Fm--Eb (4x)
Verse 1:
Fm
Far beyond the reach
of prediction
Lies a promise of a
Eb
break in the code
Fm
And the truth untold
Just before the
black swan rises
The horizon will
Eb
be invisible
Fm Eb
As the events unfold
C# Fm Eb
Unfold Oh no
Chorus 1:
C# Fm Eb
The explosion fathers away
C# Fm
Consequence we'll
Eb
take to the grave
Fm
To the grave!
Eb Fm
Take to the grave!
Eb Fm
Take to the grave!
Verse 2:
Far beyond the realm
of perception
Our assumptions
Eb
dissipate in the flood
Fm
And return to destroy
Everything seems
to be constant
Shifts direction and
Eb
divides what we know
Fm
Everything that we hold
Eb
So close
Chorus 2:
C# Fm
The explosion fathers
Eb C#
away (the explosion fathers away)
Fm
Consequence we'll take
Eb C#
to the grave (take to our graves)
Fm Eb
I will never anticipate
C#
(I will never anticipate)
Fm
Consequence we'll
Eb
take to the grave
Fm
To the grave!
Eb Fm
Take to the grave!
Eb Fm
Take to the grave
Eb
To the grave!
Fm Eb
To the grave!
Interlude: Fm--Eb x4
Bridge:
Yeah!
Fm
Unexpected the impact
Eb
of once it come
Fm
Everlasting the fall
Eb
that will carry on
Fm
Waiting quietly
Eb
be on the hexagon
Fm
To unravel the
Eb
cannon bearing the one
