Chord Gitar The Black Swan - Story Of The Year: Far Beyond The Reach of Prediction

Chord Gitar The Black Swan - Story Of The Year

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Black Swan yang dipopulerkan oleh Story Of The Year. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Pixabay/Free-Photos
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Black Swan dari band Story Of The Year. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Black Swan yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band asal Amerika Serikat, Story Of The Year.

Lagu The Black Swan dirilis pada tahun 2008 oleh label Epitaph.

The Black Swan dimuat dalam album studio ketiga Story Of The Year dengan judul sama.

The Black Swan - Story Of The Year

Intro:

Fm--Eb (4x)

Verse 1:
Fm
Far beyond the reach
of prediction
Lies a promise of a
                    Eb
break in the code
                        Fm
And the truth untold
Just before the
black swan rises
The horizon will
             Eb
be invisible
            Fm       Eb
As the events unfold
                C#  Fm  Eb
Unfold Oh no

Chorus 1:
C#         Fm                 Eb
The explosion fathers away
C#       Fm
Consequence we'll
                  Eb
take to the grave
            Fm
To the grave!
Eb                Fm
Take to the grave!
Eb                 Fm
Take to the grave!

Verse 2:
Far beyond the realm
of perception
Our assumptions
                         Eb
dissipate in the flood
                           Fm
And return to destroy
Everything seems
to be constant
Shifts direction and
                           Eb
divides what we know
                   Fm
Everything that we hold
        Eb
So close

Chorus 2:
C#         Fm
The explosion fathers
  Eb                                         C#
away (the explosion fathers away)
           Fm
Consequence we'll take
             Eb                      C#
to the grave (take to our graves)
             Fm          Eb
I will never anticipate
                           C#
(I will never anticipate)
           Fm
Consequence we'll
                    Eb
take to the grave
              Fm
To the grave!
Eb               Fm
Take to the grave!
Eb               Fm
Take to the grave
              Eb
To the grave!
Fm        Eb
To the grave!

Interlude: Fm--Eb x4

Bridge:

Yeah!
Fm
Unexpected the impact
      Eb
of once it come
Fm
Everlasting the fall
               Eb
that will carry on
Fm
Waiting quietly
                     Eb
be on the hexagon
Fm
To unravel the
                  Eb
cannon bearing the one

