Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Not You - Alan Walker ft Emma Steinbakken: He's Not You, He Will Never Be You

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Not You yang dinyanyikan oleh Alan Walker featuring Emma Steinbakken.

Penulis: Nurkhasanah
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Not You - Alan Walker ft Emma Steinbakken: He's Not You, He Will Never Be You
Pixabay/karishea
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Not You yang dinyanyikan oleh Alan Walker featuring Emma Steinbakken. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Not You dalam artikel ini. 

Not You merupakan lagu dari Alan Walker dan Emma Steinbakken.

Lagu Not You dirilis pada 3 Desember 2021 di kanal YouTube Alan Walker.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar To Live and Let Go - All Time Low: Rush of The Past I Quietly Crash and The Tables Turn

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Not You - Alan Walker ft Emma Steinbakken:

Intro: C G Am

C                G
  In my life, in my mind

Am                             Em
  Where I make up stories all the time

F                                           C
And I pretend that I am not someone

  F                           G        C
Left to face the world alone

C                G
  Lately I'm not the same

Am                             Em
  I found a stranger calling out my name

F                                              C
  Have a feeling you would be so proud

        F                                  G
And he's gon' need me now

Reff:

                      F           G   Am
But he's not you uuu uu

                Am  G/B   C
He's not you uuu uu

                             C          Dm  Am  G
He will never be you uuu uuu uuu

     F      G   Am
Uuu uuu uu

C                   G
  Photobook with my mistakes

Am                            Em
  Promises that we never got to make

F                                        C
  All the things I wanna talk about

   F                    G       (C)
Hard to say it to myself

C                   G
  Wintertime, once again

Am                           Em
  In the snow I can see just where I've been

F                                                C
  How far I've made it in the world so cold

            F                       G
Where I have everything

Reff:

                      F           G   Am
But he's not you uuu uu

                Am  G/B   C
He's not you uuu uu

                             C          Dm  Am  G
He will never be you uuu uuu uuu

     F      G   Am
Uuu uuu uu

                      F           G   Am
But he's not you uuu uu

                Am  G/B   C
He's not you uuu uu

                             C          Dm  Am  G
He will never be you uuu uuu uuu

     F      G   Am
Uuu uuu uu

Outro: F G Am
             Am G/B C
             C Dm Am G
             F G Am

Baca juga: Chord Gitar The Black Swan - Story Of The Year: Far Beyond The Reach of Prediction

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Not You
Lirik Lagu Not You
Alan Walker
Emma Steinbakken
BERITA TERKAIT
video-klip-lagu-ginio-dari-gildcoustic.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ginio - GildCoustic: Aku Kelingan Sliramu, Medot Tresno Segampang Iku

2 hari lalu

official-music-video-sang-badut-raim-laode1.jpg

Chord Gitar Lagu Sang Badut - Raim Laode: Awal Cerita Semua Begitu Cerah

3 hari lalu

mahalini-raharja-ramai-jadi-perbincangan-publik.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Buru Buru - Mahalini: Jangan Buru-buru Kan Kupikir Dulu

4 hari lalu

ilustrasi-chord-gitar-1232.jpg

Chord Gitar The Black Swan - Story Of The Year: Far Beyond The Reach of Prediction

4 hari lalu

  • 5 Rekomendasi HP oppo yang Sedang Diskon Harbolnas 5.5, Harga Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP oppo yang Sedang Diskon Harbolnas 5.5, Harga Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan
    5 Rekomendasi Keset Anti Slip, Punya Desain Gemas Jaga Kebersihan Lantai
    Perabot Rumah Tangga
    5 Rekomendasi Keset Anti Slip, Punya Desain Gemas Jaga Kebersihan Lantai
    6 Bahan Alami untuk Mencerahkan Ketiak Hitam, Murah dan Ampuh
    Bodycare
    6 Bahan Alami untuk Mencerahkan Ketiak Hitam, Murah dan Ampuh
    5 Rekomendasi Beauty Produk yang Bisa Kamu Dapatkan Saat Harbolnas 5.5
    Harbolnas
    5 Rekomendasi Beauty Produk yang Bisa Kamu Dapatkan Saat Harbolnas 5.5
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Gaming ASUS Terbaik, Spek Mumpuni untuk Semua Game
    Produk Laptop
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Gaming ASUS Terbaik, Spek Mumpuni untuk Semua Game
    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Murah Spesial Promo HARBOLNAS 5.5, Diskon hingga 50 Persen
    HARBOLNAS
    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Murah Spesial Promo HARBOLNAS 5.5, Diskon hingga 50 Persen
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    JASA BANGUN RUMAH BORONGAN BLITAR : 081.333.933.034
    JASA BANGUN RUMAH BORONGAN BLITAR : 081.333.933.034
    Rp2.000.002
    Jawa Timur, Blitar Kota
    Jasa Borongan Bangun Rumah 2 Lantai di Sidoarjo
    Jasa Borongan Bangun Rumah 2 Lantai di Sidoarjo
    Rp3.000.005
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Tanah zona perumahan 60 ha Bekasi
    Tanah zona perumahan 60 ha Bekasi
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Lowongan Prakerin Jurusan RPL
    Lowongan Prakerin Jurusan RPL
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Motor Honda Beat FI tahun 2015 bekas tangan pertama surat lengkap
    Motor Honda Beat FI tahun 2015 bekas tangan pertama surat lengkap
    Rp8.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Motor Honda Vario 125 bekas tahun 2012 surat lengkap kondisi mulus
    Motor Honda Vario 125 bekas tahun 2012 surat lengkap kondisi mulus
    Rp8.100.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Jasa Bangun Rumah Mewah Terbaik di Sedati Sidoarjo
    Jasa Bangun Rumah Mewah Terbaik di Sedati Sidoarjo
    Rp3.000.004
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Kabel Data Charger Micro USB Samsung New Micro USB Cable
    Kabel Data Charger Micro USB Samsung New Micro USB Cable
    Rp3.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Kontraktor Container Bangun Spa Salon & Fasilitasnya
    Kontraktor Container Bangun Spa Salon & Fasilitasnya
    Rp100.000.000
    NTB, Mataram
    Kontraktor Jasa Bangun Container Spa Salon Sauna
    Kontraktor Jasa Bangun Container Spa Salon Sauna
    Rp100.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Rumah Siap Huni Cluster Aralia Kota Harapan Indah Bekasi
    Rumah Siap Huni Cluster Aralia Kota Harapan Indah Bekasi
    Rp1,8 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Aplikasi Kasir Dan Stok Barang Jakarta : Pambayun Software
    Aplikasi Kasir Dan Stok Barang Jakarta : Pambayun Software
    Rp4.500.004
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Supplier Madu Asli Murni Terbaik, 0812-5936-3086 Gempol Pasuruan Madu Kencono
    Supplier Madu Asli Murni Terbaik, 0812-5936-3086 Gempol Pasuruan Madu Kencono
    Rp41.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    JASA IMPORT CHINA - USA DARI GLOBAL IMPORT | JAKARTA TIMUR | 0822 6890 2730
    JASA IMPORT CHINA - USA DARI GLOBAL IMPORT | JAKARTA TIMUR | 0822 6890 2730
    Rp500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    JASA IMPORT VIA LAUT DARI GLOBAL IMPORT - JAKARTA TIMUR | WWW.GLOBALIMPOR.COM | 0822 6890 2730
    JASA IMPORT VIA LAUT DARI GLOBAL IMPORT - JAKARTA TIMUR | WWW.GLOBALIMPOR.COM | 0822 6890 2730
    Rp500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Hape Rusak Blackview P10000 Pro Mulus Untuk Koleksi Pajangan Kanibalan
    Hape Rusak Blackview P10000 Pro Mulus Untuk Koleksi Pajangan Kanibalan
    Rp1.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Tempat PKL/Magang SMK di Blitar Kota - LKP 3 Management
    Tempat PKL/Magang SMK di Blitar Kota - LKP 3 Management
    Rp50.004
    Jawa Timur, Blitar Kota
    LCD Hape Jadul Sony Ericsson T100 Soner T100 New Original Sony Ericsson
    LCD Hape Jadul Sony Ericsson T100 Soner T100 New Original Sony Ericsson
    Rp30.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Korek Api Mewah S.T. Memorial Dupont Seri TH74 James Bond 007 With Luxury Box
    Korek Api Mewah S.T. Memorial Dupont Seri TH74 James Bond 007 With Luxury Box
    Rp525.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Alat Penangkal Anti Petir Termurah Paket Konvensional 4Aip Bergaransi
    Alat Penangkal Anti Petir Termurah Paket Konvensional 4Aip Bergaransi
    Rp2.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan