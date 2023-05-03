Chord Gitar Not You - Alan Walker ft Emma Steinbakken: He's Not You, He Will Never Be You

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Not You yang dinyanyikan oleh Alan Walker featuring Emma Steinbakken.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Not You dalam artikel ini.

Not You merupakan lagu dari Alan Walker dan Emma Steinbakken.

Lagu Not You dirilis pada 3 Desember 2021 di kanal YouTube Alan Walker.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar To Live and Let Go - All Time Low: Rush of The Past I Quietly Crash and The Tables Turn

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Not You - Alan Walker ft Emma Steinbakken:

Intro: C G Am

C G

In my life, in my mind

Am Em

Where I make up stories all the time

F C

And I pretend that I am not someone

F G C

Left to face the world alone

C G

Lately I'm not the same

Am Em

I found a stranger calling out my name

F C

Have a feeling you would be so proud

F G

And he's gon' need me now

Reff:

F G Am

But he's not you uuu uu

Am G/B C

He's not you uuu uu

C Dm Am G

He will never be you uuu uuu uuu

F G Am

Uuu uuu uu

C G

Photobook with my mistakes

Am Em

Promises that we never got to make

F C

All the things I wanna talk about

F G (C)

Hard to say it to myself

C G

Wintertime, once again

Am Em

In the snow I can see just where I've been

F C

How far I've made it in the world so cold

F G

Where I have everything

Reff:

F G Am

But he's not you uuu uu

Am G/B C

He's not you uuu uu

C Dm Am G

He will never be you uuu uuu uuu

F G Am

Uuu uuu uu

F G Am

But he's not you uuu uu

Am G/B C

He's not you uuu uu

C Dm Am G

He will never be you uuu uuu uuu

F G Am

Uuu uuu uu

Outro: F G Am

Am G/B C

C Dm Am G

F G Am

Baca juga: Chord Gitar The Black Swan - Story Of The Year: Far Beyond The Reach of Prediction

(Tribunnews.com)