Chord Gitar Not You - Alan Walker ft Emma Steinbakken: He's Not You, He Will Never Be You
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Not You yang dinyanyikan oleh Alan Walker featuring Emma Steinbakken.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Not You dalam artikel ini.
Not You merupakan lagu dari Alan Walker dan Emma Steinbakken.
Lagu Not You dirilis pada 3 Desember 2021 di kanal YouTube Alan Walker.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Not You - Alan Walker ft Emma Steinbakken:
Intro: C G Am
C G
In my life, in my mind
Am Em
Where I make up stories all the time
F C
And I pretend that I am not someone
F G C
Left to face the world alone
C G
Lately I'm not the same
Am Em
I found a stranger calling out my name
F C
Have a feeling you would be so proud
F G
And he's gon' need me now
Reff:
F G Am
But he's not you uuu uu
Am G/B C
He's not you uuu uu
C Dm Am G
He will never be you uuu uuu uuu
F G Am
Uuu uuu uu
C G
Photobook with my mistakes
Am Em
Promises that we never got to make
F C
All the things I wanna talk about
F G (C)
Hard to say it to myself
C G
Wintertime, once again
Am Em
In the snow I can see just where I've been
F C
How far I've made it in the world so cold
F G
Where I have everything
Reff:
F G Am
But he's not you uuu uu
Am G/B C
He's not you uuu uu
C Dm Am G
He will never be you uuu uuu uuu
F G Am
Uuu uuu uu
F G Am
But he's not you uuu uu
Am G/B C
He's not you uuu uu
C Dm Am G
He will never be you uuu uuu uuu
F G Am
Uuu uuu uu
Outro: F G Am
Am G/B C
C Dm Am G
F G Am
