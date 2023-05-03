Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Courage - Celine Dion: In Conversations That'll Never End

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Courage yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi berkebangsaan Kanada, Celine Dion.

Lagu Courage dirilis pada 15 November 2019 saat Celine Dion berada dalam naungan Columbia lebel.

Diketahui Courage adalah lagu petama yang dirilis oleh Celine Dion sejak suami sekaligus menajernya, Rene Angelil meninggal dunia pada tahun 2016 silam.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Courage yang dinyanyikan oleh Celine Dion dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

I would be lying if I said I'm fine

I think of you at least a hundred times

Cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words

Just like you’re there

I still come home from a long day

So much to talk about so much to say

I love to think that we're still making plans

In conversations that'll never end

In conversations that'll never end

Courage

Don't you dare fail me now

I need you to keep away the doubts

I'm staring in the face of something new

You’re all I got to hold on to

So courage

Don't you dare fail me now

Not one to hide from the truth I know

It’s out of my hands but I won't let you go

There’s no replacing the way you touched me

I still feel the rush

Sometimes it drowns me until I can’t breath

Thinking it’s only in our memories

But then I talk to you like I did then

In conversations that will never end

Courage

Don't you dare fail me now

I need you to keep away the doubts

I'm staring in the face of something new

You’re all I got to hold on to

So courage

Don't you dare fail me now

Cause it’s not easy

When you’re not with me

This world of madness

Goes faster now

And it's a train wreck

But I won’t crash yet

Long as your echo

Never fades out

Courage don't you dare fail me now

Cause it’s not easy

When you’re not with me

This world of madness

Goes faster now

And it's a train wreck

But I won’t crash yet

Long as your echo

Never fades out