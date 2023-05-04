Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Cool About It - Boygenius: I'm Trying to be Cool About It

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Cool About It yang dinyanyikan oleh Boygenius.

Lagu Cool About It dirilis pada 31 Maret 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Cool About It ini merupakan lagu kelima dalam rekaman yang memulai debutnya secara langsung di Konser Tibet House Benefit pada 1 Maret 2023.

Lagu Cool About It menarik inspirasi dari vokalis Simon & Garfunkel Paul Simon.

Lirik lagu Cool About It dibagi menjadi tiga bait, berfokus pada hubungan yang memburuk dan kurang komunikasi.

Selain itu juga bisa diartikan sebagai pertemuan dengan mantan pasangan.

Official audio lagu Cool About It telah dirilis pada 31 Maret 2023 di YouTube Boygenius.

Lirik Lagu Cool About It - Boygenius:

[Verse 1: Baker]

Met you at the dive bar to go shoot some pool

And make fun of the cowboys with the neck tattoos

Ask you easy questions about work and school

[Chorus: Baker]

I'm trying to be cool about it

Feelin' like an absolute fool about it

Wishin' you were kind enough to be cruel about it

Tellin' myself I can always do without it

Knowing that it probably isn't true

[Verse 2: Dacus, All]

I came prepared for absolution, if you'd only ask

So I take some offense when you say, "No regrets"

I remember it's impossible to pass your test

[Chorus: All, Dacus]

But I'm trying to forget about it

Feelin' like I'm breaking a sweat about it

Wishin' you would kindly get out of my head about it

Tеllin' myself one day, I'll forget about it

Knowing that it probably isn't truе

[Verse 3: Bridgers, All]

Once, I took your medication to know what it's like

And now I have to act like I can't read your mind

I ask you how you're doing and I let you lie

[Chorus: All]

But we don't have to talk about it

I can walk you home and practice method acting

I'll pretend bein' with you doesn't feel like drowning

Tellin' you it's nice to see how good you're doing

Even though we know it isn't true