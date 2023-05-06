Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan U - iKON: Baby, I Just Can't Get Enough Of You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - iKON resmi merilis full album ketiga mereka yang berjudul TAKE OFF pada 4 Mei 2023.

Album TAKE OFF berisikan 10 tracklist diantaranya ada U, Tantara, RUM PUM PUM, Like A Movie, Driving Slowly, Forget, Go All The Way, Eurachacha, Kiss me by DK, dan Want you back.

Lirik lagu U ini ditulis oleh Bobby, di mana menggambarkan tentang romansa dan pemberian spesial untuk seseorang yang disukai.

Berikut lirik lagu U milik iKON, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia:

Passing all the red lights

Tryna get to you

I'm bringing party to you

Hope you ready? Ready!

nae noe sok ane fire

ontong ne misoppun

Put your favorite jackett on

Camera it on the roll

Stunning

girl you know you stunning

seksihan ne gulgoge

nae simjangeun running

Party, just for you darling

tteobol piryo eopsi

ne onmom dahaeseo own it

I need you to be by my side like I need you

Ooh nuneul gamgo

du soneul ollyeo nae moge

You got that sun kissed on yo' face

Ooh, I wanna taste that

Put your favorite jackett on

Camera it on the roll

baby, I just can't get enough of you

Wrote a thousandt songt for you

neoman wonhandamyeon girl

We throwing party just for you

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u

neoreul wihandamyeon I can do anything (word)

sokneun sem chigo baby give a minute (give a minute)

Pedal to the metal I'm speeding

pido heullyeojulge no kidding

Call your be stiet to come through though

jeungingwa piryohaji byeongpungdo

nado aniya oneul juingongeun

ojik neo

Party just for u but first

I need u 2 be by my side like i need you

Ooh nuneul gamgo

du soneul ollyeo nae moge

U got Sunkissed on yo face

Ooh I wanna taste that

Put your favorite jacket on

Camera it on the roll

baby, I just can't get enough of you

Wrote a thousandt songt for you

neoman wonhandamyeon girl

We throwing party just for you

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)