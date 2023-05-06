Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan U - iKON: Baby, I Just Can't Get Enough Of You

Berikut ini lirik lagu U milik iKON, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia.

Lirik lagu dan terjemahan U - iKON. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - iKON resmi merilis full album ketiga mereka yang berjudul TAKE OFF pada 4 Mei 2023.

Album TAKE OFF berisikan 10 tracklist diantaranya ada U, Tantara, RUM PUM PUM, Like A Movie, Driving Slowly, Forget, Go All The Way, Eurachacha, Kiss me by DK, dan Want you back.

Lirik lagu U ini ditulis oleh Bobby, di mana menggambarkan tentang romansa dan pemberian spesial untuk seseorang yang disukai.

Berikut lirik lagu U milik iKON, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia: 

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Tantara - iKON: Gibuneun Uju Wi Mujuuihae

Passing all the red lights
Tryna get to you
I'm bringing party to you
Hope you ready? Ready!
nae noe sok ane fire
ontong ne misoppun
Put your favorite jackett on
Camera it on the roll

Stunning
girl you know you stunning
seksihan ne gulgoge
nae simjangeun running
Party, just for you darling
tteobol piryo eopsi
ne onmom dahaeseo own it

I need you to be by my side like I need you
Ooh nuneul gamgo
du soneul ollyeo nae moge

You got that sun kissed on yo' face
Ooh, I wanna taste that
Put your favorite jackett on
Camera it on the roll

baby, I just can't get enough of you
Wrote a thousandt songt for you
neoman wonhandamyeon girl
We throwing party just for you

Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u

neoreul wihandamyeon I can do anything (word)
sokneun sem chigo baby give a minute (give a minute)
Pedal to the metal I'm speeding
pido heullyeojulge no kidding
Call your be stiet to come through though
jeungingwa piryohaji byeongpungdo
nado aniya oneul juingongeun
ojik neo
Party just for u but first

I need u 2 be by my side like i need you
Ooh nuneul gamgo
du soneul ollyeo nae moge
U got Sunkissed on yo face
Ooh I wanna taste that
Put your favorite jacket on
Camera it on the roll

baby, I just can't get enough of you
Wrote a thousandt songt for you
neoman wonhandamyeon girl
We throwing party just for you

Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)

