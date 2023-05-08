Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dusty - Ed Sheeran: and Drop the Needle on Dusty

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Dusty yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Dusty merupakan satu di antara lagu yang terdapat dalam album baru Ed Sheeran yang bertajuk '-'.

Official video lagu Dusty dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Life Goes On - Ed Sheeran: How My Life Goes On With You Gone?

Lirik Lagu Dusty - Ed Sheeran:

[Verse 1]

I heard you calling, now my eyes are open

The day is breaking into powder blue

Sunlight is framing our every moment

What a way to start off the day with you

[Pre-Chorus]

Flick a finger

Start a discussion to pick a singer

This one you’ll love it

I had to bring her

Just let the speakers take you away

[Chorus]

And drop the needle on Dusty

Frost on the leaves like a lake

The moment came out of nothing

A beautiful smile on your face

Yesterday was a long night

But I got a feeling that the future is so bright

All of the pressure washed away in the low tide

But we got to wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry

So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty

[Verse 2]

We were lost within a stormy ocean

Nobody knew what we’re going through

We talk about it as we dip our toes in

Take a breath and brace for the waves with you

[Pre-Chorus]

Flick a finger

Wait for the magic to do its thing yeah

There’s more than sadness we got within us

Let’s put some colour into the grey

[Chorus]

And drop the needle on Dusty

Frost on the leaves like a lake

The moment came out of nothing

A beautiful smile on your face

Yesterday was a long night

But I got a feeling that the future is so bright

All of the pressure washed away in the low tide

But we got to wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry

So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty

[Bridge]

Nothing static on the stereo before today

Both on the edge to throw it all away

I used to think that every situation stayed the same

But I can see it start to change, okay

[Chorus]

Drop the needle on Dusty

Frost on the leaves like a lake

The moment came out of nothing

A beautiful smile on your face

Yesterday was a long night

But I got a feeling that the future is so bright

All of the pressure washed away in the low tide

But we got to wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry

So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty

[Outro]

Drop the needle on Dusty

Drop the needle on Dusty

Terjemahan Lagu Dusty - Ed Sheeran: