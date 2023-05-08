Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dusty - Ed Sheeran: and Drop the Needle on Dusty
Lagu Dusty dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran, simak lirik dan terjemahannya. Official video lagu Dusty dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.
Nurkhasanah
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Dusty yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.
Dusty merupakan satu di antara lagu yang terdapat dalam album baru Ed Sheeran yang bertajuk '-'.
Official video lagu Dusty dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube Ed Sheeran.
Lirik Lagu Dusty - Ed Sheeran:
[Verse 1]
I heard you calling, now my eyes are open
The day is breaking into powder blue
Sunlight is framing our every moment
What a way to start off the day with you
[Pre-Chorus]
Flick a finger
Start a discussion to pick a singer
This one you’ll love it
I had to bring her
Just let the speakers take you away
[Chorus]
And drop the needle on Dusty
Frost on the leaves like a lake
The moment came out of nothing
A beautiful smile on your face
Yesterday was a long night
But I got a feeling that the future is so bright
All of the pressure washed away in the low tide
But we got to wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry
So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty
[Verse 2]
We were lost within a stormy ocean
Nobody knew what we’re going through
We talk about it as we dip our toes in
Take a breath and brace for the waves with you
[Pre-Chorus]
Flick a finger
Wait for the magic to do its thing yeah
There’s more than sadness we got within us
Let’s put some colour into the grey
[Chorus]
And drop the needle on Dusty
Frost on the leaves like a lake
The moment came out of nothing
A beautiful smile on your face
Yesterday was a long night
But I got a feeling that the future is so bright
All of the pressure washed away in the low tide
But we got to wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry
So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty
[Bridge]
Nothing static on the stereo before today
Both on the edge to throw it all away
I used to think that every situation stayed the same
But I can see it start to change, okay
[Chorus]
Drop the needle on Dusty
Frost on the leaves like a lake
The moment came out of nothing
A beautiful smile on your face
Yesterday was a long night
But I got a feeling that the future is so bright
All of the pressure washed away in the low tide
But we got to wait ‘til our clothes are bone dry
So I’ll drop the needle on Dusty
[Outro]
Drop the needle on Dusty
Drop the needle on Dusty
