Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Life Goes On - Ed Sheeran: How My Life Goes On With You Gone?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Life Goes On yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Life Goes On dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Life Goes On merupakan single yang termasuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.

Lagu Life Goes On diproduseri oleh Aaron Dessner dan dirilis melalui label Atlantic Records UK.

Official video lagu Life Goes On telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Lirik Lagu Life Goes On - Ed Sheeran:

[Verse 1]

It hit like a train, I ran out of words

I got nothing to say, everything hurts

And I know love leads to pain

But memories serve our sweetest refrain, mmm

[Pre-Chorus]

The waves came tumbling down

As you float away, I'm reaching for ya

[Chorus]

To tell me how, how my life goes on with you gone?

I suppose I'll sink like a stone

If you leave me now, oh, the storms will roll

Easy come, hard go, then life goes on

[Verse 2]

I miss the flames, the heated reserve

Oh, I'd remember thе way that you put me first

And what a heart-wrenching shamе

That you'll never know, just like tears in the rain, mmm

[Pre-Chorus]

A constant grey in the clouds

When I hear your name, I think of love

[Chorus]

So, tell me how, how my life goes on with you gone?

I suppose I'll sink like a stone

If you leave me now, oh, the storms will roll

Easy come, hard go, then life goes on

[Post-Chorus]

Ah, yeah, life goes on

Ah, yeah

[Bridge]

I watched the sun setting down

I am so afraid, I need you now