Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Life Goes On - Ed Sheeran: How My Life Goes On With You Gone?
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Life Goes On yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Life Goes On yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.
Lagu Life Goes On dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.
Diketahui, lagu Life Goes On merupakan single yang termasuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.
Lagu Life Goes On diproduseri oleh Aaron Dessner dan dirilis melalui label Atlantic Records UK.
Official video lagu Life Goes On telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.
Lirik Lagu Life Goes On - Ed Sheeran:
[Verse 1]
It hit like a train, I ran out of words
I got nothing to say, everything hurts
And I know love leads to pain
But memories serve our sweetest refrain, mmm
[Pre-Chorus]
The waves came tumbling down
As you float away, I'm reaching for ya
[Chorus]
To tell me how, how my life goes on with you gone?
I suppose I'll sink like a stone
If you leave me now, oh, the storms will roll
Easy come, hard go, then life goes on
[Verse 2]
I miss the flames, the heated reserve
Oh, I'd remember thе way that you put me first
And what a heart-wrenching shamе
That you'll never know, just like tears in the rain, mmm
[Pre-Chorus]
A constant grey in the clouds
When I hear your name, I think of love
[Chorus]
So, tell me how, how my life goes on with you gone?
I suppose I'll sink like a stone
If you leave me now, oh, the storms will roll
Easy come, hard go, then life goes on
[Post-Chorus]
Ah, yeah, life goes on
Ah, yeah
[Bridge]
I watched the sun setting down
I am so afraid, I need you now
