Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Colourblind - Ed Sheeran: Maybе We'll Just Paint The Night Colourblind

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Colourblind yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Colourblind - Ed Sheeran: Maybе We'll Just Paint The Night Colourblind
Tangkapan layar YouTube Ed Sheeran
Lagu Colourblind dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Colourblind yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Colourblind dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Colourblind merupakan single dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.

Official video lagu Colourblind telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Lirik Lagu Colourblind - Ed Sheeran:

[Verse 1]
Kaleidoscope love, yeah, that is you and me
Forever changing, we make life interesting
Some days, we're red and some days, we both think green
But I like the nights when we leave the canvas free

[Pre-Chorus]
Grab a brush and see where the feelin' may lead
Nothin' is out of our reach
Our words are mixing the pigment we need
Can we get started?

[Chorus]
I keep fallin' deeper in dark blue
Brighter than white, rainbows exploding
But I can't see nothin' еxcept you and your eyes
Maybе we'll just paint the night colourblind

[Verse 2]
In every spectrum, we find the millionth piece
Connect the dots and everything in between
Mmm, dull in the moment, you'll turn it golden leaf
You take the dark away and that's no easy feat

[Pre-Chorus]
Pick an orange, watch the shade change in the heat
From yellow, purple and green
Your words are mixin' each pigment we need
Can we get started?

[Chorus]
I keep falling deeper in dark blue
Brighter than white, rainbows exploding
But I can't see nothin' except you and your eyes
Maybe we'll just paint the night colourblind

[Outro]
Mmm
Maybe we'll just paint the night colourblind

Terjemahan Lagu Colourblind - Ed Sheeran:

Cinta kaleidoskop, ya, itu antara kamu dan aku
Selalu berubah, kita membuat hidup jadi menarik
Ada hari-hari kita merah, ada juga hari kita berdua berpikir hijau
Tapi aku suka malam ketika kita membiarkan semuanya bebas


    

    

    

