Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Colourblind - Ed Sheeran: Maybе We'll Just Paint The Night Colourblind

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Colourblind yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Colourblind dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Colourblind merupakan single dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.

Official video lagu Colourblind telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Life Goes On - Ed Sheeran: How My Life Goes On With You Gone?

Lirik Lagu Colourblind - Ed Sheeran:

[Verse 1]

Kaleidoscope love, yeah, that is you and me

Forever changing, we make life interesting

Some days, we're red and some days, we both think green

But I like the nights when we leave the canvas free

[Pre-Chorus]

Grab a brush and see where the feelin' may lead

Nothin' is out of our reach

Our words are mixing the pigment we need

Can we get started?

[Chorus]

I keep fallin' deeper in dark blue

Brighter than white, rainbows exploding

But I can't see nothin' еxcept you and your eyes

Maybе we'll just paint the night colourblind

[Verse 2]

In every spectrum, we find the millionth piece

Connect the dots and everything in between

Mmm, dull in the moment, you'll turn it golden leaf

You take the dark away and that's no easy feat

[Pre-Chorus]

Pick an orange, watch the shade change in the heat

From yellow, purple and green

Your words are mixin' each pigment we need

Can we get started?

[Chorus]

I keep falling deeper in dark blue

Brighter than white, rainbows exploding

But I can't see nothin' except you and your eyes

Maybe we'll just paint the night colourblind

[Outro]

Mmm

Maybe we'll just paint the night colourblind

Terjemahan Lagu Colourblind - Ed Sheeran:

Cinta kaleidoskop, ya, itu antara kamu dan aku

Selalu berubah, kita membuat hidup jadi menarik

Ada hari-hari kita merah, ada juga hari kita berdua berpikir hijau

Tapi aku suka malam ketika kita membiarkan semuanya bebas