Chord Gitar Paradise - Coldplay, Dimainkan dari Kunci Am

Berikut chord gitar Paradise - Coldplay dimainkan dari kunci Am dengan lirik When she was just a girl, She expected the world

Coldplay. Berikut chord gitar Paradise - Coldplay dimainkan dari kunci Am dengan lirik awal When she was just a girl, She expected the world. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Paradise dari Coldplay.

Paradise terdapat dalam album Mylo Xyloto yang merupakan album studio ke-5 Coldplay, band asal London, Inggris.

Chord Gitar Paradise - Coldplay

[Intro] Am C G D 4x

[Verse]

Am                              G
When she was just a girl

Em                           D
She expected the world

              Am                            G
But it flew away from her reach

               Em                       D
So she ran away in her sleep

                              Am               C
And dreamed of para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G                D
Para-para-paradise

Am                C
Para-para-paradise

G                        D
Every time she closed her eyes

[Instrumental] Am G Em D
Am G Em D

[Verse]

Am                                 G
When she was just a girl

Em                             D
She expected the world

            Am                              G
But it flew away from her reach

                Em                                D
And the bullets catch in her teeth

C                            G
Life goes on and gets so heavy

G                                      D
Wheel breaks all the butterflies

C                      G
Every tear a waterfall

              C                           G                               D
In the night the stormy night she close her eyes

            C                            G                       D
In the night the stormy night away she flies

                          Am           C
And dream of para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G                 D
Para-para-paradise

Am               C
Para-para-paradise

G                          D
Oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohh ohh

Am                  C
Para-para-paradise

G                  D
Para-para-paradise

Am             C
Para-para-paradise

G                      D
Oh oh oh oh ohhh oh oh oh

[Instrumental] C D Em G 3x

[Bridge]

        C                G                                D
So lying underneath those stormy skies

                 C      G                             D
She said oh I know the sun will set tonight

                        Am               C
This could be para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G                  D
Para-para-paradise

                        Am                C
This could be para-para-paradise

G                          D
oh oh ohhh oh ohhhhh oh oh oh

                        Am             C
This could be para-para-paradise

G                 D
Para-para-paradise

                     Am                C
This could be para-para-paradise

G                     D
oh oh oh oh ohhhhh oh oh oh

[Solo] Am C G D 2x

[Chorus]

                       Am               C
This could be para-para-paradise

G                 D
Para-para-paradise

                        Am               C
This could be para-para-paradise

G                      D
oh oh oh oh ohhhh oh oh oh

[Outro] C D D Em  C#  Em

