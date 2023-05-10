Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Paradise - Coldplay, Dimainkan dari Kunci Am
Berikut chord gitar Paradise - Coldplay dimainkan dari kunci Am dengan lirik When she was just a girl, She expected the world
Penulis:
Arif Fajar Nasucha
Editor:
Suci BangunDS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Paradise dari Coldplay.
Paradise terdapat dalam album Mylo Xyloto yang merupakan album studio ke-5 Coldplay, band asal London, Inggris.
Chord Gitar Paradise - Coldplay
[Intro] Am C G D 4x
[Verse]
Am G
When she was just a girl
Em D
She expected the world
Am G
But it flew away from her reach
Em D
So she ran away in her sleep
Am C
And dreamed of para-para-paradise
[Chorus]
G D
Para-para-paradise
Am C
Para-para-paradise
G D
Every time she closed her eyes
[Instrumental] Am G Em D
Am G Em D
[Verse]
Am G
When she was just a girl
Em D
She expected the world
Am G
But it flew away from her reach
Em D
And the bullets catch in her teeth
C G
Life goes on and gets so heavy
G D
Wheel breaks all the butterflies
C G
Every tear a waterfall
C G D
In the night the stormy night she close her eyes
C G D
In the night the stormy night away she flies
Am C
And dream of para-para-paradise
[Chorus]
G D
Para-para-paradise
Am C
Para-para-paradise
G D
Oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohh ohh
Am C
Para-para-paradise
G D
Para-para-paradise
Am C
Para-para-paradise
G D
Oh oh oh oh ohhh oh oh oh
[Instrumental] C D Em G 3x
[Bridge]
C G D
So lying underneath those stormy skies
C G D
She said oh I know the sun will set tonight
Am C
This could be para-para-paradise
[Chorus]
G D
Para-para-paradise
Am C
This could be para-para-paradise
G D
oh oh ohhh oh ohhhhh oh oh oh
Am C
This could be para-para-paradise
G D
Para-para-paradise
Am C
This could be para-para-paradise
G D
oh oh oh oh ohhhhh oh oh oh
[Solo] Am C G D 2x
[Chorus]
Am C
This could be para-para-paradise
G D
Para-para-paradise
Am C
This could be para-para-paradise
G D
oh oh oh oh ohhhh oh oh oh
[Outro] C D D Em C# Em
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar Paradise
Paradise - Coldplay
Lagu Paradise
Coldplay
Chord Gitar Lagu Paradise
kunci gitar paradise
album Mylo Xyloto
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everglow - Coldplay: They Say People Come, Say People Go
Senin, 2 Januari 2023
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay
Jumat, 7 Januari 2022