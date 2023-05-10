Coldplay. Berikut chord gitar Paradise - Coldplay dimainkan dari kunci Am dengan lirik awal When she was just a girl, She expected the world.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Paradise dari Coldplay.

Paradise terdapat dalam album Mylo Xyloto yang merupakan album studio ke-5 Coldplay, band asal London, Inggris.

Chord Gitar Paradise - Coldplay

[Intro] Am C G D 4x

[Verse]

Am G

When she was just a girl

Em D

She expected the world

Am G

But it flew away from her reach

Em D

So she ran away in her sleep

Am C

And dreamed of para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

Para-para-paradise

G D

Every time she closed her eyes

[Instrumental] Am G Em D

Am G Em D

[Verse]

Am G

When she was just a girl

Em D

She expected the world

Am G

But it flew away from her reach

Em D

And the bullets catch in her teeth

C G

Life goes on and gets so heavy

G D

Wheel breaks all the butterflies

C G

Every tear a waterfall

C G D

In the night the stormy night she close her eyes

C G D

In the night the stormy night away she flies

Am C

And dream of para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

Para-para-paradise

G D

Oh oh ohhh oh ohhh oh ohh ohh

Am C

Para-para-paradise

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

Para-para-paradise

G D

Oh oh oh oh ohhh oh oh oh

[Instrumental] C D Em G 3x

[Bridge]

C G D

So lying underneath those stormy skies

C G D

She said oh I know the sun will set tonight

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

[Chorus]

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

oh oh ohhh oh ohhhhh oh oh oh

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

oh oh oh oh ohhhhh oh oh oh

[Solo] Am C G D 2x

[Chorus]

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

Para-para-paradise

Am C

This could be para-para-paradise

G D

oh oh oh oh ohhhh oh oh oh

[Outro] C D D Em C# Em

