Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Salt Water - Ed Sheeran: Come and Kiss Me, Salt Water

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Salt Water yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Salt Water dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Salt Water merupakan single yang termasuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.

Official video lagu Salt Water telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Lirik Lagu Salt Water - Ed Sheeran:

[Verse 1]

There's still so far to go and I can't feel my toes

When the rain soaks through the heels and slips to the sole

Yeah, the blades are two feet tall

I wade in green, I'm movin' forward, to where? God only knows

Feel the wind's harsh refrain like the clouds gripped my face

Saying, "It's alright to run from all this pain"

Oh, and when it's time to go with one last breath that's in my lungs

I'll scream, "It's all for love," I'll scream, "It's all for love"

[Chorus]

Come and kiss me, salt water

Oh, finally, I feel, at three or four degrees

I'm free in salt water

Embrace the deep and leave everything

It was just a dream

[Verse 2]

I can see it up ahead where the sky meets the ground

And after that, there's only moving grey

I am filled up with regret

With things I did or never said, just leave that, well, alone

[Chorus]

And come kiss me, salt water

Oh, finally, I feel, at three or four degrees

I'm free in salt water

Embrace the deep and leave everything

It was just a dream

[Post-Chorus]

(Ah-ah)

It was just a dream

It was just a dream

(Ah-ah)

It was just a dream

Was it just a dream?

[Bridge]

Now, I'm standing on the edge, gazing into hell

Or is it somethin' else? I just can't tell

When there's nothin' left, I close my eyes and take one step

And say, "Well, here it goes," I say, "Well, here it goes"

[Chorus]

Come and kiss me, salt water

Oh, finally, I feel, at three or four degrees

I'm free in salt water

Embrace the deep and leave everything

It was just a dream

Terjemahan Lagu Salt Water - Ed Sheeran:

Masih jauh untuk pergi dan aku tidak bisa merasakan jari-jari kakiku

Saat hujan membasahi tumit dan solnya membuat tergelincir

Ya, bilahnya setinggi dua kaki

Aku mengarungi dalam warna hijau, aku bergerak maju, ke mana? Hanya Tuhan yang tahu

Rasakan refrein angin yang keras seperti awan yang mencengkeram wajahku

Mengatakan "Tidak apa-apa untuk lari dari semua rasa sakit ini"

Oh dan ketika waktunya untuk pergi dengan satu napas terakhir yang ada di paru-paruku

Aku akan berteriak, "Itu semua untuk cinta," Aku akan berteriak, "Itu semua untuk cinta"