Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Salt Water - Ed Sheeran: Come and Kiss Me, Salt Water

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Salt Water yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Tangkapan layar YouTube Ed Sheeran
Lagu Salt Water dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Salt Water yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Salt Water dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Salt Water merupakan single yang termasuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.

Official video lagu Salt Water telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Lirik Lagu Salt Water - Ed Sheeran:

[Verse 1]
There's still so far to go and I can't feel my toes
When the rain soaks through the heels and slips to the sole
Yeah, the blades are two feet tall
I wade in green, I'm movin' forward, to where? God only knows
Feel the wind's harsh refrain like the clouds gripped my face
Saying, "It's alright to run from all this pain"
Oh, and when it's time to go with one last breath that's in my lungs
I'll scream, "It's all for love," I'll scream, "It's all for love"

[Chorus]
Come and kiss me, salt water
Oh, finally, I feel, at three or four degrees
I'm free in salt water
Embrace the deep and leave everything
It was just a dream

[Verse 2]
I can see it up ahead where the sky meets the ground
And after that, there's only moving grey
I am filled up with regret
With things I did or never said, just leave that, well, alone

[Chorus]
And come kiss me, salt water
Oh, finally, I feel, at three or four degrees
I'm free in salt water
Embrace the deep and leave everything
It was just a dream

[Post-Chorus]
(Ah-ah)
It was just a dream
It was just a dream
(Ah-ah)
It was just a dream
Was it just a dream?

[Bridge]
Now, I'm standing on the edge, gazing into hell
Or is it somethin' else? I just can't tell
When there's nothin' left, I close my eyes and take one step
And say, "Well, here it goes," I say, "Well, here it goes"

[Chorus]
Come and kiss me, salt water
Oh, finally, I feel, at three or four degrees
I'm free in salt water
Embrace the deep and leave everything
It was just a dream

Terjemahan Lagu Salt Water - Ed Sheeran:

Masih jauh untuk pergi dan aku tidak bisa merasakan jari-jari kakiku
Saat hujan membasahi tumit dan solnya membuat tergelincir
Ya, bilahnya setinggi dua kaki
Aku mengarungi dalam warna hijau, aku bergerak maju, ke mana? Hanya Tuhan yang tahu
Rasakan refrein angin yang keras seperti awan yang mencengkeram wajahku
Mengatakan "Tidak apa-apa untuk lari dari semua rasa sakit ini"
Oh dan ketika waktunya untuk pergi dengan satu napas terakhir yang ada di paru-paruku
Aku akan berteriak, "Itu semua untuk cinta," Aku akan berteriak, "Itu semua untuk cinta"

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
