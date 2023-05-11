Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Borderline - Ed Sheeran: I'm Stuck On The Borderline

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Borderline yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Borderline - Ed Sheeran: I'm Stuck On The Borderline
Tangkapan layar YouTube Ed Sheeran
Lagu Borderline dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Borderline yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Borderline dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Borderline merupakan single yang termasuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.

Official video lagu Salt Water telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Salt Water - Ed Sheeran: Come and Kiss Me, Salt Water

Lirik Lagu Borderline - Ed Sheeran:

[Verse 1]
Sadness always finds an in
Sneaks its way past, infecting everything
And every chapter has an end
But this is one momentous sequel, don't you think?

[Pre-Chorus]
And the blackbirds, they fly
Like a frown on the skyline

[Chorus]
Right now, I feel I'm runnin' from the light
Engulfed in darkness, shielded from my eyes
One foot in, one out, I'm stuck on the borderline
Which way will I?

[Verse 2]
Guess I should take this on the chin
But I don't even know how all of this began
And we are made to mould and bend
How can I wish for nothing when it's still a sin?

[Chorus]
And right now, I feel I'm runnin' from the light
Engulfed in darkness, shielded from my eyes
One foot in, one out, I'm stuck on the borderline
Which way will I?
Tears never arrive, these ducts are dry
We are so blind waiting on the borderline
Waiting on the borderline

[Verse 3]
So I will pour another drink
And try to drown the pain with salt along the rim
And I'll shut off the things I think
'Cause nothing good will ever come from worrying

[Chorus]
Right now, I feel I'm runnin' from the light
Engulfed in darkness, shielded from my eyes
One foot in, one out, I'm stuck on the borderline
Which way will I?
Tears never arrive, these ducts are dry
We are so blind

Terjemahan Lagu Borderline - Ed Sheeran:

Kesedihan selalu menemukan jalan untuk bisa masuk
Menyelinap, menginfeksi segalanya
Dan setiap bab memiliki akhir
Tetapi ini adalah salah satu sekuel penting, bukan begitu?

