Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Borderline - Ed Sheeran: I'm Stuck On The Borderline

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Borderline yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Borderline dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Borderline merupakan single yang termasuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.

Official video lagu Salt Water telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Lirik Lagu Borderline - Ed Sheeran:

[Verse 1]

Sadness always finds an in

Sneaks its way past, infecting everything

And every chapter has an end

But this is one momentous sequel, don't you think?

[Pre-Chorus]

And the blackbirds, they fly

Like a frown on the skyline

[Chorus]

Right now, I feel I'm runnin' from the light

Engulfed in darkness, shielded from my eyes

One foot in, one out, I'm stuck on the borderline

Which way will I?

[Verse 2]

Guess I should take this on the chin

But I don't even know how all of this began

And we are made to mould and bend

How can I wish for nothing when it's still a sin?

[Chorus]

And right now, I feel I'm runnin' from the light

Engulfed in darkness, shielded from my eyes

One foot in, one out, I'm stuck on the borderline

Which way will I?

Tears never arrive, these ducts are dry

We are so blind waiting on the borderline

Waiting on the borderline

[Verse 3]

So I will pour another drink

And try to drown the pain with salt along the rim

And I'll shut off the things I think

'Cause nothing good will ever come from worrying

[Chorus]

Right now, I feel I'm runnin' from the light

Engulfed in darkness, shielded from my eyes

One foot in, one out, I'm stuck on the borderline

Which way will I?

Tears never arrive, these ducts are dry

We are so blind

Terjemahan Lagu Borderline - Ed Sheeran:

Kesedihan selalu menemukan jalan untuk bisa masuk

Menyelinap, menginfeksi segalanya

Dan setiap bab memiliki akhir

Tetapi ini adalah salah satu sekuel penting, bukan begitu?