Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka: So Look at You Now, I Take a Bow
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Better On My Own dari Keisya Levronka. Baru saja dirilis pada 12 Mei 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Better On My Own yang dinyanyikan oleh Keisya Levronka.
Better On My Own merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album pertama Keisya Levronka yang bertajuk LEVRONKA.
Video musik lagu Better On My Own dirilis pada 12 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube Keisya Levronka Channel.
Lirik Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka:
Thinking back to times before I started noticing
Is it really selfish, I just want to be myself
You don't love me the way I love you
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true
I, baby won’t you let me know
Pre Chorus
Did you see her when you’re looking at me
I’m not her shadow no more
Chorus
So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
we would end up
Play with fire, you get burned
It’s not that I don’t care
But this love’s beyond repair
So look at me now
I’m better on my own
Verse II
I’m still hoping someday, maybe we can work it out
If you really want to figure what it’s all about
But you don't love me the way I love you
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true
Baby won’t you let me know
Pre
Oh did you see her when you’re looking at me
I’m not her shadow no more
Bridge
And maybe in another life
It could be you and I
Cause we could try a hundred thousand times again
Chorus
So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
we would end up
Play with fire, you get burned
It’s not that I don’t care
But this love’s beyond repair
So look at me now
Yeah I’m better on my own
Now I’m better on my own
