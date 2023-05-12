Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka: So Look at You Now, I Take a Bow

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Better On My Own dari Keisya Levronka.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Better On My Own yang dinyanyikan oleh Keisya Levronka.

Better On My Own merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album pertama Keisya Levronka yang bertajuk LEVRONKA.

Video musik lagu Better On My Own dirilis pada 12 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube Keisya Levronka Channel.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Mengejar Matahari - Keisya Levronka dan Andi Rianto, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

Lirik Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka:

Thinking back to times before I started noticing

Is it really selfish, I just want to be myself

You don't love me the way I love you

Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

I, baby won’t you let me know

Pre Chorus

Did you see her when you’re looking at me

I’m not her shadow no more

Chorus

So look at you now

I take a bow

Thanks for all the lessons learned

Showing me how

we would end up

Play with fire, you get burned

It’s not that I don’t care

But this love’s beyond repair

So look at me now

I’m better on my own

Verse II

I’m still hoping someday, maybe we can work it out

If you really want to figure what it’s all about

But you don't love me the way I love you

Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

Baby won’t you let me know

Pre

Oh did you see her when you’re looking at me

I’m not her shadow no more

Bridge

And maybe in another life

It could be you and I

Cause we could try a hundred thousand times again

Chorus

So look at you now

I take a bow

Thanks for all the lessons learned

Showing me how

we would end up

Play with fire, you get burned

It’s not that I don’t care

But this love’s beyond repair

So look at me now

Yeah I’m better on my own

Now I’m better on my own