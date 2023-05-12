Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Curtains - Ed Sheeran: Can You Pull The Curtains? Let Me See The Sunshine
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Curtains yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran dan telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Curtains yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.
Lagu Borderline dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.
Diketahui, lagu Curtains merupakan single yang termasuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.
Official video lagu Curtains telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.
Lirik Lagu Curtains - Ed Sheeran:
[Intro]
Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine
I think I'm done with my hidin' place and you found me anyway
It's been forever, but I'm feelin' alright
Tears dry and will leave no trace and tomorrow's another day
[Verse 1]
Hide and seek, I am somewhere closed away
You won't believe how long it's been since I started the game
I can't be seen and you won't find me today
I've not been this low, but I'll be okay
[Pre-Chorus]
"Are you alright?" Maybe don't ask
'Cause you know I never like to talk about that
Keep it inside, yeah, you say I always hold back
And I always wear long sleeves
Is it in your childhood? Somethin' happen in your past?
Well, the sadness, yeah, I promise that it won't last
And if I could, I would try to take it all back
There's still more underneath and that's when you say to me
[Chorus]
"Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine
I think I'm done with my hidin' place and you found me anyway
It's been forever, but I'm feelin' alright
Tears dry and will leave no trace and tomorrow's another day"
[Post-Chorus]
Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine
Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine
Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine
Let me see the sunshine
[Verse 2]
Hide and seek, count to ten and close your eyes
Try to breathe, see a message and don't reply
Nice to meet, but in reality, say goodbye
Life can be so beautiful if you try
[Pre-Chorus]
"Are you okay?" Yeah, I guess so
But on some days, I feel like I'm trapped in a hole
But I keep quiet, so the ones around me don't know
That the mountain feels so steep
And I'll say that I'm here to help to carry the load
And the outside rays, they are good for the soul
So, let's step out of the dark 'cause, in here, it's so cold
The day's not out of reach and that's when you say to me
[Chorus]
"Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine
I think I'm done with my hidin' place and you found me anyway
It's been forever but I'm feelin' alright
Tears dry and will leave no trace and tomorrow's another day"
[Post-Chorus]
Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine
Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine
Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine
Let me see the sunshine