Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Curtains - Ed Sheeran: Can You Pull The Curtains? Let Me See The Sunshine

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Curtains yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran.

Lagu Borderline dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Curtains merupakan single yang termasuk dalam album terbarunya bertajuk -.

Official video lagu Curtains telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2023 di YouTube Ed Sheeran.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Borderline - Ed Sheeran: Im Stuck On The Borderline

Lirik Lagu Curtains - Ed Sheeran:

[Intro]

Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine

I think I'm done with my hidin' place and you found me anyway

It's been forever, but I'm feelin' alright

Tears dry and will leave no trace and tomorrow's another day

[Verse 1]

Hide and seek, I am somewhere closed away

You won't believe how long it's been since I started the game

I can't be seen and you won't find me today

I've not been this low, but I'll be okay

[Pre-Chorus]

"Are you alright?" Maybe don't ask

'Cause you know I never like to talk about that

Keep it inside, yeah, you say I always hold back

And I always wear long sleeves

Is it in your childhood? Somethin' happen in your past?

Well, the sadness, yeah, I promise that it won't last

And if I could, I would try to take it all back

There's still more underneath and that's when you say to me

[Chorus]

"Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine

I think I'm done with my hidin' place and you found me anyway

It's been forever, but I'm feelin' alright

Tears dry and will leave no trace and tomorrow's another day"

[Post-Chorus]

Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine

Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine

Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine

Let me see the sunshine

[Verse 2]

Hide and seek, count to ten and close your eyes

Try to breathe, see a message and don't reply

Nice to meet, but in reality, say goodbye

Life can be so beautiful if you try

[Pre-Chorus]

"Are you okay?" Yeah, I guess so

But on some days, I feel like I'm trapped in a hole

But I keep quiet, so the ones around me don't know

That the mountain feels so steep

And I'll say that I'm here to help to carry the load

And the outside rays, they are good for the soul

So, let's step out of the dark 'cause, in here, it's so cold

The day's not out of reach and that's when you say to me

[Chorus]

"Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine

I think I'm done with my hidin' place and you found me anyway

It's been forever but I'm feelin' alright

Tears dry and will leave no trace and tomorrow's another day"

[Post-Chorus]

Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine

Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine

Let me see the sunshine, shine, shine

Let me see the sunshine