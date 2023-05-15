Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Seven - Natalie Jane: Seven Months was Just a Fling

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seven yang dinyanyikan oleh Natalie Jane.

Lagu Seven dinyanyikan oleh Natalie Jane. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Seven yang dinyanyikan oleh Natalie Jane.

Diketahui, lirik lagu Seven ditulis oleh Ana Yanez, James Miller Gulielmetti, Natalie Jane, dan Paul Daniel.

Lirik video lagu Seven telah dirilis pada 9 September 2022 di YouTube Natalie Jane.

Lirik Lagu Seven - Natalie Jane:

[Verse 1]
You and I
What a lie
Wasted time
On a feeling
I wish I (I wish I)
Saw the signs (Saw the signs)
I was blind (I was blind)
It was thrilling (Hm-mm)

[Chorus]
Was it ever really love if the night that we broke up
Both went out to go hook up
With the one we both told each other not to worry about?
Was it really everything? Was I caught up in a dream?
Seven months was just a fling, I'm starting to freak out

[Post-Chorus]
Ha, ha, ha, ooh, ooh, ooh
Was it ever really love?
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha-ha
Was it ever really—?

[Verse 2]
Remember when you said you wanted me to go blonde
Well, now it makes sense that you ran right in to her arms
I bet you think she's nice
I bet she's just your type
I can't blame you, guess we both got what we fantasized (Hm-hm)

[Chorus]
Was it ever really love if the night that we broke up
Both went out to go hook up
With the one we both told each other not to worry about?
Was it really everything? Was I caught up in a dream?
Seven months was just a fling, I'm starting to freak out

[Post-Chorus]
Ha, ha, ha, ooh, ooh, ooh
Was it ever really love?
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha-ha

[Chorus]
Was it ever really love if the night that we broke up
Both went out to go hook up
With the one we both told each other not to worry about?
Was it really everything? Was I caught up in a dream?
Seven months was just a, just a fling—

Terjemahan Lagu Seven - Natalie Jane:

Kamu dan aku
Sungguh bohong
Membuang-buang waktu
Pada suatuperasaan
Andai saja aku (Andai saja aku)
Melihat tanda-tandanya (Melihat tanda-tandanya)
Aku memang buta (Aku memang buta)
Itu mendebarkan (Hm-mm)

Apakah itu benar-benar cinta jika malam kita putus
Keduanya pergi keluar untuk berkencan
Dengan yang kita berdua katakan satu sama lain untuk tidak khawatir?
Apakah itu benar-benar segalanya? Apa aku terjebak dalam mimpi?
Tujuh bulan hanya pelarian, aku mulai panik

