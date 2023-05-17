Chord Gitar Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka: So Look At Me Now I’m Better On My Own

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Better On My Own yang dinyanyikan oleh Keisya Levronka.

Penulis: Nurkhasanah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Better On My Own yang dinyanyikan oleh Keisya Levronka.

Lagu Better On My Own termasuk dalam album pertama Keisya Levronka yang bertajuk LEVRONKA.

Video musik Better On My Own dirilis pada 12 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube Keisya Levronka Channel.

Hingga kini, Rabu (17/5/2023), video musik lagu Better On My Own telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 2 juta kali dan tengah menempati urutan Trending YouTube Musik nomor 3.

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Better On My Own - Keisya Levronka:

Intro: F Am G

F                                       Am
Thinking back to times before

                     G
I started noticing


Is it really selfish

Am                        G         Am-Em
I just want to be myself

F                                              Am
You don't love me the way I love you

G                                 Em  
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

F Am                                   G
I,   baby won’t you let me know

F            G
Did you see her

                       Em             Am
When you’re looking at me

      F            G                  Dm
I’m not her shadow no more

Reff:

                          F                    G
So look at you now I take a bow

                    C        -G/B        Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G                    F                                 G
 Showing me how we would end up

                 C    -G/B        Am
Play with fire, you get burned

     -G            F          G
It’s not that I don’t care

              Em                        Am
But this love’s beyond repair

                         F
So look at me now

      Fm                   F Am G
I’m better on my own


I’m still hoping someday

Am                              G
Maybe we can work it out

F
If you really want to

Am                             G    Am-Em
Figure what it’s all about

       F                                              Am
But you don't love me the way I love you

G                                 Em
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

F Am                                   G
     Baby won’t you let me know

      F            G
Oh did you see her

                       Em             Am
When you’re looking at me

      F            G                  Dm
I’m not her shadow no more

Reff:

                          F                    G
So look at you now I take a bow

                    C        -G/B        Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G                    F                                 G
 Showing me how we would end up

                 C    -G/B        Am
Play with fire, you get burned

     -G            F          G
It’s not that I don’t care

              Em                        Am
But this love’s beyond repair

                         F
So look at me now

      Fm                   F Am G
I’m better on my own

        F          -G    Am
And maybe in another life

   F             -G             C
It could be you and I

            F              -G      Am
Cause we could try a hundred

C                G
Thousand times again

Reff:

                          F                    G
So look at you now I take a bow

                    C        -G/B        Am
Thanks for all the lessons learned

-G                    F                                 G
 Showing me how we would end up

                 C    -G/B        Am
Play with fire, you get burned

     -G            F          G
It’s not that I don’t care

              Em                        Am
But this love’s beyond repair

                         F
So look at me now

      G                      F 
I’m better on my own

Am                                 G
Now I’m better on my own

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tak Pantas Terluka - Keisya Levronka

