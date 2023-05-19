Chord Gitar Dream - BABYMONSTER: Now I Finally Found My Wings

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Dream yang dipopulerkan oleh girl group asal Korea Selatan, BABYMONSTER.

Chord Lagu Dream - BABYMONSTER:

G C

sometimes.. i don't know who i am..

Em

doubting myself again..

C

can't find a light in the dark..

G C

and i'm.. finding myself in the rain..

Em

tryna get out of the pain

C

know that i've come so far..

D

i made a promise

Em C

i'll never run and hide..

D Em

i'm getting stronger..

C

i'm getting stronger..

D Em

a little longer..

C

i'm getting stronger..

Reff :

G C

now i.. finally found my wings..

Em

i let go of everything..

C

decided to follow my heart..

G C

and i'm.. finally able to breathe..

Em

finally able to see..

C

just who i was born to be..

G

i'm waking up in my dream.. (oeh)

G

oh yeah, that fires in my eyes

no sleep, you keep them lullabies

C

cross hearts i'vе been the one to ride

vroom-vroom, i'll see you latеr, bye

Em

i keep it a hundred, we one in a million,

no billion, no kiddin', no ceiling,

that's limitless

C

stars in the sky, we infinite

envisioned it, just how i pictured it

G

here we are, all of the lights

C

spotlight is blind my eyes

Em

just breathe and live and let it die

lift up my head, i'ma rise

C

spread out my wings, i'm a fly, fly high..

D Em

i'm getting stronger..

C

i'm getting stronger..

D Em

a little longer..

C

i'm getting stronger..

Reff :

G C

now i.. finally found my wings..

Em

i let go of everything..

C

decided to follow my heart..

Em

i don't care what they say (say)

C

my life is not a game (game)

D

never gon' run away

G

so don't wake me up..

C

finally able to breathe..

(yeah, yeah, yeah)

Em

can't wake me up..

C

nothing can wake me up..

G

i'm waking up in my dream

