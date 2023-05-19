Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Dream - BABYMONSTER: Now I Finally Found My Wings

Berikut ini adalah chord lagu Dream yang dipopulerkan oleh girl group asal Korea Selatan, BABYMONSTER.  

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Dream yang dipopulerkan oleh girl group asal Korea Selatan, BABYMONSTER.  

BABYMONSTER telah mengunggah video pre-debut pada 14 Mei 2023 lalu, dengan merilis lagu berjudul Dream.

Sejak beberapa jam perilisannya, lagu Dream milik BABYMONSTER langsung trending di YouTube Indonesia.

Sejak artikel ini ditayangkan, video musik Dream sudah ditayangkan sebanyak 18 juta kali di YouTube Official milik BABYMONSTER. 

Chord Lagu Dream - BABYMONSTER:

G                                 C
sometimes.. i don't know who i am..
Em
doubting myself again..
C
can't find a light in the dark..

G                              C
and i'm.. finding myself in the rain..
Em
tryna get out of the pain
C
know that i've come so far..

D
i made a promise
Em                 C
i'll never run and hide..

D                 Em
i'm getting stronger..
C
i'm getting stronger..
D            Em
a little longer..
C
i'm getting stronger..

Reff :
G                             C
now i.. finally found my wings..
Em
i let go of everything..
C
decided to follow my heart..

G                            C
and i'm.. finally able to breathe..
Em
finally able to see..
C
just who i was born to be..
G
i'm waking up in my dream.. (oeh)

G
oh yeah, that fires in my eyes
no sleep, you keep them lullabies
C
cross hearts i'vе been the one to ride
vroom-vroom, i'll see you latеr, bye
Em
i keep it a hundred, we one in a million,
no billion, no kiddin', no ceiling,
that's limitless
C
stars in the sky, we infinite
envisioned it, just how i pictured it

G
here we are, all of the lights
C
spotlight is blind my eyes
Em
just breathe and live and let it die
lift up my head, i'ma rise
C
spread out my wings, i'm a fly, fly high..

D                Em
i'm getting stronger..
C
i'm getting stronger..
D           Em
a little longer..
C
i'm getting stronger..

Reff :
G                         C
now i.. finally found my wings..
Em
i let go of everything..
C
decided to follow my heart..

Em
i don't care what they say (say)
C
my life is not a game (game)
D
never gon' run away

G
so don't wake me up..
C
finally able to breathe..
(yeah, yeah, yeah)
Em
can't wake me up..
C
nothing can wake me up..
G
i'm waking up in my dream

