Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Middle Ground - Maroon 5: There's a Middle Ground?
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Middle Ground yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5 dan telah dirilis pada 23 Mei 2023 di YouTube Maroon 5.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Middle Ground yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.
Official musik video lagu Middle Ground telah dirilis pada 23 Mei 2023 di YouTube Maroon 5.
Sebagai informasi, official musik video lagu Middle Ground telah ditonton hingga 154,2 ribu kali hingga Rabu (24/5/2023).
Lirik Lagu Middle Ground - Maroon 5:
[Verse 1]
I need peace, I need hope, I need guidance
I need more than myself
I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt
[Pre-Chorus]
Sisters and brothers are picking sides
And both of our mothers are terrified
And I'm crying out to an empty sky
Tell me
[Chorus]
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There's a middle ground?
[Verse 2]
I'm so up, I'm so down, I'm so broken
I'm so tired I can't sleep
I'm not mine, I'm not yours, I'm not sure of anything
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, sisters and brothers are picking sides
And both of our mothers arе terrified
And I'm crying out to an empty sky
Tеll me
[Chorus]
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There's a middle ground?
[Bridge]
Middle ground, there's a middle ground
I don't need someone to love
I just need someone to live for
Middle ground, there's a middle ground
On my knees where I belong
Please tell me
[Chorus]
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could ever make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There's a middle ground?
[Outro]
Middle ground, there's a middle ground (Oh)
Crazier to believe there's a middle ground
Middle ground, there's a middle ground (Oh)
I need you to believe, oh, there's a middle ground
Terjemahan Lagu Middle Ground - Maroon 5: