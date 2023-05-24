Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Middle Ground - Maroon 5: There's a Middle Ground?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Middle Ground yang dinyanyikan oleh Maroon 5.

Official musik video lagu Middle Ground telah dirilis pada 23 Mei 2023 di YouTube Maroon 5.

Sebagai informasi, official musik video lagu Middle Ground telah ditonton hingga 154,2 ribu kali hingga Rabu (24/5/2023).

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lovesick - Maroon 5: Lovesick, You Know I Cant Fight It Anymore

Lirik Lagu Middle Ground - Maroon 5:

[Verse 1]

I need peace, I need hope, I need guidance

I need more than myself

I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt

[Pre-Chorus]

Sisters and brothers are picking sides

And both of our mothers are terrified

And I'm crying out to an empty sky

Tell me

[Chorus]

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There's a middle ground?

[Verse 2]

I'm so up, I'm so down, I'm so broken

I'm so tired I can't sleep

I'm not mine, I'm not yours, I'm not sure of anything

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, sisters and brothers are picking sides

And both of our mothers arе terrified

And I'm crying out to an empty sky

Tеll me

[Chorus]

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There's a middle ground?

[Bridge]

Middle ground, there's a middle ground

I don't need someone to love

I just need someone to live for

Middle ground, there's a middle ground

On my knees where I belong

Please tell me

[Chorus]

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could ever make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There's a middle ground?

[Outro]

Middle ground, there's a middle ground (Oh)

Crazier to believe there's a middle ground

Middle ground, there's a middle ground (Oh)

I need you to believe, oh, there's a middle ground

Terjemahan Lagu Middle Ground - Maroon 5: