Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Empty Space - James Arthur: Cause Only You Could Fill This Empty Space

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Empty Space yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur.

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Empty Space - James Arthur: Cause Only You Could Fill This Empty Space
Instagram @jamesarthur23
Penyanyi James Arthur - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Empty Space yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur. 

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Empty Space yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur.

James Arthur telah merilis lagu 'Empty Space' pada tahun 2018

Lagu 'Empty Space' terdapat pada album ketiga James Arthur yang bertajuk 'You'.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Empty Space yang Dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur:

I don't see you
You're not in every window I look through
And I don't miss you
You're not in every single thing I do
I don't think we're meant to be
And you are not the missing piece

I won't hear it
Whenever anybody says your name
And I won't feel it
Even when I'm burstin' into flames

I don't regret the day I left
I don't believe that I was blessed
I'm probably lyin' to myself, again

I'm alone in my head
Looking for love in a stranger's bed
But I don't think I'll find it
'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I wanna tell all my friends
But I don't think they would understand
It's something l've decided
'Cause only you could fill this empty space

Space, space
This empty space
Space, space
This
'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I've been drinking
I've been doing things I shouldn't do
Overthinking
I don't know who I am without you
I'm a liar and a cheat
I let my ego swallow me
And that's why I might never see you again

I'm alone in my head
Looking for love in a stranger's bed
But I don't think I'll find it
'Cause only you could fill this empty space

I wanna tell all my friends
But I don't think they would understand
It's something l've decided
'Cause only you could fill this empty space

Space, space
This empty space
Space, space
This
'Cause only you could fill this empty space

TribunSolo.com
