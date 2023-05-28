Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Dance The Night - Dua Lipa: Watch Me Dance, Dance The Night Away

Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu Dance The Night yang dibawakan oleh Dua Lipa dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia.

Dance The Night adalah lagu terbaru dari Dua Lipa.

Lagu ini dirilis pada Jumat, 26 Mei 2023 di seluruh platform musik.

Lagu ini akan menjadi single utama untuk soundtrack film karya Greta Gerwig pada Juli 2023 mendatang, yaitu Barbie.

Bahkan Dua Lipa juga akan debut membintangi film tersebut dengan peran sebagai mermaid.

Lirik Lagu Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

[Verse 1]
Baby, you can find me under the lights
Diamonds under my eyes
Turn the rhythm up, don't you wanna just
Come along for the ride?
Ooh, my outfit is so tight
You can see my heartbeat tonight
I can take the heat, baby, best believe
That's the moment I shine

[Refrain]
'Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don't give a damn
When the night's here, I don't do tears
Baby, no chance

[Pre-Chorus]
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

[Chorus]
Watch me dance, dance the night away
My hеart could be burning but you won't see it on my face
Watch me dancе, dance the night away (Ah-huh)
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

[Verse 2]
Lately I've been moving close to the edge
Still be looking my best
I stay on the beat, you can count on me
I ain't missing no steps

[Refrain]
'Cause every romance shakes and it bends
Don't give a damn
When the night's here, I don't do tears
Baby, no chance

[Pre-Chorus]
I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

[Chorus]
Watch me dance, dance the night away
My heart could be burning, but you won't see it on my face
Watch me dance (Dance), dance the night away (Ah-huh)
I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

