Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Dance The Night - Dua Lipa: Watch Me Dance, Dance The Night Away

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu Dance The Night yang dibawakan oleh Dua Lipa dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia.

Dance The Night adalah lagu terbaru dari Dua Lipa.

Lagu ini dirilis pada Jumat, 26 Mei 2023 di seluruh platform musik.

Lagu ini akan menjadi single utama untuk soundtrack film karya Greta Gerwig pada Juli 2023 mendatang, yaitu Barbie.

Bahkan Dua Lipa juga akan debut membintangi film tersebut dengan peran sebagai mermaid.

Lirik Lagu Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

[Verse 1]

Baby, you can find me under the lights

Diamonds under my eyes

Turn the rhythm up, don't you wanna just

Come along for the ride?

Ooh, my outfit is so tight

You can see my heartbeat tonight

I can take the heat, baby, best believe

That's the moment I shine

[Refrain]

'Cause every romance shakes and it bends

Don't give a damn

When the night's here, I don't do tears

Baby, no chance

[Pre-Chorus]

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

[Chorus]

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My hеart could be burning but you won't see it on my face

Watch me dancе, dance the night away (Ah-huh)

I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place

[Verse 2]

Lately I've been moving close to the edge

Still be looking my best

I stay on the beat, you can count on me

I ain't missing no steps

[Refrain]

'Cause every romance shakes and it bends

Don't give a damn

When the night's here, I don't do tears

Baby, no chance

[Pre-Chorus]

I could dance, I could dance, I could dance

[Chorus]

Watch me dance, dance the night away

My heart could be burning, but you won't see it on my face

Watch me dance (Dance), dance the night away (Ah-huh)

I still keep the party running, not one hair out of place