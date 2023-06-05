Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Higher - Michael Buble: I'm at Attention, I Ain't Got No Shame

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Higher yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Buble dan telah dirilis pada Maret 2022.

Editor: Suci BangunDS
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Higher - Michael Buble: I'm at Attention, I Ain't Got No Shame
Tangkapan layar YouTube Michael Buble
Lagu Higher dinyanyikan oleh Michael Buble. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Higher yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Buble.

Lagu Higher ini dirilis pada Maret 2022.

Official musik video lagu Higher telah dirilis pada 25 Maret 2022 di YouTube Michael Buble.

Sebagai informasi, official musik video lagu Higher telah ditonton hingga 8,8 juta kali hingga Senin (5/6/2023).

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Home - Michael Buble: I Wanna Come Home

Lirik Lagu Higher - Michael Buble:

[Verse 1]
You know you have it, mmm
You take a moment, make it magic, yeah
The way you move is so dramatic
I think I might make you a habit
See all these faces, mmm
So many numbers on your wait list, mmm
You make me want to make some changes
Drive me to drink, I'm drinking cases, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]
Every step you take
Everyone ever knew ya
Sings Hallelujah (Woah)

[Chorus]
Because when you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow, it lights my fire
I might be falling for ya, I don't know (High)
I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)
When you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow, it lights my fire
I'm at attention, I ain't got no shame (High)
No inhibition, I'm just glad you came (Woah)

[Verse 2]
Take a step into the light and flaunt it
Leavin' everybody broken hearted
God, it's a sauna, so hot
The way you slide across the floor
I think you know
That I'm only going to beg for more

[Pre-Chorus]
Every step you take
Everyone ever knew ya
Sing Hallelujah (Woah)

[Chorus]
Because when you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow, it lights my fire
I might be falling for ya, I don't know (High)
I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)
When you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow it lights my fire
I'm at attention, I ain't got no shame (High)
No inhibition, I'm just glad you came

[Bridge]
Stuck in this game you've started
Don't leave me broken hearted
'Cause I've got nothing left to lose (Woah)

[Chorus]
Because when you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow, it lights my fire
I might be falling for ya, I don't know
I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)
When you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow it lights my fire
The way you slide across the floor (The way you slide across the slide the floor)
I think you know (I think you know)
That I'm only going to beg for more (That I'm only going to beg for more)

Terjemahan Lagu Higher - Michael Buble:

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Higher
Lagu Higher
Michael Buble
Higher - Michael Buble
Lirik Lagu Higher - Michael Buble
Lirik Lagu
BERITATERKAIT
  • 5 Tips Ampuh Menjaga Keamanan Akun Facebook, Atur Ulang Kata Sandi dan Hindari Phising
    Tips Handphone
    5 Tips Ampuh Menjaga Keamanan Akun Facebook, Atur Ulang Kata Sandi dan Hindari Phising
    5 Rekomendasi Headphone yang Sedang Diskon Harbolnas 6.6, Harga Mulai Rp 200 Ribuan
    Harbolnas
    5 Rekomendasi Headphone yang Sedang Diskon Harbolnas 6.6, Harga Mulai Rp 200 Ribuan
    Ternyata Ini Lho Penyebab Tumit Kaki Pecah-pecah, Salah Satunya Pakai Sepatu yang Kurang Pas
    Tips Body Care
    Ternyata Ini Lho Penyebab Tumit Kaki Pecah-pecah, Salah Satunya Pakai Sepatu yang Kurang Pas
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Layar AMOLED yang Sedang Diskon Harbolnas 6.6, Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan
    Harbolnas
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Layar AMOLED yang Sedang Diskon Harbolnas 6.6, Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan
    Mega Sale 6.6. Ini 5 Rekomendasi Serum Terbaik dari SOME BY MI yang Wajib Kamu Check Out
    Skincare
    Mega Sale 6.6. Ini 5 Rekomendasi Serum Terbaik dari SOME BY MI yang Wajib Kamu Check Out
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH MODERN 2 LANTAI DI KARANGPLOSO DEKAT KAMPUS UMM MALANG
    RUMAH MODERN 2 LANTAI DI KARANGPLOSO DEKAT KAMPUS UMM MALANG
    Rp598.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    RUMAH MEWAH FULL FURNISHED DEKAT CYBER MALL MALANG
    RUMAH MEWAH FULL FURNISHED DEKAT CYBER MALL MALANG
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Grosir Sajadah Busa Surabaya WA 081939344477
    Grosir Sajadah Busa Surabaya WA 081939344477
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Kavling Cisarua Hillside Puncak Bogor
    Kavling Cisarua Hillside Puncak Bogor
    Rp1.450.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    RUMAH CANTIK SIAP HUNI DEKAT UNIVERSITAS MERCUBUANA
    RUMAH CANTIK SIAP HUNI DEKAT UNIVERSITAS MERCUBUANA
    Rp399.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Jasa Sedot Wc Ciwastra Termurah 24 Jam
    Jasa Sedot Wc Ciwastra Termurah 24 Jam
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Tehnik Pasang Penangkal petir Curug Tangerang....
    Tehnik Pasang Penangkal petir Curug Tangerang....
    Rp1.800.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Rumah 77 Klegen Malangjiwan Colomadu Solo dekat De Tjolomadu
    Rumah 77 Klegen Malangjiwan Colomadu Solo dekat De Tjolomadu
    Rp350.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Rumah Furnished Graha Estetika Tembalang
    Rumah Furnished Graha Estetika Tembalang
    Rp70.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    TANAH STRATEGIS ADA BANGUNAN RUMAH DI NOL JALAN RAYA PETUNGSEWU DAU MALANG
    TANAH STRATEGIS ADA BANGUNAN RUMAH DI NOL JALAN RAYA PETUNGSEWU DAU MALANG
    Rp5,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Minimalis Siap Huni Bulusan Tembalang Dekat Undip
    Minimalis Siap Huni Bulusan Tembalang Dekat Undip
    Rp900.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Kavling Siap Bangun Dua Muka Candi Kalasan Manyaran Semarang Barat
    Kavling Siap Bangun Dua Muka Candi Kalasan Manyaran Semarang Barat
    Rp3.875.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Cctv Pasang Camera Cctv Pamulang
    Cctv Pasang Camera Cctv Pamulang
    Rp150.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Genteng Sirap Ponorogo | WA: O8I22833O4O | Omah Genteng
    Genteng Sirap Ponorogo | WA: O8I22833O4O | Omah Genteng
    Rp2.000
    Jawa Timur, Ponorogo
    AHLI SETTING PARABOLA BANTAR GEBANG BEKASI KOTA
    AHLI SETTING PARABOLA BANTAR GEBANG BEKASI KOTA
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Jasa Import Steel Pipe - Jasa Import Besi Baja
    Jasa Import Steel Pipe - Jasa Import Besi Baja
    Rp1.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Jasa Layanan Sedot Wc Termurah Wates Kulon Progo
    Jasa Layanan Sedot Wc Termurah Wates Kulon Progo
    Rp100.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Kulon Progo
    Armco Culvert Pipa Baja Bergelombang Gorong-Gorong Baja Guardrail - Stabat Langkat
    Armco Culvert Pipa Baja Bergelombang Gorong-Gorong Baja Guardrail - Stabat Langkat
    Rp29.000
    Sumatera Utara, Langkat
    Introduction Of Project Commissioning And System Completion, Sertifikasi Online
    Introduction Of Project Commissioning And System Completion, Sertifikasi Online
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    perumahan Komersil terbaik di tengah, kota jambi
    perumahan Komersil terbaik di tengah, kota jambi
    Rp480.000.000
    Jambi, Jambi
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan