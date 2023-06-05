Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Higher - Michael Buble: I'm at Attention, I Ain't Got No Shame

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Higher yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Buble.

Lagu Higher ini dirilis pada Maret 2022.

Official musik video lagu Higher telah dirilis pada 25 Maret 2022 di YouTube Michael Buble.

Sebagai informasi, official musik video lagu Higher telah ditonton hingga 8,8 juta kali hingga Senin (5/6/2023).

Lirik Lagu Higher - Michael Buble:

[Verse 1]

You know you have it, mmm

You take a moment, make it magic, yeah

The way you move is so dramatic

I think I might make you a habit

See all these faces, mmm

So many numbers on your wait list, mmm

You make me want to make some changes

Drive me to drink, I'm drinking cases, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Every step you take

Everyone ever knew ya

Sings Hallelujah (Woah)

[Chorus]

Because when you go low and I get higher

When you move that slow, it lights my fire

I might be falling for ya, I don't know (High)

I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)

When you go low and I get higher

When you move that slow, it lights my fire

I'm at attention, I ain't got no shame (High)

No inhibition, I'm just glad you came (Woah)

[Verse 2]

Take a step into the light and flaunt it

Leavin' everybody broken hearted

God, it's a sauna, so hot

The way you slide across the floor

I think you know

That I'm only going to beg for more

[Pre-Chorus]

Every step you take

Everyone ever knew ya

Sing Hallelujah (Woah)

[Chorus]

Because when you go low and I get higher

When you move that slow, it lights my fire

I might be falling for ya, I don't know (High)

I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)

When you go low and I get higher

When you move that slow it lights my fire

I'm at attention, I ain't got no shame (High)

No inhibition, I'm just glad you came

[Bridge]

Stuck in this game you've started

Don't leave me broken hearted

'Cause I've got nothing left to lose (Woah)

[Chorus]

Because when you go low and I get higher

When you move that slow, it lights my fire

I might be falling for ya, I don't know

I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)

When you go low and I get higher

When you move that slow it lights my fire

The way you slide across the floor (The way you slide across the slide the floor)

I think you know (I think you know)

That I'm only going to beg for more (That I'm only going to beg for more)

Terjemahan Lagu Higher - Michael Buble: