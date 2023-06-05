Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Higher - Michael Buble: I'm at Attention, I Ain't Got No Shame
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Higher yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Buble dan telah dirilis pada Maret 2022.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Higher yang dinyanyikan oleh Michael Buble.
Lagu Higher ini dirilis pada Maret 2022.
Official musik video lagu Higher telah dirilis pada 25 Maret 2022 di YouTube Michael Buble.
Sebagai informasi, official musik video lagu Higher telah ditonton hingga 8,8 juta kali hingga Senin (5/6/2023).
Lirik Lagu Higher - Michael Buble:
[Verse 1]
You know you have it, mmm
You take a moment, make it magic, yeah
The way you move is so dramatic
I think I might make you a habit
See all these faces, mmm
So many numbers on your wait list, mmm
You make me want to make some changes
Drive me to drink, I'm drinking cases, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Every step you take
Everyone ever knew ya
Sings Hallelujah (Woah)
[Chorus]
Because when you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow, it lights my fire
I might be falling for ya, I don't know (High)
I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)
When you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow, it lights my fire
I'm at attention, I ain't got no shame (High)
No inhibition, I'm just glad you came (Woah)
[Verse 2]
Take a step into the light and flaunt it
Leavin' everybody broken hearted
God, it's a sauna, so hot
The way you slide across the floor
I think you know
That I'm only going to beg for more
[Pre-Chorus]
Every step you take
Everyone ever knew ya
Sing Hallelujah (Woah)
[Chorus]
Because when you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow, it lights my fire
I might be falling for ya, I don't know (High)
I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)
When you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow it lights my fire
I'm at attention, I ain't got no shame (High)
No inhibition, I'm just glad you came
[Bridge]
Stuck in this game you've started
Don't leave me broken hearted
'Cause I've got nothing left to lose (Woah)
[Chorus]
Because when you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow, it lights my fire
I might be falling for ya, I don't know
I think it might be what you came here for (Woah)
When you go low and I get higher
When you move that slow it lights my fire
The way you slide across the floor (The way you slide across the slide the floor)
I think you know (I think you know)
That I'm only going to beg for more (That I'm only going to beg for more)
Terjemahan Lagu Higher - Michael Buble: