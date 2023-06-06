Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Run - OneRepublic: Look to The Rising Sun and Run Run Run

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Run yang dinyanyikan oleh OneRepublic dan telah dirilis pada Mei 2021. Run merupakan single kelima dari album Human.

Editor: Suci BangunDS
Lagu Run dinyanyikan oleh OneRepublic. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Run yang dinyanyikan oleh OneRepublic.

Lagu Run ini dirilis pada Mei 2021 dan merupakan single kelima dari album Human.

Official musik video lagu Run telah dirilis pada 5 Mei 2021 di YouTube OneRepublic.

Sebagai informasi, official musik video lagu Run telah ditonton hingga 47,6 juta kali hingga Selasa (6/6/2023).

Lirik Lagu Run - OneRepublic:

When I was a young boy living in the city
All I did was run run run run run
Staring at the lights they look so pretty
Momma said "son son son son son
You’re gonna grow up, you’re gonna get old
All that glitters don’t turn to gold
But until then just have your fun
Boy, run run run run run"

Yeah, run run run
Run run run

When I was a young kid living in the city
All I did was pay pay pay pay pay
And every single dime that good Lord gave me
I could make it last 3, 4, 5 days
Living it up but living down low
Chasing that luck before I get old
And looking back, oh, we had some fun
Boy run run run run run

They tell you that the sky might fall
They'll say that you might lose it all
So I run until I hit that wall
Yeah I learned my lesson, count my blessings
Look to the rising sun and run run run

Yeah, one day well the sky might fall
Yeah, one day I could lose it all
So I run until I hit that wall
If I learned one lesson, count your blessings
Look to the rising sun and run run run

Run run run

Didn't get everything that I wanted
But I got what I need, yeah yeah
I see that light in the morning
Shining down on me
So take me up high, take me down low
Where it all ends nobody knows
But until then let’s have some, yeah
Run run run run run

They tell you that the sky might fall
They'll say that you might lose it all
So I run until I hit that wall
Yeah I learned my lesson, count my blessings
Look to the rising sun and run run run

Yeah, one day well the sky might fall
Yeah, one day I could lose it all
So I run until I hit that wall
If I learned one lesson, count your blessings
Look to the rising sun and run run run

