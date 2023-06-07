Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Let the Old Fall Away - Vian Izak

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Let the Old Fall Away oleh Vian Izak.

Vian Izak merupakan seorang penyanyi-penulis lagu, produser rekaman, dan teknisi audio berdarah Afrika Selatan Amerika.

Lirik lagu Let the Old Fall Away - Vian Izak

Let the old fall away

Let the old fall away

Let the love grow and stay

Let the love grow and stay

I've been searching for a long time on my own

For a place where my heart can feel like home

Where it feels like home

Where it feels like home

And I'm tired, don't you know?

Cause the world outside is cold

Though we're all made the same

Oh we hate and we break

I've been waiting for a long time for a call

For a word in the night to heal my soul

Won't you heal my soul?

Won't you heal my soul?

There is, there is, there is

There is, there is, there is

More love for you

There is, there is, there is

More love for you

There is, there is, there is

There is more, there is more, there is more...

More love for you

More love for you

More love for you

More love for you

Lirik terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Let the Old Fall Away - Vian Izak

Biarkan yang tua pergi

Biarkan yang tua pergi

Biarkan cinta tumbuh dan tinggal

Biarkan cinta tumbuh dan tinggal

Aku sudah lama mencari sendiri

Untuk tempat di mana hatiku bisa terasa seperti rumah

Dimana rasanya seperti di rumah

Dimana rasanya seperti di rumah

Dan aku lelah, tahukah kamu?

Karena dunia luar dingin

Meskipun kita semua dibuat sama

Oh kita benci dan kita hancur

Aku sudah lama menunggu panggilan

Untuk kata di malam hari untuk menyembuhkan jiwaku

Maukah kau menyembuhkan jiwaku?

Tidakkah kamu akan menyembuhkan jiwaku?

Ada, ada, ada Ada, ada, ada

Lebih banyak cinta untukmu

Ada, ada, ada

Lebih banyak cinta untukmu

Ada, ada, ada Ada

lebih, ada lebih, ada lebih...

Lebih banyak cinta untukmu

Lebih banyak cinta untukmu

Lebih banyak cinta untukmu

Lebih banyak cinta untukmu

(Tribunnews.com/Andari Wulan Nugrahani)