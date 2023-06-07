Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Let the Old Fall Away - Vian Izak

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Let the Old Fall Away oleh Vian Izak.

Vian Izak merupakan seorang penyanyi-penulis lagu, produser rekaman, dan teknisi audio berdarah Afrika Selatan Amerika.

Lirik lagu Let the Old Fall Away - Vian Izak

Let the old fall away
Let the old fall away
Let the love grow and stay
Let the love grow and stay

I've been searching for a long time on my own
For a place where my heart can feel like home
Where it feels like home
Where it feels like home

And I'm tired, don't you know?
Cause the world outside is cold
Though we're all made the same
Oh we hate and we break

I've been waiting for a long time for a call
For a word in the night to heal my soul
Won't you heal my soul?
Won't you heal my soul?

There is, there is, there is
There is, there is, there is
More love for you
There is, there is, there is
More love for you
There is, there is, there is
There is more, there is more, there is more...
More love for you
More love for you
More love for you
More love for you

Lirik terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Let the Old Fall Away - Vian Izak

Biarkan yang tua pergi
Biarkan yang tua pergi
Biarkan cinta tumbuh dan tinggal
Biarkan cinta tumbuh dan tinggal

Aku sudah lama mencari sendiri
Untuk tempat di mana hatiku bisa terasa seperti rumah
Dimana rasanya seperti di rumah
Dimana rasanya seperti di rumah

Dan aku lelah, tahukah kamu?
Karena dunia luar dingin
Meskipun kita semua dibuat sama
Oh kita benci dan kita hancur

Aku sudah lama menunggu panggilan
Untuk kata di malam hari untuk menyembuhkan jiwaku
Maukah kau menyembuhkan jiwaku?
Tidakkah kamu akan menyembuhkan jiwaku?

Ada, ada, ada Ada, ada, ada
Lebih banyak cinta untukmu
Ada, ada, ada
Lebih banyak cinta untukmu
Ada, ada, ada Ada
lebih, ada lebih, ada lebih...
Lebih banyak cinta untukmu
Lebih banyak cinta untukmu
Lebih banyak cinta untukmu
Lebih banyak cinta untukmu

